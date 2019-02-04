Prep basketball games of week, schedule: Indy-Butler headlines busy week

Top high school basketball games in the Charlotte area this week:
Butler (15-5, 8-2 Southwestern 4A) at Independence (16-4, 10-0), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: With four games to play, Independence has a two-game lead over Myers Park and Butler in the league standings. A victory for the Patriots at home would bring a 25th straight regular-season conference win — and put Independence on the brink of a second straight league title.
Indian Trail Sun Valley (14-6, 9-2 Southern Carolinas) at Charlotte Catholic (13-7, 9-1), Tuesday, 8 p.m.: Catholic has won seven straight games — and has won three of the past four via buzzer-beaters — to take a slight lead over Sun Valley in the league standings. A win here would give the Cougars a big leg up toward the league title.
West Charlotte (14-5, 8-2 I-MECK) at Vance (16-3, 7-3), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: With four conference games left, North Meck (16-3, 9-1) has a one-game lead over West Charlotte and a two-game edge over Vance. Neither team can afford a loss.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Hickory Ridge girls (17-2, 9-1 Southwestern 4A) at Butler (18-2, 9-1), Friday, 6 p.m.: Heading into Tuesday’s games, these two teams are tied for the lead in the conference. Friday’s game could decide the champion.
This week’s schedule
Monday, February 4
Carmel Christian at Davidson Day (Senior Night)
Community School of Davidson at Sugar Creek Charter
Covenant Classical at Cabarrus Charter
Ledford at South Rowan
Salisbury at West Davidson
Tuesday, February 5
A.L. Brown at Cox Mill
Alexander Central at McDowell
Anson County at Central Academy (Senior Night)
Ardrey Kell at Harding
Ashe County at West Wilkes
Bandys at East Lincoln\u0009
Buford at Lee Central
Burns at Forestview
Butler at Independence
Cannon School at Covenant Day
Carolina International at Queens Grant
Carson at East Rowan
Central Pageland at Andrew Jackson (Senior Night)
Charlotte Christian at Providence Day (Senior Night)
Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin (Senior Night)
Charlotte Learning Academy at Greater Cabarrus Stallions
Chase at East Rutherford
Cheraw at Marion
Cherryville at Bessemer City
Chester at Fairfield Central
Comenius at Legacy Charter (SC)
Community School of Davidson at Langtree Charter
East Burke at Fred T. Foard
East Mecklenburg at Rocky River
East Montgomery at West Stanly
Gray Stone Day at Albemarle
Hickory at West Caldwell
Hickory Christian at Statesville Christian
Hickory Ridge at Myers Park
Hopewell at Mallard Creek
Hunter Huss at Crest
Indian Land at Camden\u0009
Jay M. Robinson at Concord
Kings Mountain at Ashbrook
Lake Norman at Mooresville
Lincoln Charter at Highland Tech
Lincolnton at West Lincoln
Maiden at North Lincoln
McBee at Great Falls
Monroe at Cuthbertson (Senior Night)
Mountain Heritage at Avery County
Mountain Island Charter at Bradford Prep
Mount Pleasant at Forest Hills
Newton Conover at Lake Norman Charter
North Central at Lewisville
North Gaston at Stuart Cramer
North Hills Christian at Victory Christian
North Iredell at Statesville
North Mecklenburg at Hough
North Stanly at South Stanly
Northwest Cabarrus at Central Cabarrus
Northwestern at Fort Mill
Parkwood at Piedmont
Patton at Bunker Hill
Porter Ridge at Garinger
Providence at West Mecklenburg
Richland Northeast at Lancaster
Richmond Senior at Hoke County
Rock Hill at Clover
St. Stephens at Watauga
Salisbury at Ledford
Shelby at East Gaston
South Caldwell at Freedom
South Iredell at West Rowan
South Mecklenburg at Berry
South Point at R.S. Central
South Pointe (SC) at Westwood
