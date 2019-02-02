History-making Providence High wrestler wins first NCHSAA girls state title

A week ago, Providence High senior Nikoly Dos Santos won the SoMeck conference wrestling championship at 106 pounds, wrestling against boys.
She’s believed to be the first Mecklenburg County girl to win a boys wrestling title.
On Saturday, Dos Santos won the first N.C. High School Athletic Association girls state title in her weight class. The NCHSAA, in conjunction with the North Carolina Chapter of U.S.A. Wrestling, hosted the inaugural NCHSAA girls wrestling invitational in Winston-Salem. The field featured 87 participants in 11 weight divisions.
In December, the NCHSAA Board of Directors unanimously elected to hold the tournament.
Observer-area champions, including Dos Santos (106 pounds); South Caldwell’s Jade Hutto (126); Monroe Parkwood’s Amber Parker (138); North Iredell’s Myranda Johnson (combined 182, 195); and Lawndale Burns’ Ella Beam (combined 220, 285).
NCHSAA Girls Wrestling Invitational Results
106 Division - First Round
Nikoly Dos Santos (Providence, 37-5) won by fall over Kelly Nguyen (Page, 0-2) (Fall)
Ariana Wolkerstorfer (West Carteret, 23-17) won by fall over Megan Zelasky (Chapel Hill, 15-9) (Fall)
Glennin Hansen (North Henderson, 7-5) won by fall over Laila Sa (Hoke County, 18-22) (Fall)
Malika Haines (Rosewood, 12-7) won by fall over Brianna Gray (St. Pauls, 7-12) (Fall)
Louise Monnet (Carrboro, 7-3) won by fall over Ty Robbins (Clayton, 1-4) (Fall)
Madeline Smith (Cleveland, 26-23) won by decision over Aaliyah Crooks (Athens Drive, 4-4) (Dec 12-6)
Tori Strickland (Polk County, 14-13) won by fall over Macy Tyson (Pamlico County, 20-15) (Fall 2:40)
Maria Contrares (A.L. Brown, 9-27) won by tech fall over Harley Ramsey (Madison, 12-4) (TF-1.5 (21-4))
106 Division - Championship Quarterfinals
Nikoly Dos Santos (Providence, 37-5) won by major decision over Ariana Wolkerstorfer (West Carteret, 23-17) (MD 8-0)
Glennin Hansen (North Henderson, 7-5) won by decision over Malika Haines (Rosewood, 12-7) (Dec 6-4)
Madeline Smith (Cleveland, 26-23) won by major decision over Louise Monnet (Carrboro, 7-3) (MD 10-1)
Tori Strickland (Polk County, 14-13) won by fall over Maria Contrares (A.L. Brown, 9-27) (Fall)
106 Division - Championship Semifinals
Semifinal - Nikoly Dos Santos (Providence) 37-5 won by major decision over Glennin Hansen (North Henderson) 7-5 (MD 13-1)
Semifinal - Madeline Smith (Cleveland) 26-23 won by decision over Tori Strickland (Polk County) 14-13 (Dec 7-0)
Championship Finals
Nikoly Dos Santos (Providence, 37-5) won by tech fall over Madeline Smith (Cleveland, 26-23) (TF-1.5 0:00 (16-0))
106 Division - Consolation First Round
Megan Zelasky (Chapel Hill, 15-9) won by fall over Kelly Nguyen (Page, 0-2) (Fall)
Laila Sa (Hoke County, 18-22) won by fall over Brianna Gray (St. Pauls, 7-12) (Fall)
Aaliyah Crooks (Athens Drive, 4-4) won by fall over Ty Robbins (Clayton, 1-4) (Fall)
