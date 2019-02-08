High School Sports

Friday’s girls high school roundup: No. 6 Butler, Michaela Lane, upset No. 1 Hickory Ridge

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 08, 2019 11:13 PM

The Call with Charlotte Latin’s Ruthie Jones

After ending Providence Day's long run as champions of the CISAA conference, Charlotte Latin's Ruthie Jones, the hero of the win, took The Call to discuss history and state championship possibilities. Filmed 2/08/19
After ending Providence Day's long run as champions of the CISAA conference, Charlotte Latin's Ruthie Jones, the hero of the win, took The Call to discuss history and state championship possibilities. Filmed 2/08/19
Concord First Assembly: beat Gaston Day to win the MAC conference tournament championship.

Charlotte Latin: The Hawks denied Providence Day a 16th straight CISAA conference title, winning at Providence Day 57-47. Ruthie Jones had 23 points for Latin (16-6, 9-1). Providence Day (17-11, 82) got 15 from Grace Godwin. Latin and Providence Day tied for the league title last season.

Nyla McGill, Providence: career-high 28 points, eight assists, seven rebounds in a 67-50 win over Olympic. Providence is 19-3 overall, 9-1 in the SoMeck 7

Cheyenne McManus, Hopewell: career-high 21 in a 56-54 win over Mooresville. It’s the third time in two weeks she has set a new career high.

Friday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Michaela Lane, Butler: Sparked a 49-46 upset of Sweet 16 No. 1 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge. She finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks as the Bulldogs (20-2, 11-1) moved into first place in the Southwestern 4A just ahead of Hickory Ridge (18-3, 10-2).

Braylyn Milton, Independence: 25 points, eight steals, five assists, three rebounds in a 67-12 win over Garinger. Milton made 4-of-6 3-point attempts.

Tishona Strong, Lawndale Burns: freshman had 31 points in a 66-63 upset of Kings Mountain, handing the Mountaineers their first conference loss.

Aniya Tate, Central Cabarrus: 27 points, 10 rebounds, five steals in a 66-24 win over Concord.

Jessica Timmons, North Mecklenburg: 35 points in a 68-57 win over Mallard Creek. Timmons and the unranked Vikings pulled off the biggest upset of the night taking down Sweet 16 No. 4 Mallard Creek. Dazia Lawrence had 27 for the Mavericks.

Friday’s Sweet 16 Capsules

NO. 2 VANCE 66, LAKE NORMAN 40

Vance- 20 12 19 15-66

Lake Norman- 10 6 14 10-40

Vance (66)- Leah Barringer 2, Excellanxt Greer 5, Tori Reid 9, Amhyia Moreland 11, Kyanna Morgan 15, Tanajah Hayes 14, Trinity Moreland 5, Magan Jackson 5,

Lake Norman (40)- M. Gaus 3, M. Saunders 6, A. Kennedy 2, C. Dancy 9, L. Sullivan 14, J. Lowe 6


Records: Vance 20-2, (11-1) | Lake Norman 10-12 (5-7)

NO. 3 MORGANTON FREEDOM 63, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 34

Alexander 4 16 5 9 -- 34

Freedom 23 22 10 8 -- 63

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 34 -- Glenn 4, Hagy 7, Fairchild 4, Hammer 9, Harrington 4, Fortner 6

FREEDOM 63 -- Davenport 7, Cisneros 3, Madison Bailey 21, Blaikley Crooks 13, Short 9, Tate 2, McGee 3, Garrison 1, Moore 4

Records: Freedom 21-1, 12-0; Alexander Central 2-20, 1-11

NORTH MECKLENBURG 68, NO. 4 MALLARD CREEK 57

N.Meck 12 19 23 14 ---68

Mallard Creek 19 15 4 19 ---57

N.Meck: Jessica Timmons 35, Jordan Jenkins 16, Vance 7, Dunn 4, Harris 3, Dunlap 2, N.Smith 1

MC: Dazia Lawerence 27, Mitchell 9, Howard 9, Alexander 6, Simpson 4, Bynum 2

Records: North Meck: Overall: 15-7, Conf. 8-4

NO. 6 BUTLER 49, NO. 1 HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 46

Butler 11 17 12 10 -- 49

HR 12 14 10 10 -- 46

Butler: Michaela Lane 13, Micahla Funderburk 13, Dotson 9, Sutton 7, Dixon 3, Nance 5

HR: Lauren Riggiero 14, Nia Daniels 11, Calhoun 8, Shears 7, Lampe 2, Fearne 3

Notable: Michaela Lane finished with 13 pts, 12 rebounds and 5 blocks, Micahla Funderburk also finished with 13 pts, the win put Butler in 1st place in the conference.

