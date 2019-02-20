High School Sports

Wednesday’s Prep Roundup: career night from Stankavage pushes Ardrey Kell to SoMECK finals

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 20, 2019 11:36 PM

Ardrey Kell’s Luke Stankavage(11) knocks down the 3-pointer during early first half action. Ardrey Kell would host the Huskies of Hough Tuesday November 27, 2018.
Community School of Davidson: Moved to school-record 23 wins in 26 games after Wednesday’s conference semifinal victory over Union Academy.

Ardrey Kell: Knights beat Berry in the SoMECK 7 conference semifinals Wednesday and improved to 20-5 overall. It’s the seventh time in the school’s 13-year history that the Knights have reached 20 wins. Ardrey Kell will play Olympic in Friday’s tournament championship.

East Lincoln: beat rival West Lincoln Wednesday, getting its 15th win 16 games. The average margin of victory in that streak is more than 26 points per game.

North Meck-West Charlotte III: Friday’s I-MECK conference title game will see a third meeting between these rivals. North Meck, which held off Mallard Creek 66-62 in a semifinal Wednesday, split the earlier two meetings with the Lions.

Here are Wednesday’s Observer-area scores and Thursday’s schedule

Wednesday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Myles Adams, East Lincoln: career-high 20 points in a 97-26 win over West Lincoln.

Brandon Ellington, Community School of Davidson: team-high 29 points in a 74-57 win over Union Academy in the PAC7 semifinals.

Deonte Randolph, Olympic: 16 points, 11 rebounds in a 58-38 win over Harding in the SoMeck semifinals.

Luke Stankavage, Ardrey Kell: junior made six 3-point shots in an 86-62 win over Berry in the SoMECK 7 4A conference tournament semifinals. Stankavage had a career-high 33 points and made 7-of-8 free throws.

Patrick Wiliams, West Charlotte: 19 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks in an I-MECK 4A semifinal win over Vance.

Wednesday’s Boys Boxscores

ARDREY KELL 86, BERRY 62

Ardrey Kell: 29 16 18 23 86
Berry: 12 18 21 11 62


Ardrey Kell: Luke Stankavage 33, Christian Pickens 14, Evan Smith 11, Flynn 8, Jarrett 8, Gray 3, Hubbard 2, Gerald 2, Brooks 2


Berry: Best 16, Moore 11, Connor 11.


Notes: Luke Stankavage made 6 3’s in his 33 point performance. Christian Pickens had a double double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Evan Smith had a career high 11 points. Kameron Flynn scored 8 and grabbed 10 rebounds....Ardrey Kell faces the winner of Olympic vs Harding on Friday night at Providence High School in the conference championship game.


COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 74, UNION ACADEMY 57


CSD 18 12 20 24 - 74
UA 9 12 15 21 - 57


COMM SCH OF DAV (74) - Ellington 29, Alexander 14, Renshaw 5, K Johnson 2, Fekete 3, Vahey 2, Noble 3, Hosse 9, Houser 2, Bragg 2, Boone 4
Union Academy (57) - Hasty 13, Young 13, Phronebarger 12, Harris 10, Anderson 4, Hendrick 2, Yelverton 2, Anderson 1


Records: CSD 23-3; 15-1 UA 17-9, 8-8


Notes: CSD advance to their 4 consecutive Conference tournament championship game (2 - Southern Piedmont, 2 - PAC7)


EAST LINCOLN 97, WEST LINCOLN 26



East Lincoln 34 27 27 9 97

West Lincoln 5 12 2 7 26

East Lincoln (13-1, 23-2): Sidney Dollar 11, Myles Adams 20, John Bean 20, Justin Kuthan 7, Allden Horne 10, Ben Zirkle 0, Ethan Staples 2, Petey Nichols 6, Jeremiah Jones 6, Drew Bean 9, Logan Craig 6

West Lincoln (0-14, 0-24): Brandon Lail 0, Samuel Duncan 1, Chevy Short 5, Bobby Beam 2, Tylan Ray 12, Johnnie McKinney 2, Judd Harrelson 0, Noah Huss 2, Austin Flowers 2

Of Note: The Mustangs have won 15 of their last 16 games with an average margin of victory of 26.2 points per game.

