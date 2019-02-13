High School Sports

4 Observer-area stars named to Carolinas Classic All-Star rosters

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 13, 2019 02:18 PM

Four Observer-area players have been named to the 2019 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball games.

The boys and girls all-star games match some of the top public school seniors in North Carolina against their S.C. counterparts. The game will be played March 23 at Wilmington Hoggard High School. There is a similar game for private school players played annually at Providence Day School.

This year, Morganton Freedom’s Fletcher Abee, the school’s all-time leading scorer, was named to the Carolinas Classic N.C. boys’ team, along with North Stanly’s Bryson Childress and Concord Cox Mill’s Caleb Stone-Carrawell, a Charlotte 49ers recruit.

Marion McDowell’s Brian McDowell is an assistant coach on the boys team.

UNC recruit Nia Daniel of Harrisburg’s Hickory Ridge High will play on the girls team. There were no Observer-area players named to the S.C. teams. Clover’s Bailey Jackson is an assistant coach on the S.C. boys team.

Tickets for the game will go on sale in March and will be $10 for adults and $5 for children.

In addition to playing the game, the student-athletes will participate in community service events, including visiting the New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s children’s hospital and four New Hanover County elementary schools.

North Carolina Boy’s Roster

Head Coach: Rob Maloney – Greenville, NC

D. H. Conley High School

Assistant Coach: Brian Franklin – Marion, NC

McDowell High School



PLAYERS

Fletcher Abee – Morganton, NC

Freedom High School

Height: 6’3” Weight: 175



Bryson Childress – New London, NC

North Stanly High School

Height: 5’10” Weight: 150





Imajae Dodd – Snow Hill, NC

Greene Central High

Height: 6’7” Weight: 235





Ren Dyer – Weaverville, NC

North Buncombe High School

Height: 6’4” Weight: 180





Keyshaun Langley – High Point, NC

Southwest Guilford High School

Height: 6’1” Weight: 160





Owen McCormack – Mocksville, NC

Davie County High School

Height: 6’8” Weight: 212





Justin McKoy – Cary, NC

Panther Creek High School

Height: 6’7” Weight: 220





Shykeim Phillips – Winterville, NC

South Central High School

Height: 6’2” Weight: 168



Kadin Shedrick – Holly Springs, NC

Holly Springs High School

Height: 6’11” Weight: 200

Caleb Stone-Carrawell – Concord, NC

Cox Mill High School

Height: 6’7” Weight: 200

North Carolina Girl’s Roster

Head Coach: Patty Evers – Elizabethtown, NC

East Bladen High School

Assistant Coach: Laura Foster – Asheville, NC

T. C. Roberson High School



PLAYERS

Nia Daniel – Harrisburg, NC

Hickory Ridge High School

Height: 5’8”





Lauren Godwin – Elon, NC

Western Alamance High School

Height: 6’1”





Tamari Key – Cary, NC

Cary High School

Height: 6’5”

Cayla King – Greensboro, NC

Northwest Guilford High School

Height: 5’11”

Elizabeth Kitley – Greensboro, NC

Northwest Guilford High School

Height: 6’5”



Kendal Moore – Fayetteville, NC

Pine Forest High School

Height: 5’6”

Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson – Elizabethtown, NC

East Bladen High School

Height: 5’7”

Jada Peebles – Raleigh, NC

Wakefield High School

Height: 5’9”



Alexandria Scruggs – Fayetteville, NC

E. E. Smith High School

Height: 6’0”

Asia Todd – Clayton, NC

Clayton High School

Height: 5’9”

South Carolina Boy’s Roster

Head Coach: Zach Norris – Columbia, SC

W. J. Keenan High School





Assistant Coach: Bailey Jackson – Clover, SC

Clover High School



PLAYERS

Marlow Gilmore – Neeses, SC

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School

Height: 6’7” Weight: 190

Trae Hannibal – Hartsville, SC

Hartsville High School

Height: 6’2” Weight: 210

Charles “Tre” Jackson, III – Blythewood, SC

Blythewood High School

Height: 6’2” Weight: 170

Juwan Perdue – Sumter, SC

Lakewood High School

Height: 6’5” Weight: 190

Asanti Price – Columbia, SC

W. J. Keenan High School

Height: 6’5” Weight: 175

Trevur Smalls – Moncks Corner, SC

Berkeley High School

Height: 6’5” Weight: 200



Trey Smith – Landrum, SC

Landrum High School

Height: 6’0” Weight: 170

Tommy Bruner – W. Columbia, SC

Gray Collegiate Academy

Height: 6’2” Weight: 176

Ishan White – Moncks Corner, SC

Berkeley High School

Height: 6’7” Weight: 225



Malcolm Wilson – Columbia, SC

Ridge View High School Height: 6’11” Weight: 195

South Carolina Girl’s Roster

Head Coach: Teresa Jones – Columbia, SC



Dreher High School

Assistant Coach: Cedrick Simpson – Orangeburg, SC



Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School



PLAYERS

Taylor Britt – Columbia, SC

Spring Valley High School

Height: 5’7”

Mya Burns – North Augusta, SC

North Augusta High School

Height: 6’0”





Taylor Lewis – Columbia, SC

Spring Valley High School

Height: 5’10”

Maliyah Lockett – Blythewood, SC

Westwood High School

Height: 5’8”

Danae McNeal – Swansea, SC

Swansea High School

Height: 5’11”

Quadijah Moore – Greenwood, SC

Emerald High School

Height: 6’0”



Shayla Nelson – Goose Creek, SC

Goose Creek High School

Height: 6’0”

Brandi Rivers – Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School

Height: 6’2”

Asia Smith – Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach High School

Height: 6’2”

Olivia Thompson – Lexington, SC

Lexington High School

Height: 5’8”

