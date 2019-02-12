High School Sports

Statewide high school basketball media poll 02.12.19

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 12, 2019 04:58 PM

5 big plays from Charlotte’s high school sports this week

Watch five big plays from Charlotte basketball and wrestling the week of Feb, 4, 2019.
By
Up Next
Watch five big plays from Charlotte basketball and wrestling the week of Feb, 4, 2019.
By

Here are the latest NCPreps/HS Media Basketball Polls for the week of February 11th.

Boys

1A

1. Washington County 19-0 (8) 124 votes

2. Winston-Salem Prep 17-4 (5)118 votes

3. Northwest Halifax 19-1 90 votes

4. Henderson Collegiate 22-2 89 votes

5. North Rowan 19-2 72 votes

6. Community School of Davidson 19-3 60 votes

7. West Columbus 18-3 53 votes

8. Bishop McGuinness 16-6 33 votes

9. Princeton 18-2 23 votes

10. Hayesville 19-4 15 votes

Honorable Mention: North Stokes 13, Lincoln Charter 9, Holmes 5, Chatham Charter 4, Research Triangle 3, Cherryville 1, Granville Central 1

2A

1. Farmville Central 22-0 (9) 124 votes

2. Forest Hills 21-2 (4) 118 votes

3. Maiden 20-2 100 votes

4. East Lincoln 20-2 89 votes

5. Hendersonville 18-2 70 votes

6. Kinston 17-6 58 votes

7. Mountain Heritage 16-2 50 votes

8. Greene Central 17-6 45 votes

9. North Davidson 18-4 20 votes

10.East Rutherford 17-3 16 votes

Honorable Mention: Walkertown 10, Shelby 8, Wilkes Central 6

3A

1. Cox Mill 21-1 (12) 127 votes

2. SW Guilford 22-0 116 votes

3. Eastern Alamance 22-0 (1) 97 votes

4. Freedom 21-1 83 votes

5. Northern Nash 21-1 73 vote

6. Hillside 19-1 68 votes

7. Williams 19-2 63 votes

8. Hickory 17-4 36 votes

9. Southern Lee 19-3 14 votes

10.Kings Mtn. 10 votes

Honorable Mention: South Johnston 9, Southern Guilford 9, Westover 5, East Wake 2, White Oak 2, West Carteret 1

4A

1. Millbrook 23-0 (11) 128 votes

2. South Central 21-1 (2)117 votes

3. North Mecklenburg 18-3 94 votes

4. Davie County 20-1 93 votes

5. Holly Springs 19-3 66 votes

6. West Charlotte 16-5 60 votes

6. Wakefield 19-3 60 votes

8. Independence 17-5 40 votes

9. Olympic 17-4 28 votes

10.Vance 17-4 12 votes

Honorable Mention: Athens Drive 6, Seventy First 5, Butler 2, Hoggard 1,

Ardrey Kell 1

Girls

1A

1. Pamlico County 18-2 (7) 122 votes

2. East Surry 17-2 (4)118 votes

3. Albemarle 22-1 (2) 101 votes

4. Mount Airy 16-2 97 votes

5. Union Academy 20-1 69 votes

6. Weldon 17-0 63 votes

7. Avery County 17-5 57 votes

8. Murphy 18-4 49 votes

9. Chatham Central 15-3 20 votes

10.Cherokee 18-4 19 votes

Honorable Mention: Vance Charter 7, Washington County 5, Riverside Martin 3, East Carteret 2

2A

1. Mountain Heritage 20-0 (12) 129 votes

2. Farmville Central 18-0 (1) 107 votes

3. East Duplin 21-0 99 votes

4. East Bladen 21-1 77 votes

5. East Rutherford 19-1 74 votes

6. N.C. School of Science and Math 26-0 55 votes

7. East Burke 18-5 53 votes

8. Bertie 19-2 35 votes

9. Salisbury 17-3 27 votes

10.Forbush 19-3 22 votes

Honorable Mention: Ledford 11, Croatan 3, Kinston 2, Newton-Conover 2, Madison 2

Wilkes Central 1

3A

1. EE Smith 21-1 (10) 125 votes

2. Freedom 21-1(2) 117 votes

3. Carson 21-1 104 votes

4. Erwin 21-1 (1) 95 votes

5. Southeast Guilford 20-2 64 votes

6. Jacksonville 17-3 59 votes

7. Enka 19-4 52 votes

8. Cuthbertson 20-2 41 votes

9. Southwestern Randolph 19-3 14 votes

10.Asheville 17-5 13 votes

Honorable Mention: Charlotte Catholic 7, Terry Sanford 7, Hunt 6, Hillside 2, Dudley 2,

West Rowan 2, Kings Mtn. 2, Clayton 2, North Iredell 1

4A

1. Wakefield 21-1 (13)130 votes

2. Laney 21-1 100 votes

3. Heritage 19-2 96 votes

4. Vance 20-2 88 votes

5. Southeast Raleigh 17-5 71 votes

6. Leesville Road 18-3 67 votes

7. Butler 20-2 53 votes

8. Ragsdale 18-3 28 votes

9. Hickory Ridge 18-3 22 votes

9. NW Guilford 18-4 22 votes

Honorable Mention: South Central 11, West Forsyth 10, Pine Forest 9, Providence 8, Mallard Creek 1

Langston Wertz Jr.

Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.”

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  

things to do