Macy Tyson (Pamlico County, 20-15) won by fall over Harley Ramsey (Madison, 12-4) (Fall)
106 Division - Consolation Second Round
Megan Zelasky (Chapel Hill, 15-9) won by fall over Maria Contrares (A.L. Brown, 9-27) (Fall)
Laila Sa (Hoke County, 18-22) won by fall over Louise Monnet (Carrboro, 7-3) (Fall)
Malika Haines (Rosewood, 12-7) won by fall over Aaliyah Crooks (Athens Drive, 4-4) (Fall)
Ariana Wolkerstorfer (West Carteret, 23-17) won by fall over Macy Tyson (Pamlico County, 20-15) (Fall)
106 Division - Consolation Third Round
Megan Zelasky (Chapel Hill, 15-9) won by decision over Laila Sa (Hoke County, 18-2) (Dec 6-5)
Ariana Wolkerstorfer (West Carteret, 23-17) won by decision over Malika Haines (Rosewood, 12-7) (Dec 5-0)
106 Division - Consolation Semifinals
Megan Zelasky (Chapel Hill, 15-9) won by fall over Glennin Hansen (North Henderson, 7-5) (Fall)
Ariana Wolkerstorfer (West Carteret, 23-17) won by fall over Tori Strickland (Polk County, 14-13) (Fall)
106 Division - Consolation Finals
Ariana Wolkerstorfer (West Carteret, 23-17) and Megan Zelasky (Chapel Hill, 15-9) (DFF)
113 Division – First Round
Mickey Allen (West Henderson, 5-3) received a bye
Mallory McDonald (Jacksonville, 9-15) won by major decision over Tiana Silva (South View, 1-2) (MD 11-3)
Sophia Forquer (Clayton, 6-8) received a bye
Rachel Windoser (Madison, 2-4) received a bye
Brooke Hermel (Havelock, 24-19) received a bye
Lilly Coburn (Richlands, 7-9) received a bye
Emmaline Morgan (Terry Sanford, 1-2) won by decision over Alexa Finch (Swansboro, 7-18) (Dec 6-4)
Katerina Pendergrass (South Granville, 15-11) received a bye
113 Division - Championship Quarterfinals
Mallory McDonald (Jacksonville, 9-15) won by fall over Mickey Allen (West Henderson, 5-3) (Fall)
Sophia Forquer (Clayton, 6-8) won by fall over Rachel Windoser (Madison, 2-4) (Fall)
Brooke Hermel (Havelock, 24-19) won by major decision over Lilly Coburn (Richlands, 7-9) (MD 12-3)
Katerina Pendergrass (South Granville, 15-11) won by fall over Emmaline Morgan (Terry Sanford, 1-2) (Fall)
113 Division - Championship Semifinals
Mallory McDonald (Jacksonville, 9-15) won by fall over Sophia Forquer (Clayton, 6-8) (Fall)
Brooke Hermel (Havelock, 24-19) won by decision over Katerina Pendergrass (South Granville, 15-11) (Dec 3-1)
113 Division - Championship Finals
Brooke Hermel (Havelock, 24-19) won by decision over Mallory McDonald (Jacksonville, 9-15) (Dec 10-3)
113 Division – Consolation First Round
Tiana Silva (South View, 1-2) received a bye
Alexa Finch (Swansboro, 7-18) received a bye
113 Division – Consolation Second Round
Tiana Silva (South View, 1-2) won by decision over Emmaline Morgan (Terry Sanford, 1-2) (Dec 9-8)
Lilly Coburn (Richlands, 7-9) received a bye
Rachel Windoser (Madison, 2-4) received a bye
Mickey Allen (West Henderson, 5-3) won by decision over Alexa Finch (Swansboro, 7-18) (Dec 8-3)
113 Division – Consolation Third Round
Lilly Coburn (Richlands, 7-9) won by fall over Tiana Silva (South View, 1-2) (Fall)
