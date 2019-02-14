Nationally ranked Cox Mill, Wendell Moore, upset in Jordan Brand event

Concord’s Cox Mill High School was upset by The Patrick School (NJ) at the Own The Game Invitational at Johnson C. Smith Thursday.
Patrick School led most of the second half and won 79-74.
The game was put on by the Jordan Brand as a tie-in with the NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte.
Cox Mill (22-2) had its 13-game win streak snapped in front of a sold-out crowd at Smith. The Patrick School (11-9) won its second straight game.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
Cox Mill -- led by McDonald’s All-American and Duke recruit Wendell Moore -- moved up one spot to No. 9 in USA Today’s national rankings this week.
Moore and teammate Caleb Stone-Carrawell had 29 points each. Stone-Carrawell has signed with the Charlotte 49ers.
More on this story to come.
Comments