Sun Valley at Charlotte Catholic
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Piedmont Charter
Thomasville at South Rowan
Union Academy at Pine Lake Prep
United Faith at Woodlawn School
Weddington at Marvin Ridge
West Charlotte at Vance
West Iredell at Hibriten
West Montgomery at North Rowan
York at Ridge View
Metrolina Athletic Conference (MAC) Tournament
At Higher Seed
Boys
Hickory Grove at Metrolina Christian
SouthLake Christian at Northside Christian
Girls
Gaston Christian at Hickory Grove
Northside Christian at Metrolina Christian
Wednesday, February 6
Charlotte Secondary at Mountain Island Charter
Cornerstone at Christ the King
Monroe at Anson County
Mooresville at Statesville
Mount Pleasant at West Rowan
North Lincoln at Hibriten
South Davidson at Gray Stone Day
Thursday, February, 7
Charlotte Learning Academy at Sugar Creek Charter (Senior Night)
Fairfield Central at Indian Land (Senior Night)
Governor’s School at Great Falls
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Covenant Classical
Lake City at Cheraw
North Stanly at East Rowan
Pine Lake Prep at Queens Grant
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Oakbrook Prep
West Caldwell at St. Stephens
Metrolina Athletic Conference (MAC) Tournament
At Hickory Grove
Boys
Hickory Grove-Metrolina Christian winner vs. Concord First Assembly, 5
SouthLake Christian-Northside Christian winner vs. Gaston Day, 8
Girls
Gaston Christian-Hickory Grove winner vs. Concord First Assembly, 3:30
Northside Christian-Metrolina Christian vs. Gaston Day, 6:30
Friday, February 8
Albemarle at South Davidson
A.L. Brown at Northwest Cabarrus
Alexander Central at Freedom
Andrew Jackson at Lee Central
Ashbrook at Stuart Cramer
Ashe County at North Wilkes
Berry at Ardrey Kell
Bradford Prep at Pine Lake Prep
Burns at Kings Mountain
Carolina International at Langtree Charter
Central Academy at Forest Hills
Charlotte Christian at Cannon School
Charlotte Country Day at Covenant Day
Charlotte Latin at Providence Day
Community School of Davidson at Queens Grant
Concord at Central Cabarrus
Cox Mill at Jay M. Robinson
Crest at North Gaston
Cuthbertson at Parkwood
Davidson Day at Calvary Day (Boys’ only), 6:30
Draughn at East Burke
East Davidson at Salisbury
East Gaston at R.S. Central
East Lincoln at Maiden
East Montgomery at Mount Pleasant
East Rowan at South Iredell
East Rutherford at Shelby
Fort Mill at Nation Ford
Fred T. Foard at West Iredell
Garinger at Independence
Gray Stone Day at North Rowan (Senior Night)
Harding at South Mecklenburg
Hibriten at Patton
Hickory Christian at University Christian
Hickory Ridge at Butler
Highland Tech at Cherryville
Hough at West Charlotte
Hunter Huss at Forestview
Lake Norman Charter at Lincolnton
Lancaster at South Pointe (SC)
Lewisville at Chesterfield
Lumberton at Richmond Senior
Mallard Creek at North Mecklenburg
Marvin Ridge at Sun Valley
Monroe at Charlotte Catholic
Mooresville at Hopewell
Myers Park at East Mecklenburg
North Central at Buford
North Lincoln at Newton Conover
North Moore at North Stanly
Northwestern at Rock Hill
Olympic at Providence
Piedmont at Weddington
Piedmont Charter at Bessemer City
Rocky River at Porter Ridge
South Caldwell at McDowell
South Point at Chase
South Rowan at Lexington
Statesville at Carson
Statesville Christian at Christ the King
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Lincoln Charter
Union Academy at Mountain Island Charter
United Faith at Word of God
Vance at Lake Norman (Senior Night)
Victory Christian at Woodlawn School
Watauga at Hickory
West Lincoln at Bandys
West Rowan at North Iredell
West Stanly at Anson County
York at Richland Northeast
Metrolina Athletic Conference Tournament
At Hickory Grove
MAC Girls’ Championship game, 6
MAC Boys’ Championship game, 7:30
Saturday, February 9
Comenius at West Ridge, 5
Comments