Mickey Allen (West Henderson, 5-3) won by fall over Rachel Windoser (Madison, 2-4) (Fall)
113 Division – Consolation Semifinals
Lilly Coburn (Richlands, 7-9) won by fall over Sophia Forquer (Clayton, 6-8) (Fall)
Katerina Pendergrass (South Granville, 15-11) won by fall over Mickey Allen (West Henderson, 5-3) (Fall)
113 Division – Consolation Finals
Lilly Coburn (Richlands, 7-9) won by fall over Katerina Pendergrass (South Granville, 15-11) (Fall)
120 Division – First Round
Marissa Connelly (West Henderson, 3-2) received a bye
Savanah Goad-Cortes (Corinth Holders, 5-12) received a bye
Makayla Wright (Southern Alamance, 3-5) won by decision over Madison Elkins (Madison, 1-3) (Dec 5-0)
Teah Chunn (Jacksonville, 6-3) won by fall over Rosa Marte (Overhills, 0-4) (Fall)
Andrea Moore (Jack Britt, 12-8) won by fall over Carly Manning (Apex Friendship, 0-2) (Fall)
Aaliyah Schell (Broughton, 14-22) won by fall over Amy Williams (Millbrook, 5-16) (Fall)
Trinity Knauf (South Point, 9-14) won by fall over Isabella Kirkham (Rolesville, 2-9) (Fall)
Brooke Bertram (Lake Norman, 9-2) won by major decision over Michelle Sorroso (Heide Trask, 2-2) (MD 11-1)
120 Division – Championship Quarterfinals
Savanah Goad-Cortes (Corinth Holders, 5-12) won by fall over Marissa Connelly (West Henderson, 3-2) (Fall)
Teah Chunn (Jacksonville, 6-3) won by decision over Makayla Wright (Southern Alamance, 3-5) (Dec 3-2)
Aaliyah Schell (Broughton, 14-22) won by fall over Andrea Moore (Jack Britt, 12-8) (Fall)
Trinity Knauf (South Point, 9-14) won by decision over Brooke Bertram (Lake Norman, 9-2) (Dec 3-2)
120 Division – Championship Semifinals
Teah Chunn (Jacksonville, 6-3) won by decision over Savanah Goad-Cortes (Corinth Holders, 5-12) (Dec 7-5)
Aaliyah Schell (Broughton, 14-22) won by fall over Trinity Knauf (South Point, 9-14) (Fall)
120 Division – Championship Finals
Teah Chunn (Jacksonville, 6-3) won by fall over Aaliyah Schell (Broughton, 14-22) (Fall)
120 Division – Consolation First Round
Madison Elkins (Madison, 1-3) won by fall over Rosa Marte (Overhills, 0-4) (Fall)
Amy Williams (Millbrook, 5-16) won by fall over Carly Manning (Apex Friendship, 0-2) (Fall)
Michelle Sorroso (Heide Trask, 2-2) won by fall over Isabella Kirkham (Rolesville, 2-9) (Fall)
120 Division – Consolation Second Round
Brooke Bertram (Lake Norman, 9-2) received a bye
Andrea Moore (Jack Britt, 12-8) won by fall over Madison Elkins (Madison, 1-3) (Fall)
Amy Williams (Millbrook, 5-16) won by fall over Makayla Wright (Southern Alamance, 3-5) (Fall)
Michelle Sorroso (Heide Trask, 2-2) won by decision over Marissa Connelly (West Henderson, 3-2) (Dec 9-8)
120 Division – Consolation Third Round
Brooke Bertram (Lake Norman, 9-2) won by fall over Andrea Moore (Jack Britt, 12-8) (Fall)
Amy Williams (Millbrook, 5-16) won by fall over Michelle Sorroso (Heide Trask, 2-2) (Fall)
120 Division – Consolation Semifinals
Brooke Bertram (Lake Norman, 9-2) won by fall over Savanah Goad-Cortes (Corinth Holders, 5-12) (Fall)
Trinity Knauf (South Point, 9-14) won by fall over Amy Williams (Millbrook, 5-16) (Fall)
