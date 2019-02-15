Ed Addie is new coach at Westminster Catawba. Can his ‘magic’ turn program around?

Westminster Catawba Christian School in Rock Hill has hired veteran coach Ed Addie to help rebuild its boys basketball team.
Addie will be the school’s ninth head coach since the start of the 2008-09 season. Westminster Catawba has won 16 games in the past five seasons and has not had a winning season since at least 2005-06.
“Well, I look forward to the challenge,” Addie said. “I feel my ability to coach, teach and help develop talent will get that program going in the right direction.”
Addie, 52, has done a rebuild before, quickly turning around a struggling Kennedy Charter team in 2010-11. Addie attracted five future Division I players to the school, despite being hired six months before the season.
Under Addie, Kennedy Charter finished 30-3. The Eagles averaged 96 points and led the nation in scoring. Addie left after one season.
In addition to Kennedy Charter, Addie has formerly helped run the Nike-branded Charlotte Royals program and is currently director of the adidas-branded Team Loaded NC program that has produced players like the Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo and New York Knicks point guard Dennis Smith. Addie is also the founder and owner of the Queen City Athletic Association youth basketball program. QCAA now operates under the Team Loaded umbrella.
In a career that’s nearly 20 years old, Addie has coached 48 players that have earned college scholarships and 12 that have played professionally.
For the past three seasons, he’s been an assistant coach at Gaston Day, a private school in Gaston County, and helped the Spartans reach the 2018 N.C. 2A private school state championship game.
Prior to Gaston Day, he was an assistant coach under Muggsy Bogues at United Faith.
Addie said he can’t wait to get started in his new job. Westminster Catawba has previously played in the N.C.-based Metrolina Athletic Conference but will take a one-year hiatus, Addie said. The Indians have not won a conference game since the 2014-15 season.
“My first steps are to get the boys involved in off-season strength and conditioning and team camps over the summer,” Addie said. “I’m very, very excited and anxious to accept this challenge of building a basketball program.”