NO. 10 PROVIDENCE 67, OLYMPIC 50

PROVIDENCE - 12 20 18 17 = 67

OLYMPIC - 11 8 13 18 = 50

PHS: Nyla McGill 28, Lili Bowen 8, Cameron Mulkey 8, Jaylynn Askew 7, Grace Shires 6, Marlow Chapman 2, Eva Butler 1, Brynn Harrison 7

OHS: Hutchinson 8, Roldan 6, M. Terry 4, McGill 11, Barr 21

Records: Providence: 19-3 (9-1)

Notable: Nyla McGill’s 28 points was a career high. She also had 8 assists and 7 rebounds, Brynn Harrison 8 rebounds

NO. 14 ARDREY KELL 56, BERRY 45

Ardrey Kell 19 11 11 15 -- 56
Berry 12 8 17 11 -- 45


AK: Evan Miller 16 points & 7 rebounds; Lucy Vanderbeck 10 points & 6 rebounds; Michelle Ojo 10 points & 6 rebounds; Meghan Rogers 6 points & 5 assists; Nia Griffin 6; Kennedy Cash 4; Stephanie Sherrill 4


Berry: McLaughlin 20; Terry 13; Jackson 9


Records: AK 18-5 (9-2)

NO. 16 SOUTH MECKLENBURG 72, HARDING 36

South Meck. 20 15 17 20 72

Harding 8 10 8 10 36

South Meck Senali Moss 16, Allen 9, Houpt 9,Brown 8,Alexander 6, Feit 5, Justice 5, Johnston 2, Olmeda 2, Lowe 2, Gaddy 4, MILLER 2, Mpana 2

Harding Thompson 27, Coxton 6, Marcus 3

Friday’s Mecklenburg County Capsules

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 40, MONROE 28

Catholic 11 7 8 14 -- 40

Monroe 9 6 7 6 -- 28

Catholic 40 -- Dane Bertolina 12, Walton 8, Flatau 7, Coleman 5, Thompson 4, Green 2, Thompson 2

Monroe 28 -- Roland 8, Reddick 7, Knotts 5, Clark 3, White 3, Taylor 2

Records: Catholic 17-5, 11-1; Monroe 16-7, 7-6

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 54, COVENANT DAY 31

Country Day 13 13 12 15 --54

Covenant Day 4 10 4 13 --31

CCDS (54) Hudson Rixham 21, Sasz 7, O’Neail 7, Rucker 6, Waters 6, Cory 4, L. Batten 2

CD (31) Caroline Cady 11, Crumpler 5, Housteon 3, McCue 2, Ashley 2

Notables : Hudson Rixham lead the Bucs with 21 points, five rebounds. George O’Neil with 7 points and career high 11 rebounds.

CHARLOTTE LATIN 57, PROVIDENCE DAY 47

PDS 14-13-12-8—47

Latin 23-14-9-11—57



PDS-Grace Godwin 15 Morgan Kelson 11 Andi Levitz 11 Smith 4 Naod 2 Owens 2 Ferguson 2



Latin-R.Jones 23 K. Vandiver 16 Tye 5 Rose 2 Armstrong 4 Schleusner 2 Willams 5



PD Record 17-11, Conference 8-2; Latin 16-6, 9-1

HOPEWELL 56, MOORESVILLE 54

Mooresville - 7 13 15 19 - 54
Hopewell - 11 12 19 14 - 56


Mooresville - Marshall 4, Allen 20, Callejas 8, Martin 4, Davis 2, Harrow6, Wisesmith 4, McLeod 6


Hopewell - Lawson 6, Caldwell 19, Reddick-Umoja 1, Ballo 1, McManus 21,
Gibson-Blackwell 2, Craig 3, Ellis 3


Records: Hopewell: 15-6 (8-4); Mooresville: 6-16 (2-10)


Notes: Cheyenne McManus finished with a career-high 21. She has a scored a new career best 3 times in the last 2 weeks.

INDEPENDENCE 67, GARINGER 12

Indy 16 25 14 12 67

Garinger 5 2 5 0 12

Indy: Braylyn Milton 25, Azuria Barrino 17, Anderson 8, Wilson 4, Jackson 4, Breckenridge 2, Draughn 2, Smith 1

Garinger: Baker 9, Watson 3

Notable: Sophomore Braylyn Milton had 25 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, and 8 steals. Milton was 4 of 6 from the 3 point line.

