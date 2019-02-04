High School Sports

Girls Sweet 16: Hickory Ridge, with strong resume, holds steady at the top

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 04, 2019 02:46 PM

The Call with Hickory Ridge star and UNC basketball recruit Nia Daniel

Hickory Ridge star Nia Daniel, a UNC recruit, was the Observer's midseason player of the year. After she led No. 1 Hickory Ridge to a big win over No. 7 Rocky River, she discussed state titles, Tar Heels and running wind sprints.
Harrisburg’s Hickory Ridge High remains No. 1 in the Observer’s girls basketball Sweet 16 poll.

Hickory Ridge has won six straight games and owns victories over No. 4 Mallard Creek (59-57, Nov. 19), No. 7 Rocky River (78-57, Jan. 4 and 54-41 Feb. 1) and No. 10 Providence (65-57 Jan. 30).

The top five teams remained the same this week, although there was some movement below them.

There are no new ranked teams this week.

Sweet 16 Girls’ Basketball



Rk

Team

Cl

Rec

Prvs.

1

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge

4A

17-2

1

2

Vance

4A

18-2

2

3

Morganton Freedom

3A

19-1

3

4

Mallard Creek

4A

16-3

4

5

Davidson Day

IND

16-5

5

6

Butler

4A

18-2

8

7

Rocky River

4A

13-3

7

8China Grove Carson3A19-110

9

North Iredell

3A

15-3

6

10

Providence

4A

17-3

9

11

Waxhaw Cuthbertson

3A

18-2

11

12

Rock Hill South Pointe

5A

22-3

12

13

East Rutherford

2A

17-1

13

14

Ardrey Kell

4A

16-5

15

15

Victory Christian

IND

17-4

16

16

South Mecklenburg

4A

13-6

14

Dropped Out: None. Also receiving consideration: Kings Mountain (3A, 16-2); Statesville (3A, 15-3); Newton-Conover (2A, 16-4); Sugar Creek Charter (1A, 21-3); West Rowan (3A, 15-4); Monroe (3A, 15-5); Charlotte Catholic (3A, 15-5); Salisbury (2A, 15-2); East Burke (2A, 16-5); Albemarle (1A 20-1); Union Academy (1A, 18-1).

Note: The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll is a ranking of the top 16 boys and girls teams in the newspaper’s 162-school coverage-area in North and South Carolina. The poll considers performance, strength of schedule and strength of class. To be considered, teams must play for a recognized state association.

