Games of the week: conference, state tournaments on tap

Top high school basketball games in the Observer’s coverage area this week:
CMS conference championships, Friday: Annually one of the biggest nights of the calendar year for local sports with all three Mecklenburg County conference naming conference champions in a major sport. The I-MECK doubleheader begins at 6 at Hopewell; the Southwestern 4A at 6 at Myers Park; and the SoMeck at 6:30 at Providence.
Arden Christ School (15-13) vs. Charlotte Latin (16-9) at Raleigh Ravenscroft, Friday, 5 p.m.: This is Charlotte Latin’s first trip to the NC Independent Schools semifinals in 15 years. Don’t be deceived by Christ School’s record. The Greenies were missing 6-9 center Justice Ajogbor, a four-star recruit with offers from schools such as Tennessee and Wake Forest. Ajogbor, a top 70 national recruit, suffered a knee injury in September. Christ School upset No. 1 overall seed Charlotte Christian Saturday.
Carmel Christian (29-3) vs. Wilmington Cape Fear Academy (26-6) at Raleigh St. David’s, Friday, 6 p.m.: Carmel Christian was nationally ranked for most of the year before suffering upset losses to Independence and Davidson Day that probably cost the Cougars a shot at the mythical national championship in New York. But the Cougars still have a shot at a second straight state championship. Friday’s N.C. 3A semifinal should motivate coach Joe Badgett’s team.
North Raleigh Christian (22-4) vs. Providence Day girls (19-11) at Raleigh Ravenscroft, Friday, 3:30 p.m.: The Chargers rallied to beat Concord Cannon last week. Now, the Chargers — who have won eight of the past nine state titles — try to reach the final again.
Concord First Assembly boys, girls: The boys (27-5) play Fayetteville Village Christian (21-12) on Friday at 7:30 at Raleigh St. David’s in the semifinals. The girls (22-6) play Fayetteville Village Christian (19-5) on Friday at 6 at Wake Christian.
Victory Christian boys, girls: The Kings boys (18-11) play Wilson Greenfield School (31-4) on Friday at North Raleigh Christian in a 1A semifinal. The girls (21-4) play Fayetteville Trinity Christian (16-5) on Friday at North Raleigh Christian. Years ago, both Knights teams would regularly get this far. It’s back to the future this year.
▪ Two other area 2A teams are in semifinals: Davidson Day girls (19-4) plays Goldsboro Wayne County (23-2) on Friday at Cary Academy at 3:30. Gaston Day (18-7) plays Southern Pines O’Neal (24-3) at Cary Academy at 6.
