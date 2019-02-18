High School Sports

Games of the week: conference, state tournaments on tap

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 18, 2019 05:21 PM

Carmel Christian #10 Donovan Gregory and Independence #10 Miles Pauldin fight for a loose ball during Saturday’s Independence at nationally ranked Carmel Christian basketball game at Carmel Christian .Independence is the reigning N.C. 4A public school state champion. Carmel Christian is the reigning N.C. 2A independent School state champ.
Top high school basketball games in the Observer’s coverage area this week:

CMS conference championships, Friday: Annually one of the biggest nights of the calendar year for local sports with all three Mecklenburg County conference naming conference champions in a major sport. The I-MECK doubleheader begins at 6 at Hopewell; the Southwestern 4A at 6 at Myers Park; and the SoMeck at 6:30 at Providence.

Arden Christ School (15-13) vs. Charlotte Latin (16-9) at Raleigh Ravenscroft, Friday, 5 p.m.: This is Charlotte Latin’s first trip to the NC Independent Schools semifinals in 15 years. Don’t be deceived by Christ School’s record. The Greenies were missing 6-9 center Justice Ajogbor, a four-star recruit with offers from schools such as Tennessee and Wake Forest. Ajogbor, a top 70 national recruit, suffered a knee injury in September. Christ School upset No. 1 overall seed Charlotte Christian Saturday.

Carmel Christian (29-3) vs. Wilmington Cape Fear Academy (26-6) at Raleigh St. David’s, Friday, 6 p.m.: Carmel Christian was nationally ranked for most of the year before suffering upset losses to Independence and Davidson Day that probably cost the Cougars a shot at the mythical national championship in New York. But the Cougars still have a shot at a second straight state championship. Friday’s N.C. 3A semifinal should motivate coach Joe Badgett’s team.

North Raleigh Christian (22-4) vs. Providence Day girls (19-11) at Raleigh Ravenscroft, Friday, 3:30 p.m.: The Chargers rallied to beat Concord Cannon last week. Now, the Chargers — who have won eight of the past nine state titles — try to reach the final again.

Concord First Assembly boys, girls: The boys (27-5) play Fayetteville Village Christian (21-12) on Friday at 7:30 at Raleigh St. David’s in the semifinals. The girls (22-6) play Fayetteville Village Christian (19-5) on Friday at 6 at Wake Christian.

Victory Christian boys, girls: The Kings boys (18-11) play Wilson Greenfield School (31-4) on Friday at North Raleigh Christian in a 1A semifinal. The girls (21-4) play Fayetteville Trinity Christian (16-5) on Friday at North Raleigh Christian. Years ago, both Knights teams would regularly get this far. It’s back to the future this year.

Two other area 2A teams are in semifinals: Davidson Day girls (19-4) plays Goldsboro Wayne County (23-2) on Friday at Cary Academy at 3:30. Gaston Day (18-7) plays Southern Pines O’Neal (24-3) at Cary Academy at 6.

Langston Wertz Jr.

Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.”

