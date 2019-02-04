Girls Sweet 16: Hickory Ridge, with strong resume, holds steady at the top

Harrisburg’s Hickory Ridge High remains No. 1 in the Observer’s girls basketball Sweet 16 poll.
Hickory Ridge has won six straight games and owns victories over No. 4 Mallard Creek (59-57, Nov. 19), No. 7 Rocky River (78-57, Jan. 4 and 54-41 Feb. 1) and No. 10 Providence (65-57 Jan. 30).
The top five teams remained the same this week, although there was some movement below them.
There are no new ranked teams this week.
Sweet 16 Girls’ Basketball
Rk
Team
Cl
Rec
Prvs.
1
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge
4A
17-2
1
2
|Vance
4A
18-2
2
3
Morganton Freedom
3A
19-1
3
4
Mallard Creek
4A
16-3
4
5
Davidson Day
IND
16-5
5
6
Butler
4A
18-2
8
7
Rocky River
4A
13-3
7
|8
|China Grove Carson
|3A
|19-1
|10
9
|North Iredell
3A
15-3
6
10
Providence
4A
17-3
9
11
Waxhaw Cuthbertson
3A
18-2
11
12
Rock Hill South Pointe
5A
22-3
|12
13
East Rutherford
2A
17-1
13
14
Ardrey Kell
4A
16-5
15
15
Victory Christian
IND
17-4
16
16
|South Mecklenburg
4A
13-6
14
Dropped Out: None. Also receiving consideration: Kings Mountain (3A, 16-2); Statesville (3A, 15-3); Newton-Conover (2A, 16-4); Sugar Creek Charter (1A, 21-3); West Rowan (3A, 15-4); Monroe (3A, 15-5); Charlotte Catholic (3A, 15-5); Salisbury (2A, 15-2); East Burke (2A, 16-5); Albemarle (1A 20-1); Union Academy (1A, 18-1).
Note: The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll is a ranking of the top 16 boys and girls teams in the newspaper’s 162-school coverage-area in North and South Carolina. The poll considers performance, strength of schedule and strength of class. To be considered, teams must play for a recognized state association.