120 Division – Consolation Finals
Brooke Bertram (Lake Norman, 9-2) won by fall over Trinity Knauf (South Point, 9-14) (Fall)
126 Division – First Round
Sidney Sullivan (Northern Nash, 7-6) received a bye
Tonya Flournory (Broughton, 5-15) won by major decision over Kady Watkins (Cedar Ridge, 5-30) (MD 14-2)
Morgan Pressley (Knightdale, 8-15) won by fall over Ailey Smith (Thomas Jefferson, 0-2) (Fall 0:32)
Alliana Garcia (A.L. Brown, 5-12) received a bye
Jade Hutto (South Caldwell, 15-23) received a bye
Sarah McLaurin (NCSSM, 7-15) won by fall over Hannah Wiley (Corinth Holders, 0-10) (Fall 0:00)
Haley Shipes (West Mecklenburg, 4-24) received a bye
Jacey King (East Henderson, 7-11) received a bye
126 Division – Championship Quarterfinals
Sidney Sullivan (Northern Nash, 7-6) won by fall over Tonya Flournory (Broughton, 5-15) (Fall)
Morgan Pressley (Knightdale, 8-15) won by fall over Alliana Garcia (A.L. Brown, 5-12) (Fall)
Jade Hutto (South Caldwell, 15-23) won by fall over Sarah McLaurin (NCSSM, 7-15) (Fall)
Jacey King (East Henderson, 7-11) won by fall over Haley Shipes (West Mecklenburg, 4-24) (Fall)
126 Division – Championship Semifinals
Morgan Pressley (Knightdale, 8-15) won by fall over Sidney Sullivan (Northern Nash, 7-6) (Fall)
Jade Hutto (South Caldwell, 15-23) won by major decision over Jacey King (East Henderson, 7-11) (MD 13-0)
126 Division – Championship Finals
Jade Hutto (South Caldwell, 15-23) won by fall over Morgan Pressley (Knightdale, 8-15) (Fall)
126 Division – Consolation First Round
Kady Watkins (Cedar Ridge, 5-30) received a bye
Ailey Smith (Thomas Jefferson, 0-2) received a bye
Hannah Wiley (Corinth Holders, 0-10) received a bye
126 Division – Consolation Second Round
Kady Watkins (Cedar Ridge, 5-30) won by fall over Haley Shipes (West Mecklenburg, 4-24) (Fall)
Sarah McLaurin (NCSSM, 7-15) won by fall over Ailey Smith (Thomas Jefferson, 0-2) (Fall)
Alliana Garcia (A.L. Brown, 5-12) won by fall over Hannah Wiley (Corinth Holders, 0-10) (Fall)
Tonya Flournory (Broughton, 5-15) won by forfeit
126 Division – Consolation Third Round
Sarah McLaurin (NCSSM, 7-15) won by decision over Kady Watkins (Cedar Ridge, 5-30) (Dec 9-2)
Tonya Flournory (Broughton, 5-15) won by fall over Alliana Garcia (A.L. Brown, 5-12) (Fall)
126 Division – Consolation Semifinals
Sidney Sullivan (Northern Nash, 7-6) won by fall over Sarah McLaurin (NCSSM, 7-15) (Fall)
Jacey King (East Henderson, 7-11) won by fall over Tonya Flournory (Broughton, 5-15) (Fall)
126 Division – Consolation Finals
Sidney Sullivan (Northern Nash, 7-6) won by fall over Jacey King (East Henderson, 7-11) (Fall)
132 Division – Round Robin (4 Wrestlers)
Lillian Sealey (High Point Central, 2-1) won by fall over Autumn Motes (North Henderson, 0-3) (Fall)
Destiney Cairnes (West Henderson, 4-0) won by fall over Lillian Sealey (High Point Central, 2-1) (Fall)
Destiney Cairnes (West Henderson, 4-0) won by fall over Autumn Motes (North Henderson, 0-3) (Fall)
