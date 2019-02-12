Statewide high school basketball media poll 02.12.19

Here are the latest NCPreps/HS Media Basketball Polls for the week of February 11th.
Boys
1A
1. Washington County 19-0 (8) 124 votes
2. Winston-Salem Prep 17-4 (5)118 votes
3. Northwest Halifax 19-1 90 votes
4. Henderson Collegiate 22-2 89 votes
5. North Rowan 19-2 72 votes
6. Community School of Davidson 19-3 60 votes
7. West Columbus 18-3 53 votes
8. Bishop McGuinness 16-6 33 votes
9. Princeton 18-2 23 votes
10. Hayesville 19-4 15 votes
Honorable Mention: North Stokes 13, Lincoln Charter 9, Holmes 5, Chatham Charter 4, Research Triangle 3, Cherryville 1, Granville Central 1
2A
1. Farmville Central 22-0 (9) 124 votes
2. Forest Hills 21-2 (4) 118 votes
3. Maiden 20-2 100 votes
4. East Lincoln 20-2 89 votes
5. Hendersonville 18-2 70 votes
6. Kinston 17-6 58 votes
7. Mountain Heritage 16-2 50 votes
8. Greene Central 17-6 45 votes
9. North Davidson 18-4 20 votes
10.East Rutherford 17-3 16 votes
Honorable Mention: Walkertown 10, Shelby 8, Wilkes Central 6
3A
1. Cox Mill 21-1 (12) 127 votes
2. SW Guilford 22-0 116 votes
3. Eastern Alamance 22-0 (1) 97 votes
4. Freedom 21-1 83 votes
5. Northern Nash 21-1 73 vote
6. Hillside 19-1 68 votes
7. Williams 19-2 63 votes
8. Hickory 17-4 36 votes
9. Southern Lee 19-3 14 votes
10.Kings Mtn. 10 votes
Honorable Mention: South Johnston 9, Southern Guilford 9, Westover 5, East Wake 2, White Oak 2, West Carteret 1
4A
1. Millbrook 23-0 (11) 128 votes
2. South Central 21-1 (2)117 votes
3. North Mecklenburg 18-3 94 votes
4. Davie County 20-1 93 votes
5. Holly Springs 19-3 66 votes
6. West Charlotte 16-5 60 votes
6. Wakefield 19-3 60 votes
8. Independence 17-5 40 votes
9. Olympic 17-4 28 votes
10.Vance 17-4 12 votes
Honorable Mention: Athens Drive 6, Seventy First 5, Butler 2, Hoggard 1,
Ardrey Kell 1
Girls
1A
1. Pamlico County 18-2 (7) 122 votes
2. East Surry 17-2 (4)118 votes
3. Albemarle 22-1 (2) 101 votes
4. Mount Airy 16-2 97 votes
5. Union Academy 20-1 69 votes
6. Weldon 17-0 63 votes
7. Avery County 17-5 57 votes
8. Murphy 18-4 49 votes
9. Chatham Central 15-3 20 votes
10.Cherokee 18-4 19 votes
Honorable Mention: Vance Charter 7, Washington County 5, Riverside Martin 3, East Carteret 2
2A
1. Mountain Heritage 20-0 (12) 129 votes
2. Farmville Central 18-0 (1) 107 votes
3. East Duplin 21-0 99 votes
4. East Bladen 21-1 77 votes
5. East Rutherford 19-1 74 votes
6. N.C. School of Science and Math 26-0 55 votes
7. East Burke 18-5 53 votes
8. Bertie 19-2 35 votes
9. Salisbury 17-3 27 votes
10.Forbush 19-3 22 votes
Honorable Mention: Ledford 11, Croatan 3, Kinston 2, Newton-Conover 2, Madison 2
Wilkes Central 1
3A
1. EE Smith 21-1 (10) 125 votes
2. Freedom 21-1(2) 117 votes
3. Carson 21-1 104 votes
4. Erwin 21-1 (1) 95 votes
5. Southeast Guilford 20-2 64 votes
6. Jacksonville 17-3 59 votes
7. Enka 19-4 52 votes
8. Cuthbertson 20-2 41 votes
9. Southwestern Randolph 19-3 14 votes
10.Asheville 17-5 13 votes
Honorable Mention: Charlotte Catholic 7, Terry Sanford 7, Hunt 6, Hillside 2, Dudley 2,
West Rowan 2, Kings Mtn. 2, Clayton 2, North Iredell 1
4A
1. Wakefield 21-1 (13)130 votes
2. Laney 21-1 100 votes
3. Heritage 19-2 96 votes
4. Vance 20-2 88 votes
5. Southeast Raleigh 17-5 71 votes
6. Leesville Road 18-3 67 votes
7. Butler 20-2 53 votes
8. Ragsdale 18-3 28 votes
9. Hickory Ridge 18-3 22 votes
9. NW Guilford 18-4 22 votes
Honorable Mention: South Central 11, West Forsyth 10, Pine Forest 9, Providence 8, Mallard Creek 1
