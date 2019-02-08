Friday’s girls high school roundup: No. 6 Butler, Michaela Lane, upset No. 1 Hickory Ridge

Elevator
↑Concord First Assembly: beat Gaston Day to win the MAC conference tournament championship.
↑Charlotte Latin: The Hawks denied Providence Day a 16th straight CISAA conference title, winning at Providence Day 57-47. Ruthie Jones had 23 points for Latin (16-6, 9-1). Providence Day (17-11, 82) got 15 from Grace Godwin. Latin and Providence Day tied for the league title last season.
↑Nyla McGill, Providence: career-high 28 points, eight assists, seven rebounds in a 67-50 win over Olympic. Providence is 19-3 overall, 9-1 in the SoMeck 7
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
↑Cheyenne McManus, Hopewell: career-high 21 in a 56-54 win over Mooresville. It’s the third time in two weeks she has set a new career high.
Friday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Michaela Lane, Butler: Sparked a 49-46 upset of Sweet 16 No. 1 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge. She finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks as the Bulldogs (20-2, 11-1) moved into first place in the Southwestern 4A just ahead of Hickory Ridge (18-3, 10-2).
Braylyn Milton, Independence: 25 points, eight steals, five assists, three rebounds in a 67-12 win over Garinger. Milton made 4-of-6 3-point attempts.
Tishona Strong, Lawndale Burns: freshman had 31 points in a 66-63 upset of Kings Mountain, handing the Mountaineers their first conference loss.
Aniya Tate, Central Cabarrus: 27 points, 10 rebounds, five steals in a 66-24 win over Concord.
Jessica Timmons, North Mecklenburg: 35 points in a 68-57 win over Mallard Creek. Timmons and the unranked Vikings pulled off the biggest upset of the night taking down Sweet 16 No. 4 Mallard Creek. Dazia Lawrence had 27 for the Mavericks.
Friday’s Sweet 16 Capsules
NO. 2 VANCE 66, LAKE NORMAN 40
Vance- 20 12 19 15-66
Lake Norman- 10 6 14 10-40
Vance (66)- Leah Barringer 2, Excellanxt Greer 5, Tori Reid 9, Amhyia Moreland 11, Kyanna Morgan 15, Tanajah Hayes 14, Trinity Moreland 5, Magan Jackson 5,
NO. 3 MORGANTON FREEDOM 63, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 34
Alexander 4 16 5 9 -- 34
Freedom 23 22 10 8 -- 63
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 34 -- Glenn 4, Hagy 7, Fairchild 4, Hammer 9, Harrington 4, Fortner 6
FREEDOM 63 -- Davenport 7, Cisneros 3, Madison Bailey 21, Blaikley Crooks 13, Short 9, Tate 2, McGee 3, Garrison 1, Moore 4
Records: Freedom 21-1, 12-0; Alexander Central 2-20, 1-11
NORTH MECKLENBURG 68, NO. 4 MALLARD CREEK 57
N.Meck 12 19 23 14 ---68
Mallard Creek 19 15 4 19 ---57
N.Meck: Jessica Timmons 35, Jordan Jenkins 16, Vance 7, Dunn 4, Harris 3, Dunlap 2, N.Smith 1
MC: Dazia Lawerence 27, Mitchell 9, Howard 9, Alexander 6, Simpson 4, Bynum 2
Records: North Meck: Overall: 15-7, Conf. 8-4
NO. 6 BUTLER 49, NO. 1 HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 46
Butler 11 17 12 10 -- 49
HR 12 14 10 10 -- 46
Butler: Michaela Lane 13, Micahla Funderburk 13, Dotson 9, Sutton 7, Dixon 3, Nance 5
HR: Lauren Riggiero 14, Nia Daniels 11, Calhoun 8, Shears 7, Lampe 2, Fearne 3
Notable: Michaela Lane finished with 13 pts, 12 rebounds and 5 blocks, Micahla Funderburk also finished with 13 pts, the win put Butler in 1st place in the conference.