MYERS PARK 52, EAST MECK 34

Myers Park - 09 12 15 16 52

East Meck - 10 01 11 12 34

Myers Park - Andrea Shire 17, Andrea Shire 15, Nia Nelson 11, Clamp 7, Muhammad 2

East Meck - Morris 12, Staley 8, Lockley 5, Browne 4, Hall 2

WEST CHARLOTTE 39, HOUGH 37

Hough. 6. 6. 11. 14 = 37
West Charlotte. 10. 7. 9. 13 = 39


Hough (37): Kaden Frino 11, C.Phoces 5 , Claire Polito 10, C.Swartz 1, M.Sell 6, N.Bell 2, L.Nicodeme 2.


West Charlotte (39): DaNya Hamilton 14,K.Moore 9 , J.Davis 9 , H.Chaffin 4 , Q.Champy 3.

Friday’s Regional Capsules

CENTRAL CABARRUS 66, CONCORD 24

CCHS: 26, 22, 14, 4 (66)

Concord: 7, 7, 5, 5 (24)



Central: Aniyah Tate 27, Demi Case 18, Webb 6 Knight 5, Miller 2, Gaddy 3, Mpembu 2



Concord: Chambers 8, Wallace 4, Stevenson 3, Thompson 2

CHESTERFIELD 39, LEWISVILLE 32

32 Lewisville 5. 13, 7, 7
39 Chesterfield 6, 5, 10, 18


LEWSIVILLE 32 -- Amber Bass: 15 pts, 9 Rebounds; Malaurie Martin: 9 pts (3-Three pointers)


Interesting Fact: Amber Bass finished her High School career with 990 points. Only 10 points shy of the 1000 point club.

CONCORD CANNON 45, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 21

Cannon School 45- Reigan Richardson 18, Caroline Livingston 9, Sydney Wood 7, Zoe Edwards 4, Anna Galloway 4, Emma Little 3

Charlotte Christian 21-

Records: Cannon School 15-7 (CISAA 7-3); Charlotte Christian 10-15 (CISAA 1-9)

CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 55, GASTON DAY 50

GDS 9 12 8 21 =50
CFA 17 10 14 14 = 55


GASTON DAY: Z Clark 19p, O King 14p, P Shouse 13p, L Letts 4p


GDS Notes: Z Clark 19p/8R/4A, O King 14p/12R/2B, P Shouse 13p/2R, C Harris 5R/3S, L Letts 4p/4R/2S


GDS Record: overall 16-7, conf. 6-1


Notes: First Assembly wins MAC tournament.

GASTONIA FORESTVIEW 63, GASTONIA HUSS 50

Forestview 10 22 15 16 63

Huss 13 11 10 16 50


Forestview Kenzley Dunlap 22, Yasmine Love 19, Dajah Miller 11, Floyd 4, Robinson 3, Jurs 2 Vazquez 2


Notable: Love 12 rebs 3 asst. 2 blks, Dunlap 8 rebs, Floyd 13 rebs; Forestview 12-10 overall 7-5 Big South travels to Kings Mountain on Tuesday.


MAIDEN 55, EAST LINCOLN 51


ELHS: 16 13 14 8- 51
MHS: 21 14 8 12- 55


ELHS: Brianna Tadlock 22, Taryn Robinette 10, S. Rhoney 9, R. Ross 5, K. Cox 2, T. Thomas 2, M. Delgado 2


MHS: L. Hentschel 16, G. Arrowood 11, M. Andrews 10, M. Boheimer 8, M. Mingus 5, M. Sigmon 2, M. Glover 2, A. Collins 2


ELHS: ( 6-16, 5-7) Next Game vs West Lincoln 2/12/19
MHS: ( 8-14, 7-5) Next Game vs Newton Conover 2/12/19


MARVIN RIDGE 35, INDIAN TRAIL SUN VALLEY 33



Sun Valley 1 10 8 14 33

MarvinRidge 12 8 7 4 35



Sun Valley

Ebere Anyawu 15, Kingsley Turriff 4, TA’Nyha Peoples 9, Sierra Smith 4, Bethany Thorton 2



Marvin Ridge

Hardwick 1, Makarewikz 2, Works 5, Shivers 13, Tsvmas 4, Temeze 2

NEWTON-CONOVER 68, NORTH LINCOLN 27

North Lincoln 5 11 7 3 27
Newton Conover 20 24 19 5 68


NORTH LINCOLN 27 -- Rachel Seagle 8, Addie Reid 5, Haley Klein 4, Aly Wadkovsky 4, Dylan Ambrose 3, Sylvia Burroughs 3


NEWTON-CONOVER 68 -- Chyna Cornwell 30, tamiya Artis 10, Jahlea Peters 8, Aaliah Walton 6, Caleigha Schenck 4, Emma Fox 4, Kara Poteet 3, Grace Loftin 2, Tayla Woods 1

