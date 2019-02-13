4 Observer-area stars named to Carolinas Classic All-Star rosters

Four Observer-area players have been named to the 2019 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball games.
The boys and girls all-star games match some of the top public school seniors in North Carolina against their S.C. counterparts. The game will be played March 23 at Wilmington Hoggard High School. There is a similar game for private school players played annually at Providence Day School.
This year, Morganton Freedom’s Fletcher Abee, the school’s all-time leading scorer, was named to the Carolinas Classic N.C. boys’ team, along with North Stanly’s Bryson Childress and Concord Cox Mill’s Caleb Stone-Carrawell, a Charlotte 49ers recruit.
Marion McDowell’s Brian McDowell is an assistant coach on the boys team.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
UNC recruit Nia Daniel of Harrisburg’s Hickory Ridge High will play on the girls team. There were no Observer-area players named to the S.C. teams. Clover’s Bailey Jackson is an assistant coach on the S.C. boys team.
▪ Tickets for the game will go on sale in March and will be $10 for adults and $5 for children.
▪ In addition to playing the game, the student-athletes will participate in community service events, including visiting the New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s children’s hospital and four New Hanover County elementary schools.
North Carolina Boy’s Roster
Head Coach: Rob Maloney – Greenville, NC
D. H. Conley High School
Assistant Coach: Brian Franklin – Marion, NC
McDowell High School
PLAYERS
Fletcher Abee – Morganton, NC
Freedom High School
Height: 6’3” Weight: 175
Bryson Childress – New London, NC
North Stanly High School
Height: 5’10” Weight: 150
Imajae Dodd – Snow Hill, NC
Greene Central High
Height: 6’7” Weight: 235
Ren Dyer – Weaverville, NC
North Buncombe High School
Height: 6’4” Weight: 180
Keyshaun Langley – High Point, NC
Southwest Guilford High School
Height: 6’1” Weight: 160
Owen McCormack – Mocksville, NC
Davie County High School
Height: 6’8” Weight: 212
Justin McKoy – Cary, NC
Panther Creek High School
Height: 6’7” Weight: 220
Shykeim Phillips – Winterville, NC
South Central High School
Height: 6’2” Weight: 168
Kadin Shedrick – Holly Springs, NC
Holly Springs High School
Height: 6’11” Weight: 200
Caleb Stone-Carrawell – Concord, NC
Cox Mill High School
Height: 6’7” Weight: 200
North Carolina Girl’s Roster
Head Coach: Patty Evers – Elizabethtown, NC
East Bladen High School
Assistant Coach: Laura Foster – Asheville, NC
T. C. Roberson High School
PLAYERS
Nia Daniel – Harrisburg, NC
Hickory Ridge High School
Height: 5’8”
Lauren Godwin – Elon, NC
Western Alamance High School
Height: 6’1”
Tamari Key – Cary, NC
Cary High School
Height: 6’5”
Cayla King – Greensboro, NC
Northwest Guilford High School
Height: 5’11”
Elizabeth Kitley – Greensboro, NC
Northwest Guilford High School
Height: 6’5”
Kendal Moore – Fayetteville, NC
Pine Forest High School
Height: 5’6”
Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson – Elizabethtown, NC
East Bladen High School
Height: 5’7”
Jada Peebles – Raleigh, NC
Wakefield High School
Height: 5’9”
Alexandria Scruggs – Fayetteville, NC
E. E. Smith High School
Height: 6’0”
Asia Todd – Clayton, NC
Clayton High School
Height: 5’9”
South Carolina Boy’s Roster
Head Coach: Zach Norris – Columbia, SC
W. J. Keenan High School
Assistant Coach: Bailey Jackson – Clover, SC
Clover High School
PLAYERS
Marlow Gilmore – Neeses, SC
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School
Height: 6’7” Weight: 190
Trae Hannibal – Hartsville, SC
Hartsville High School
Height: 6’2” Weight: 210
Charles “Tre” Jackson, III – Blythewood, SC
Blythewood High School
Height: 6’2” Weight: 170
Juwan Perdue – Sumter, SC
Lakewood High School
Height: 6’5” Weight: 190
Asanti Price – Columbia, SC
W. J. Keenan High School
Height: 6’5” Weight: 175
Trevur Smalls – Moncks Corner, SC
Berkeley High School
Height: 6’5” Weight: 200
Trey Smith – Landrum, SC
Landrum High School
Height: 6’0” Weight: 170
Tommy Bruner – W. Columbia, SC
Gray Collegiate Academy
Height: 6’2” Weight: 176
Ishan White – Moncks Corner, SC
Berkeley High School
Height: 6’7” Weight: 225
Malcolm Wilson – Columbia, SC
Ridge View High School Height: 6’11” Weight: 195
South Carolina Girl’s Roster
Head Coach: Teresa Jones – Columbia, SC
Dreher High School
Assistant Coach: Cedrick Simpson – Orangeburg, SC
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
PLAYERS
Taylor Britt – Columbia, SC
Spring Valley High School
Height: 5’7”
Mya Burns – North Augusta, SC
North Augusta High School
Height: 6’0”
Taylor Lewis – Columbia, SC
Spring Valley High School
Height: 5’10”
Maliyah Lockett – Blythewood, SC
Westwood High School
Height: 5’8”
Danae McNeal – Swansea, SC
Swansea High School
Height: 5’11”
Quadijah Moore – Greenwood, SC
Emerald High School
Height: 6’0”
Shayla Nelson – Goose Creek, SC
Goose Creek High School
Height: 6’0”
Brandi Rivers – Orangeburg, SC
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
Height: 6’2”
Asia Smith – Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach High School
Height: 6’2”
Olivia Thompson – Lexington, SC
Lexington High School
Height: 5’8”
Comments