Lillian Sealey (High Point Central, 2-1) won by disqualification over Emma Zhang (NCSSM, 1-6) (DQ)
Destiney Cairnes (West Henderson, 4-0) won by fall over Emma Zhang (NCSSM, 1-6) (Fall)
Emma Zhang (NCSSM, 1-6) won by fall over Autumn Motes (North Henderson, 0-3) (Fall)
132 Division – First Place: Destiney Cairnes, West Henderson
132 Division – Second Place: Lillian Sealey, High Point Central
132 Division – Third Place: Emma Zhang, NC School of Science & Math
132 Division – Fourth Place: Autumn Motes, North Henderson
138 Division – Championship Quarterfinals
Elisa Cox (Butler, 4-4) won by decision over Nadia Brown (High Point Central, 0-2) (Dec 2-0)
Autumn Coles (East Chapel Hill, 7-23) won by fall over Charlotte Pair (NCSSM, 4-15) (Fall)
Willow Chance (Rosman, 8-17) won by fall over Tempest Chapman (Pisgah, 0-2) (Fall)
Amber Parker (Parkwood, 12-19) won by decision over Lindey Otero (Asheboro, 3-1) (Dec 7-4)
138 Division – Championship Semifinals
Elisa Cox (Butler, 4-4) won by fall over Autumn Coles (East Chapel Hill, 7-23) (Fall)
Amber Parker (Parkwood, 12-19) won by fall over Willow Chance (Rosman, 8-17) (Fall)
138 Division – Championship Finals
1st Place Match - Amber Parker (Parkwood, 12-19) won by decision over Elisa Cox (Butler, 4-4) (Dec 9-4)
138 Division – Consolation First Round
Charlotte Pair (NCSSM, 4-15) won by fall over Nadia Brown (High Point Central, 0-2) (Fall)
Lindey Otero (Asheboro, 3-1) won by fall over Tempest Chapman (Pisgah, 0-2) (Fall)
138 Division – Consolation Semifinals
Willow Chance (Rosman, 8-17) won by fall over Charlotte Pair (NCSSM, 4-15) (Fall)
Lindey Otero (Asheboro, 3-1) won by fall over Autumn Coles (East Chapel Hill, 7-23) (Fall)
138 Division – Consolation Finals
Lindey Otero (Asheboro, 3-1) won by fall over Willow Chance (Rosman, 8-17) (Fall)
145 Division – Championship Quarterfinals
Danasia Williams (Southern Durham, 2-1) received a bye
Emma Tyndall (Lee County, 5-19) won by fall over Angel West (Mitchell, 1-4) (Fall)
Annikka Nordby (East Chapel Hill, 10-22) received a bye
Florance Zaitawi (West Forsyth, 3-0) won by fall over Amzie Yurko (NCSSM, 5-6) (Fall)
145 Division – Championship Semifinals
Danasia Williams (Southern Durham, 2-1) won by fall over Emma Tyndall (Lee County, 5-19) (Fall)
Florance Zaitawi (West Forsyth, 3-0) won by fall over Annikka Nordby (East Chapel Hill, 10-22) (Fall)
145 Division – Championship Finals
Florance Zaitawi (West Forsyth, 3-0) won by fall over Danasia Williams (Southern Durham, 2-1) (Fall)
145 Division – Consolation First Round
Angel West (Mitchell, 1-4) received a bye
Amzie Yurko (NCSSM, 5-6) received a bye
145 Division – Consolation Semifinals
Angel West (Mitchell, 1-4) won by fall over Annikka Nordby (East Chapel Hill, 10-22) (Fall)
Emma Tyndall (Lee County, 5-19) won by fall over Amzie Yurko (NCSSM, 5-6) (Fall)
145 Division – Consolation Finals
Emma Tyndall (Lee County, 5-19) won by fall over Angel West (Mitchell, 1-4) (Fall)
152 Division – Round Robin (4 Wrestlers)
Jasmine Davis (Overhills, 2-4) won by fall over Madeline Ramella (Hoke County, 3-5) (Fall)