NO. 10 PROVIDENCE 67, OLYMPIC 50
PROVIDENCE - 12 20 18 17 = 67
OLYMPIC - 11 8 13 18 = 50
PHS: Nyla McGill 28, Lili Bowen 8, Cameron Mulkey 8, Jaylynn Askew 7, Grace Shires 6, Marlow Chapman 2, Eva Butler 1, Brynn Harrison 7
OHS: Hutchinson 8, Roldan 6, M. Terry 4, McGill 11, Barr 21
Records: Providence: 19-3 (9-1)
Notable: Nyla McGill’s 28 points was a career high. She also had 8 assists and 7 rebounds, Brynn Harrison 8 rebounds
NO. 14 ARDREY KELL 56, BERRY 45
NO. 16 SOUTH MECKLENBURG 72, HARDING 36
South Meck. 20 15 17 20 72
Harding 8 10 8 10 36
South Meck Senali Moss 16, Allen 9, Houpt 9,Brown 8,Alexander 6, Feit 5, Justice 5, Johnston 2, Olmeda 2, Lowe 2, Gaddy 4, MILLER 2, Mpana 2
Harding Thompson 27, Coxton 6, Marcus 3
Friday’s Mecklenburg County Capsules
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 40, MONROE 28
Catholic 11 7 8 14 -- 40
Monroe 9 6 7 6 -- 28
Catholic 40 -- Dane Bertolina 12, Walton 8, Flatau 7, Coleman 5, Thompson 4, Green 2, Thompson 2
Monroe 28 -- Roland 8, Reddick 7, Knotts 5, Clark 3, White 3, Taylor 2
Records: Catholic 17-5, 11-1; Monroe 16-7, 7-6
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 54, COVENANT DAY 31
Country Day 13 13 12 15 --54
Covenant Day 4 10 4 13 --31
CCDS (54) Hudson Rixham 21, Sasz 7, O’Neail 7, Rucker 6, Waters 6, Cory 4, L. Batten 2
CD (31) Caroline Cady 11, Crumpler 5, Housteon 3, McCue 2, Ashley 2
Notables : Hudson Rixham lead the Bucs with 21 points, five rebounds. George O’Neil with 7 points and career high 11 rebounds.
CHARLOTTE LATIN 57, PROVIDENCE DAY 47
PDS 14-13-12-8—47
Latin 23-14-9-11—57
PDS-Grace Godwin 15 Morgan Kelson 11 Andi Levitz 11 Smith 4 Naod 2 Owens 2 Ferguson 2
Latin-R.Jones 23 K. Vandiver 16 Tye 5 Rose 2 Armstrong 4 Schleusner 2 Willams 5
PD Record 17-11, Conference 8-2; Latin 16-6, 9-1
HOPEWELL 56, MOORESVILLE 54
INDEPENDENCE 67, GARINGER 12
Indy 16 25 14 12 67
Garinger 5 2 5 0 12
Indy: Braylyn Milton 25, Azuria Barrino 17, Anderson 8, Wilson 4, Jackson 4, Breckenridge 2, Draughn 2, Smith 1
Garinger: Baker 9, Watson 3
Notable: Sophomore Braylyn Milton had 25 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, and 8 steals. Milton was 4 of 6 from the 3 point line.
MYERS PARK 52, EAST MECK 34
Myers Park - 09 12 15 16 52
East Meck - 10 01 11 12 34
Myers Park - Andrea Shire 17, Andrea Shire 15, Nia Nelson 11, Clamp 7, Muhammad 2
East Meck - Morris 12, Staley 8, Lockley 5, Browne 4, Hall 2
WEST CHARLOTTE 39, HOUGH 37
Friday’s Regional Capsules
CENTRAL CABARRUS 66, CONCORD 24
CCHS: 26, 22, 14, 4 (66)
Concord: 7, 7, 5, 5 (24)
Central: Aniyah Tate 27, Demi Case 18, Webb 6 Knight 5, Miller 2, Gaddy 3, Mpembu 2
Concord: Chambers 8, Wallace 4, Stevenson 3, Thompson 2
CHESTERFIELD 39, LEWISVILLE 32
CONCORD CANNON 45, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 21
Cannon School 45- Reigan Richardson 18, Caroline Livingston 9, Sydney Wood 7, Zoe Edwards 4, Anna Galloway 4, Emma Little 3
Charlotte Christian 21-
Records: Cannon School 15-7 (CISAA 7-3); Charlotte Christian 10-15 (CISAA 1-9)
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 55, GASTON DAY 50
GASTONIA FORESTVIEW 63, GASTONIA HUSS 50
Forestview 10 22 15 16 63
MAIDEN 55, EAST LINCOLN 51
Sun Valley 1 10 8 14 33
MarvinRidge 12 8 7 4 35
Sun Valley
Ebere Anyawu 15, Kingsley Turriff 4, TA’Nyha Peoples 9, Sierra Smith 4, Bethany Thorton 2
Marvin Ridge
Hardwick 1, Makarewikz 2, Works 5, Shivers 13, Tsvmas 4, Temeze 2
NEWTON-CONOVER 68, NORTH LINCOLN 27
Comments