Tuesday’s Prep Basketball Roundup: Butler Bulldogs turns 20, again

↓Fort Mill Nation Ford defense: Nation Ford (25-5), the No. 10 team in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll and No. 4 in South Carolina, was outscored 35-20 in the fourth quarter by Mauldin. Mauldin, ranked No. 13 in South Carolina, rallied for an 80-75 win in the state quarterfinals. Mauldin is 22-6 this season. It won 21 games combined in the past four seasons.
↑Harrisburg Hickory Ridge’s hot start: the girls led Indian Trail Porter Riddge 35-2 in the first quarter of a 78-31 win Tuesday.
↑Charlotte Catholic: Cougars whipped Monroe Parkwood 80-43 in the Southern Carolinas tournament, winning their 12th straight game. Catholic has not lost since Jan. 4.
↑Butler: Bulldogs, No 9 in the Sweet 16, beat East Meck 73-64 Tuesday in the first round of the Southwestern 4A tournament. Butler (20-5) has won at least 20 games for the sixth straight season.
↑Region 3 4A Girls All-Conference: six area players made the team: Rock Hill South Pointe’s Jamia Blake, Sierra McCullough, Scarlett Gilmore and Trinity Adams; Lancaster’s Kiara Roberts; and York’s JaLeah Long.
Tuesday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Nawaza Chambers, Nevaeh Caldwell, Hopewell girls: Chambers had a career-high 27 points, nine rebounds in a 80-56 win over West Charlotte. Caldwell had a triple-double (15 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists).
Nia Daniel, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge girls: 21 points, eight rebounds, six steals, two assists for the UNC recruit in a 78-31 win over Indian Trail Porter Ridge at the Southwestern 4A tournament.
Jem Lowrance, Alexander Central: 25 points, 11 rebounds, three steals in a 70-65 win over Marion McDowell. Lowrance made 9-of-15 field goal attempts and played all 32 minutes. McDowell’s Dylan McRary had 33 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Tuesday’s Boys Capsules
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 70, MARION MCDOWELL 65
McDowell 17 14 12 22 -- 65
Alexander Central 8 21 20 21 - 70
MCDOWELL 65 -- Lewis 2, Dylan McRary 33, JC Olivo 13, Qualique Garner 11, Boyce 2, Handy 4
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 70 -- Jem Lowrance 25, Strickland 6, Zach Wooten 14, Stikeleather 9, Walker 3, Jamison Benfield 12, Kerley 1
BUTLER 73, EAST MECKLENBURG 64
East Meck. 11. 6. 22. 25. 64
Butler: Raquan Brown 17, Brayden Dixon 16, Jordan McPhatter 15, Moses Payne 12, Rajuan Connor 11, Peters 2.
East Meck: Dudley 17, Martin 16, Long 15, Richards 7, Black 6, Idehen 3.
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 80, MONROE PARKWOOD 43
CCHS 18 27 23 12-- 80
JM- 13-16-12-24—65
CM-24-31-17-23—95
COX MILL -- Moore Jr.-25, Morgan-21, Cline-6, Davis-20, Propst-8, Carrawell-15
Records: Cox Mill 23-2
MAULDIN (SC) 80, FORT MILL NATION FORD 75
Nation Ford 15 22 18 20 -- 75
Mauldin 14 12 19 35 -- 80
NATION FORD 75 -- Sean McCabe 12, Smith 9, Shaman Alston 27, Malik Bryant 23, Burnham 4
MAULDIN 80 -- Reames 6, Jameson Tucker 22, AJ Jackson 27, Gresham 7, Eric Washington 15, Scott 2.
MYERS PARK 65, INDIAN TRAIL PORTER RIDGE 57
Tuesday’s Girls Capsules
BUTLER 72, GARINGER 14
HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 78, INDIAN TRAIL PORTER RIDGE 31
Hickory Ridge 35 15 23 5 78
Porter Ridge 2 16 5 8 31
Hickory Ridge Nia Daniel 21, Jadah Shears 15, Kennedy Calhoun 14, Laura Ruggiero 10, Fearne 8, Dickens 5, Lampe 3, Cage 2,
Porter Ridge Raya Goodman 15, Jada Pickerins 10, Wilderna 4, McKinney 2
Record: Hickory Ridge 21 – 3, 12 – 2; Porter Ridge 5 – 18, 3 – 11
Notable: Hickory Ridge was led by Nia Daniel with 21 points, 8 rebounds, 6 steals and 2 assist. Jadah Shears had 15 points, 4 steals and 3 assist. Hickory Ridge point guard Kennedy Calhoun finished with 14 points, 7 assist and 2 steals. Senior Lauren Ruggiero finished with 10 points and 2 assist.
HOPEWELL 80, WEST CHARLOTTE 56
MALLARD CREEK 60, MOORESVILLE 23
Mallard Creek 14 13 15 18 -- 60
Mooresville 4 8 2 9 -- 23
MALLARD CREEK 60- Dazia Lawrence 17, Kennedy Alexander 11, Simpson 8, Si. Hunter 8, Doctor 6, Howard 4, Lutz 2, Digsby 2, Haynes 1, Bynum 1
MOORESVILLE 23- Callejas 5, Goins 4, Stahl 4, Newell 3, Marshall 2, Harrell 2, McLeod 1, Wise-Smith 1
MYERS PARK 53, INDEPENDENCE 40
Independence - 08 07 08 17 40
Myers Park - 06 11 23 13 53
Independence- Wilson 7, Draughn 3, Barrino 6, Anderson 8, Smith 7, Flynn 4, Breckinridge 5
Myers Park - Nia Nelson 18, Taylor Henderson 13, Woollen 6, Wimpel 2, Clamp 4, Shire 6
