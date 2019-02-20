Wednesday’s Prep Roundup: career night from Stankavage pushes Ardrey Kell to SoMECK finals

Elevator
↑Community School of Davidson: Moved to school-record 23 wins in 26 games after Wednesday’s conference semifinal victory over Union Academy.
↑Ardrey Kell: Knights beat Berry in the SoMECK 7 conference semifinals Wednesday and improved to 20-5 overall. It’s the seventh time in the school’s 13-year history that the Knights have reached 20 wins. Ardrey Kell will play Olympic in Friday’s tournament championship.
↑East Lincoln: beat rival West Lincoln Wednesday, getting its 15th win 16 games. The average margin of victory in that streak is more than 26 points per game.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
↑North Meck-West Charlotte III: Friday’s I-MECK conference title game will see a third meeting between these rivals. North Meck, which held off Mallard Creek 66-62 in a semifinal Wednesday, split the earlier two meetings with the Lions.
Here are Wednesday’s Observer-area scores and Thursday’s schedule
Wednesday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Myles Adams, East Lincoln: career-high 20 points in a 97-26 win over West Lincoln.
Brandon Ellington, Community School of Davidson: team-high 29 points in a 74-57 win over Union Academy in the PAC7 semifinals.
Deonte Randolph, Olympic: 16 points, 11 rebounds in a 58-38 win over Harding in the SoMeck semifinals.
Luke Stankavage, Ardrey Kell: junior made six 3-point shots in an 86-62 win over Berry in the SoMECK 7 4A conference tournament semifinals. Stankavage had a career-high 33 points and made 7-of-8 free throws.
Patrick Wiliams, West Charlotte: 19 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks in an I-MECK 4A semifinal win over Vance.
Wednesday’s Boys Boxscores
ARDREY KELL 86, BERRY 62
East Lincoln 34 27 27 9 97
West Lincoln 5 12 2 7 26
East Lincoln (13-1, 23-2): Sidney Dollar 11, Myles Adams 20, John Bean 20, Justin Kuthan 7, Allden Horne 10, Ben Zirkle 0, Ethan Staples 2, Petey Nichols 6, Jeremiah Jones 6, Drew Bean 9, Logan Craig 6
West Lincoln (0-14, 0-24): Brandon Lail 0, Samuel Duncan 1, Chevy Short 5, Bobby Beam 2, Tylan Ray 12, Johnnie McKinney 2, Judd Harrelson 0, Noah Huss 2, Austin Flowers 2
Of Note: The Mustangs have won 15 of their last 16 games with an average margin of victory of 26.2 points per game.
MONROE 56, WEDDINGTON 51
MORGANTON PATTON 56, EAST BURKE 43
Olympic 10 12 24 12 58
Mountain Island 16 20 14 10 7 11 78
Vance 7 19 8 24 Final 58
WC 19 15 12 18 64
VANCE 58 -- Black 8, Vinson 5, Blake 9, Hart 3, Beidleman 13, Ransom 10, Sanford 8, Saunds 2
WEST CHARLOTTE 64 -- Patrick Williams 19 Cartier Jernigan 16 Thomas 9 Walker7 Magness 6 Terrell 3 Marrow 2 Dow 2
Wednesday’s Girls Boxscores
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 32, MARVIN RIDGE 31
Catholic 6 12 11 3 -- 32
Marvin 5 12 9 5 -- 31
Catholic 32 -- Dane Bertolina 15, Flatau 7, Darling 5, Epperson 3, Green 1, Coleman 1
Marvin 31 -- Hardwick 9, Tsumas 8, Emezie 6, Keefe 5, Makarewicz 3
Records: Catholic 20-6, 12-2; Marvin 12-11, 8-6
CLAREMONT BUNKER HILL 67, VALDESE DRAUGHN 57
DHS 10 17 13 17 57
EAST LINCOLN 46, LINCOLNTON 36
Comments