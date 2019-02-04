High School Sports

Prep basketball games of week, schedule: Indy-Butler headlines busy week

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 04, 2019 02:44 PM

Another night, another Charlotte Catholic buzzer-beater

Charlotte Catholic's Jack Dortch hit a buzzer-beater Friday night against Weddington. It was Catholic's third buzzer-beater in its past four games. Each of the heroic shots came on the road
Top high school basketball games in the Charlotte area this week:

Butler (15-5, 8-2 Southwestern 4A) at Independence (16-4, 10-0), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: With four games to play, Independence has a two-game lead over Myers Park and Butler in the league standings. A victory for the Patriots at home would bring a 25th straight regular-season conference win — and put Independence on the brink of a second straight league title.

Indian Trail Sun Valley (14-6, 9-2 Southern Carolinas) at Charlotte Catholic (13-7, 9-1), Tuesday, 8 p.m.: Catholic has won seven straight games — and has won three of the past four via buzzer-beaters — to take a slight lead over Sun Valley in the league standings. A win here would give the Cougars a big leg up toward the league title.

West Charlotte (14-5, 8-2 I-MECK) at Vance (16-3, 7-3), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.: With four conference games left, North Meck (16-3, 9-1) has a one-game lead over West Charlotte and a two-game edge over Vance. Neither team can afford a loss.

Hickory Ridge girls (17-2, 9-1 Southwestern 4A) at Butler (18-2, 9-1), Friday, 6 p.m.: Heading into Tuesday’s games, these two teams are tied for the lead in the conference. Friday’s game could decide the champion.

This week’s schedule

Monday, February 4

Carmel Christian at Davidson Day (Senior Night)

Community School of Davidson at Sugar Creek Charter

Covenant Classical at Cabarrus Charter

Ledford at South Rowan

Salisbury at West Davidson

Tuesday, February 5

A.L. Brown at Cox Mill

Alexander Central at McDowell

Anson County at Central Academy (Senior Night)

Ardrey Kell at Harding

Ashe County at West Wilkes

Bandys at East Lincoln\u0009

Buford at Lee Central

Burns at Forestview

Butler at Independence

Cannon School at Covenant Day

Carolina International at Queens Grant

Carson at East Rowan

Central Pageland at Andrew Jackson (Senior Night)

Charlotte Christian at Providence Day (Senior Night)

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin (Senior Night)

Charlotte Learning Academy at Greater Cabarrus Stallions

Chase at East Rutherford

Cheraw at Marion

Cherryville at Bessemer City

Chester at Fairfield Central

Comenius at Legacy Charter (SC)

Community School of Davidson at Langtree Charter

East Burke at Fred T. Foard

East Mecklenburg at Rocky River

East Montgomery at West Stanly

Gray Stone Day at Albemarle

Hickory at West Caldwell

Hickory Christian at Statesville Christian

Hickory Ridge at Myers Park

Hopewell at Mallard Creek

Hunter Huss at Crest

Indian Land at Camden\u0009

Jay M. Robinson at Concord

Kings Mountain at Ashbrook

Lake Norman at Mooresville

Lincoln Charter at Highland Tech

Lincolnton at West Lincoln

Maiden at North Lincoln

McBee at Great Falls

Monroe at Cuthbertson (Senior Night)

