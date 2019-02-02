South Meck boys, Hough girls win 4A Western Regional swim titles

South Mecklenburg’s boys and Hough’s girls won N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A Western Regional championships Saturday at the Mecklenburg Aquatic Center in uptown Charlotte.
The Sabres’ boys had 388.5 points, ahead of Ardrey Kell (364.5) and Myers Park (339).
Hough’s girls had 399 points, to edge Myers Park (389) and Providence (378).
Individual results are below.
Complete 4A Regional Results