Melanie Jones (Hoke County) 2-5 won by forfeit over ()
Madajah Trapier (Jack Britt, 20-6) won by fall over Melanie Jones (Hoke County, 2-5) (Fall)
Melanie Jones (Hoke County, 2-5) won by decision over Jasmine Davis (Overhills, 2-4) (Dec 16-10)
Madajah Trapier (Jack Britt, 20-6) won by fall over Jasmine Davis (Overhills, 2-4) (Fall)
Madeline Ramella (Hoke County, 3-5) won by fall over Melanie Jones (Hoke County, 2-5) (Fall)
Madajah Trapier (Jack Britt, 20-6) won by fall over Madeline Ramella (Hoke County, 3-5) (Fall)
152 Division – First Place: Madajah Trapier, Jack Britt
152 Division – Second Place: Jasmine Davis, Overhills
152 Division – Third Place: Madeline Ramella, Hoke County
152 Division – Fourth Place: Melanie Jones, Hoke County
Combined 160 & 170 Division - Quarterfinals
Elisa Holly (Broughton, 3-5) received a bye
LaSean Boyd (Overhills, 3-0) won by decision over Jocelyn Paredes (West Wilkes, 2-2) (Dec 3-2)
Ashley Boggess (Pisgah, 1-2) won by fall over Janet Mbugua (Knightdale, 0-6) (Fall 0:57)
Anamaria Bailey (Pine Forest, 1-10) received a bye
Combined 160 & 170 Division – Championship Semifinals
LaSean Boyd (Overhills, 3-0) won by fall over Elisa Holly (Broughton, 3-5) (Fall)
Anamaria Bailey (Pine Forest, 1-10) won by fall over Ashley Boggess (Pisgah, 1-2) (Fall)
Combined 160 & 170 Division – Championship Finals
LaSean Boyd (Overhills, 3-0) won by fall over Anamaria Bailey (Pine Forest, 1-10) (Fall)
Combined 160 & 170 Division – Consolation First Round
Jocelyn Paredes (West Wilkes, 2-2) received a bye
Janet Mbugua (Knightdale, 0-6) received a bye
Combined 160 & 170 Division – Consolation Semifinals
Jocelyn Paredes (West Wilkes, 2-2) won by fall over Ashley Boggess (Pisgah, 1-2) (Fall)
Elisa Holly (Broughton, 3-5) won by fall over Janet Mbugua (Knightdale, 0-6) (Fall)
Combined 160 & 170 Division – Consolation Finals
Jocelyn Paredes (West Wilkes, 2-2) won by fall over Elisa Holly (Broughton, 3-5) (Fall)
Combined 182 & 195 Division – Round Robin (3 Wrestlers)
Julissa Jaramillo (Rosewood, 9-14) won by fall over Saige Cook (Burns, 4-14) (Fall)
Myranda Johnson (North Iredell, 18-10) won by fall over Saige Cook (Burns, 4-14) (Fall)
Myranda Johnson (North Iredell, 18-10) won by fall over Julissa Jaramillo (Rosewood, 9-14) (Fall)
Combined 182 & 195 Division – First Place: Myranda Johnson, North Iredell
Combined 182 & 195 Division – Second Place: Julissa Jaramillo, Rosewood
Combined 182 & 195 Division – Third Place: Saige Cook, Burns
Combined 220 & 285 Division – Round Robin (3 Wrestlers)
Ella Beam (Burns, 2-0) won by fall over Rebecca Saunders (West Mecklenburg, 1-3) (Fall)
Ella Beam (Burns, 2-0) won by fall over Sonya Johnson (Bartlett Yancey, 1-2) (Fall)
Rebecca Saunders (West Mecklenburg, 1-3) won by fall over Sonya Johnson (Bartlett Yancey, 1-2) (Fall)
Combined 220 & 285 Division – First Place: Ella Beam, Burns
Combined 220 & 285 Division – Second Place: Rebecca Sanders, West Mecklenburg
Combined 220 & 285 Division – Third Place: Sonya Johnson, Bartlett Yancey