Mountain Heritage at Avery County

Mountain Island Charter at Bradford Prep

Mount Pleasant at Forest Hills

Newton Conover at Lake Norman Charter

North Central at Lewisville

North Gaston at Stuart Cramer

North Hills Christian at Victory Christian

North Iredell at Statesville

North Mecklenburg at Hough

North Stanly at South Stanly

Northwest Cabarrus at Central Cabarrus

Northwestern at Fort Mill

Parkwood at Piedmont

Patton at Bunker Hill

Porter Ridge at Garinger

Providence at West Mecklenburg

Richland Northeast at Lancaster

Richmond Senior at Hoke County

Rock Hill at Clover

St. Stephens at Watauga

Salisbury at Ledford

Shelby at East Gaston

South Caldwell at Freedom

South Iredell at West Rowan

South Mecklenburg at Berry

South Point at R.S. Central

South Pointe (SC) at Westwood

Sun Valley at Charlotte Catholic

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Piedmont Charter

Thomasville at South Rowan

Union Academy at Pine Lake Prep

United Faith at Woodlawn School

Weddington at Marvin Ridge

West Charlotte at Vance

West Iredell at Hibriten

West Montgomery at North Rowan

York at Ridge View

Metrolina Athletic Conference (MAC) Tournament

At Higher Seed

Boys

Hickory Grove at Metrolina Christian

SouthLake Christian at Northside Christian

Girls

Gaston Christian at Hickory Grove

Northside Christian at Metrolina Christian

Wednesday, February 6

Charlotte Secondary at Mountain Island Charter

Cornerstone at Christ the King

Monroe at Anson County

Mooresville at Statesville

Mount Pleasant at West Rowan

North Lincoln at Hibriten

South Davidson at Gray Stone Day

Thursday, February, 7

Charlotte Learning Academy at Sugar Creek Charter (Senior Night)

Fairfield Central at Indian Land (Senior Night)

Governor’s School at Great Falls

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Covenant Classical

Lake City at Cheraw

North Stanly at East Rowan

Pine Lake Prep at Queens Grant

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Oakbrook Prep

West Caldwell at St. Stephens

Metrolina Athletic Conference (MAC) Tournament

At Hickory Grove

Boys

Hickory Grove-Metrolina Christian winner vs. Concord First Assembly, 5

SouthLake Christian-Northside Christian winner vs. Gaston Day, 8

Girls

Gaston Christian-Hickory Grove winner vs. Concord First Assembly, 3:30

Northside Christian-Metrolina Christian vs. Gaston Day, 6:30

Friday, February 8

Albemarle at South Davidson

A.L. Brown at Northwest Cabarrus

Alexander Central at Freedom

Andrew Jackson at Lee Central

Ashbrook at Stuart Cramer

Ashe County at North Wilkes

Berry at Ardrey Kell

Bradford Prep at Pine Lake Prep

Burns at Kings Mountain

Carolina International at Langtree Charter

Central Academy at Forest Hills

Charlotte Christian at Cannon School

Charlotte Country Day at Covenant Day

Charlotte Latin at Providence Day

Community School of Davidson at Queens Grant

Concord at Central Cabarrus

Cox Mill at Jay M. Robinson

Crest at North Gaston

Cuthbertson at Parkwood

Davidson Day at Calvary Day (Boys’ only), 6:30

Draughn at East Burke

East Davidson at Salisbury

East Gaston at R.S. Central

East Lincoln at Maiden

East Montgomery at Mount Pleasant

East Rowan at South Iredell

East Rutherford at Shelby

Fort Mill at Nation Ford

Fred T. Foard at West Iredell

Garinger at Independence

Gray Stone Day at North Rowan (Senior Night)

Harding at South Mecklenburg

Hibriten at Patton

Hickory Christian at University Christian

Hickory Ridge at Butler

Highland Tech at Cherryville

Hough at West Charlotte

Hunter Huss at Forestview

Lake Norman Charter at Lincolnton

Lancaster at South Pointe (SC)

Lewisville at Chesterfield

Lumberton at Richmond Senior

Mallard Creek at North Mecklenburg

Marvin Ridge at Sun Valley

Monroe at Charlotte Catholic

Mooresville at Hopewell

Myers Park at East Mecklenburg

North Central at Buford

North Lincoln at Newton Conover

North Moore at North Stanly

Northwestern at Rock Hill

Olympic at Providence

Piedmont at Weddington

Piedmont Charter at Bessemer City

Rocky River at Porter Ridge

South Caldwell at McDowell

South Point at Chase

South Rowan at Lexington

Statesville at Carson

Statesville Christian at Christ the King

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Lincoln Charter

Union Academy at Mountain Island Charter

United Faith at Word of God

Vance at Lake Norman (Senior Night)

Victory Christian at Woodlawn School

Watauga at Hickory

West Lincoln at Bandys

West Rowan at North Iredell

West Stanly at Anson County

York at Richland Northeast

Metrolina Athletic Conference Tournament

At Hickory Grove

MAC Girls’ Championship game, 6

MAC Boys’ Championship game, 7:30

Saturday, February 9

Comenius at West Ridge, 5







