South Meck boys, Hough girls win 4A Western Regional swim titles

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 02, 2019 10:35 PM

South Meck’s boys swim team won a regional championship Saturday
South Mecklenburg’s boys and Hough’s girls won N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A Western Regional championships Saturday at the Mecklenburg Aquatic Center in uptown Charlotte.

The Sabres’ boys had 388.5 points, ahead of Ardrey Kell (364.5) and Myers Park (339).

Hough’s girls had 399 points, to edge Myers Park (389) and Providence (378).

Individual results are below.

Complete 4A Regional Results