MONROE 56, WEDDINGTON 51

Weddington: 11/7/15/18
Monroe: 4/22/8/22


Weddington: Brock Bowen - 17, Dixie - 9, Lowe - 8, Wetherbee - 8, van Gundy - 5, K. Frazier - 2, Noch - 2,


Monroe: S. Knots - 19, S. Streeter - 15, D. Huntley - 12, Smith - 6, Shepard - 4


MORGANTON PATTON 56, EAST BURKE 43

Patton 56, East Burke 43


East Burke . 13 . 5 . 8 . 17 -- 43
Patton . 19 . 7 . 10 . 20 -- 56


Patton 56 -- Rayson Holsclaw 18, Finn Rigsbee 12, Lytle 9, Vance 8, Taylor 7, Streppa 2
East Burke 43 -- Aaron Morrison 11, Ward 8, Cox 7, Teague 5, Propst 4, Brittain 3, Childers 3, Coble 2


Records: Patton 14-11, East Burke 6-19


OLYMPIC 58, HARDING 38


Olympic 10 12 24 12 58

Harding 8 5 13 12 38


Olympic: Deonte Randolph 16 pts 11 rebs, Charles Bryson 15, Josh Banks 9, Gilmore 3, Hoyle 2, Williams 4, Rogers 1, Ragin 8.


Harding: Bowman 6, Funderburk 3, Campbell 7, Grant 4, Brown 4, Alexander 8, Hamrick 6.


PINE LAKE PREP 86, MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER 78


Mountain Island 16 20 14 10 7 11 78

Pine Lake 16 12 18 14 7 19 86


MICS - Demetrious Washington 19 Anthony Phillips 15 M. Williams 15 Gabe Stephens 10 McKeller 8 Acosto 6 Steward 5


PLP - DeMarcus Johnson 20 Grant Wagner 18 Derek Finizio 13 Meelad Doroodchi 10 Trace Forest 10 Workman 9 Morgan 5 Houchins 1


Notes: Pine Lake vs. CSD Finals of the PAC-7 Conference Tournament @ Union Academy


WEST CHARLOTTE 64, VANCE 58



Vance 7 19 8 24 Final 58

WC 19 15 12 18 64



VANCE 58 -- Black 8, Vinson 5, Blake 9, Hart 3, Beidleman 13, Ransom 10, Sanford 8, Saunds 2

WEST CHARLOTTE 64 -- Patrick Williams 19 Cartier Jernigan 16 Thomas 9 Walker7 Magness 6 Terrell 3 Marrow 2 Dow 2

Wednesday’s Girls Boxscores

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 32, MARVIN RIDGE 31

Catholic 6 12 11 3 -- 32

Marvin 5 12 9 5 -- 31

Catholic 32 -- Dane Bertolina 15, Flatau 7, Darling 5, Epperson 3, Green 1, Coleman 1

Marvin 31 -- Hardwick 9, Tsumas 8, Emezie 6, Keefe 5, Makarewicz 3

Records: Catholic 20-6, 12-2; Marvin 12-11, 8-6

CLAREMONT BUNKER HILL 67, VALDESE DRAUGHN 57

DHS 10 17 13 17 57

BHHS 17 20 21 9 67


BUNKER HILL 67 - Addie Wray 28, Maddie Stotts 17, Camryn Bryant 12, DeLesha Linberger 6, Crystany White 4,


DRAUGHN 57 -- Jenna Davis 20, Hailey Kincade 11, Abbey Parker 10, Bailey Shuping 8, Hailey Lowman 4, Kira Suttels 4


EAST LINCOLN 46, LINCOLNTON 36


ELHS: 7 16 8 15- 46
LHS: 6 10 3 17- 36


ELHS: Brianna Tadlock 17, S. Rhoney 9, R. Ross 9, K. Cox 7, A. Robinette 3, T. Robinette 1


LHS: Emily Shain 10, A. Rhyne 8, D. Ross 7, A. Blackburn 7, J. Killian 2. M. Ross 2


Noteables: Brianna Tadlock 17 pts, 5 rebs, 4 assists, 4 steals. Katie Cox 7 pts, 10 rebs 2 steals, 1 assist


Records: ELHS: (8-17, 6-8) Next Game @ Bandys Semi- Finals of South Fork Conference Tournament 2/21/19 6pm
LHS: ( 11-11, 8-6) Next Game TBA

