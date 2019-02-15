Friday’s girls roundup: area team clinch titles; huge game for East Lincoln star

Elevator
↑Butler: Bulldogs, No. 3 in the Sweet 16, beat East Meck 78-23 to clinch the Southwestern 4A regular-season title. Butler (22-2, 13-1) got 17 each from Ashlynn Dotson and Michaela Lane.
↑Vance: Cougars beat Hough 75-38 to clinch the I-MECK 4A championship. Amhyia Moreland had 15 points to lead the Cougars (22-2, 13-1)
↑Providence: The Panthers beat rival South Meck 53-46 to tie Ardrey Kell for the SoMeck championship. It’s the first time since 1992 that Providence has finished first in a conference race. Lili Bowen had 12 points to lead Providence (20-4, 10-2).
↑Clarence Johnson, Mallard Creek coach: received a ball to celebrate his 200th win Friday. Johnson has 219 wins in nine seasons.
Friday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Trinity Adams, Rock Hill South Pointe: 21 points, five steals, five assists in a 68-44 win over Blue Ridge in the second round of the S.C. 5A playoffs. Teammates Sierra McCullough (15 points, 13 rebounds), Scarlett Gilmore (15 points) and Jamia Blake (nine points, seven rebounds, six steals, five assists) also had strong games.
Micahla Funderburk, Butler: team-high 21 points in Southwestern 4A-clinching win over East Meck.
Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek: 31 points in a 67-23 win over Mooresville. She now has 1,991 career points and is the leading scorer in Mallard Creek history.
Brianna Tadlock, East Lincoln: 41 points, four steals, three rebounds, two assists in a 71-59 loss to Newton-Conover. Newton star Chyna Cornwell had 27 points.
Aniya Tate, Central Cabarrus: 22 points, 11 rebounds in a 65-45 win over Concord Robinson. Central Cabarrus, the South Piedmont 3A champion, has won 11 straight games and was unbeaten in league play.
Friday’s Sweet 16 Capsules
NO. 1 VANCE 75, HOUGH 38
Vance- 12 20 24 19-75
Hough - 12 9 7 10-38
Vance (75)- Layla Wall 11, Leah Barringer 7, M’Kaylah Marshall 3, Excellanxt Greer 6, Tori Reid 10, Kyanna Morgan 2, Tanajah Hayes 6, Magan Jackson 4, Trinity Moreland 11, Amhyia Moreland 15
NO. 3 BUTLER 78, EAST MECKLENBURG 23
Hickory Ridge 35 12 18 20 88
Porter Ridge 2 10 7 3 22
Hickory Ridge Nia Daniel 23, Jadah Shears 15, Kennedy Calhoun 13, jasmine Fearne 13, Lampe 7, Ruggiero 8,Widmar 2, Dickens 4
Porter Ridge McKinney 3, Pickering 6, Goodman 7, Henson 3, Olaleye 3,
Records: Hickory Ridge 20 -3, 12 – 2; Porter Ridge 5 -17, 3 – 11
Notes: Hickory Ridge was led by Nia Daniel with 23 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assist, and 3 steals.
PROVIDENCE - 12 10 6 15 = 43
SOUTH MECK - 7 10 12 17 = 46
PHS: Nyla McGill 11, Lili Bowen 12, Cameron Mulkey 10, Jaylynn Askew 3, Eva Butler 4, Grace Shires 3
SMHS: Moss 7, Olmeda 7, Houpt 12, Gaddy 16, Brown 2, Diggs 2
Records: Providence: 20-4 (10-2)
Notable: Providence finishes as Co-Champs of SoMeck Conference. First time since 1992 that Providence Girls basketball has finished 1st in conference.
NO. 13 ROCK HILL SOUTH POINTE 68, BLUE RIDGE 44
South Pointe 23 14 11 20 68
Blue Ridge 7 8 16 13 44
Notable: Game high 21 points by Trinity Adams also 5 asts and 5 steals, Sierra McCullough 13 rebs and game high 15 rebs, Scarlett Gilmore with 15 pats, Jamia Blake with 9 pts, 7 rebs, 5 asts, 6 steals, and a season high of 9 rebs for Makayla Jamerson
Friday’s Mecklenburg County Capsules
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 37, MARVIN RIDGE 30
Catholic 15 5 7 10 -- 37
Marvin 7 10 7 6 -- 30
Catholic 37 -- Clara Flatau 18, Bertolina 8, Walton 5, Darling 4, Coleman 2
Marvin 30 -- Amarachi Emezie 12, Keefe 9, Tsumas 7, Works 2
Records: Catholic 18-6, 12-2; Marvin Ridge 11-10, 8-6
HOPEWELL 61, WEST CHARLOTTE 41
Hopewell 17 11 14 19 = 61
West Charlotte 7 9 19 7 = 41
Hopewell (61) : K.Lawson 12 , N.Caldwell 11 , A.Ballo 2, C.McManus 3 ,N.Chambers 19 , M.Ellis 11.
West Charlotte (41) : DaNya Hamilton 16 , T.Paul 3 , K.Moore 13 , Q.Champy 5, H.Chaffin 4.
Records: Hopewell: 16-7 (I-Meck 9-5); WC: 10-14 (4-10)
NORTH MECKLENBURG 71, LAKE NORMAN 55
N.Meck 17 18 11 25 --71
Lake Norman 15 20 8 12 -- 55
N.Meck: Jessica Timmons 19, Jordan Jenkins 11, Taylor Dunn 11, N.Smith 9, Bailey 8 Dunlap 7, Hogg 4, Depass 2
Conf. 9-5, Overall 16-8
Lake Norman: Lauren Sullivan 26, A. Kennedy 10, Erwin 6, Dancy 6, Saunders 2, Erwin 6
MYERS PARK 50, INDEPENDENCE 41
Indy 2 8 14 17 41
MP 9 6 15 20 50
Indy: Braylyn Milton 22, Smith 6, Anderson 5, Breckenridge 4, Barrino 2, Rohlfing 2
MP: Taylor Henderson 16, Nia Nelson 11, Clamp 9, Shire 7, Muhammed 3, Woollen 2
Friday’s Regional Capsules
CATAWBA BANDYS 55, NORTH LINCOLN 44
BHS - 7 12 24 12 = 55
NLHS - 19 3 10 12 = 44
BHS: Macy Rummage 13, Emma Dutka 12, Laci Paul 8, Caroline Mirman 6, Asisa McLean 5, April De La Canal 5, Toriy Culliver 2, Logan Dutka 2, Ashley Wagner 2
NLHS: R. Seagle 12, A. White 10, S. Burroughs 8, A. Wadkovsky 8, D. Ambrose 3, A. McLean 2, A. Reid 1
Records: BHS Lady Trojans: Overall 14 - 7. Conf. 8 - 6.
Notes: Bandys Lady Trojans’ got a win on senior night after honoring seniors Emma Dutka, Caroline MIrman, Sydney Wilson, and Ashley Wagner.
CENTRAL CABARRUS 64, CONCORD ROBINSON 45
CCHS: 18, 10, 22, 14 (64)
Robinson: 6, 5, 8, 26 (45)
Central: Aniyah Tate 22, Mariah Barrie 19, Demi Case 10, Gaddy 4, Miller 2, McDonald 2 Webb 2
Robinson: Keyanna Farris 12, Walker 10, Florido 6
Notable: Central Cabbarus finished undefeated in conference play 16-7 overall
GASTONIA FORESTVIEW 69, BELMONT STUART CRAMER 41
Forestview 22 16 21 10 69
BHHS 9 6 24 17 56
Comments