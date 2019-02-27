Ardrey Kell pitcher hits 90, and colleges, MLB teams come calling

Two years ago, Ardrey Kell High pitcher Trey Tujetsch was practicing at a local center when he threw a pitch 90 miles per hour for the first time.
Throwing 90 is a line of demarcation for most high school pitchers. Once you can throw a ball that fast, your college recruitment increases, and in Tujetsch’s case, Major League Baseball scouts start taking notice, too.
Now an 18-year-old senior, Tujetsch has picked South Carolina over Clemson, Georgia and Louisville — and he is being courted by several MLB teams who could make him a 2019 draft pick in June.
Tujetsch and the Knights were scheduled to kick off the 2019 season at home Wednesday against Marvin Ridge.
“I’ve been talking to the Cubs, Nationals, Rays, Brewers, Padres and Mets,” Tujetsch said. “The Mets have been on me the most and they said it’s probably going to be a game-time decision, but I feel like someone will draft me.”
Prep Baseball Report ranks Tujetsch, who is 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds, as the No. 8 player in the N.C. class of 2018.
For his career at Ardrey Kell, Tujetsch is 13-4 overall with a 1.19 ERA. He has thrown 125 innings and has 155 strikeouts. As a hitter, he’s got a .356 career average and 45 RBIs. Last season, he set a school-record with 11 doubles.
“Trey is an unbelievable athlete,” Knights coach Hal Bagwell said. “Things come easy to him, and whenever you’re evaluating a player, when they are free and easy, that tells you the skill level they possess and he’s pretty special.”
Bagwell said pro scouts and college coaches like Tujetsch’s temperament. He said the pitcher doesn’t get too high or too low.
But Bagwell said they also really, really, like his arm.
“He’s got a fastball that’s in the upper 80s to 90s,” Bagwell said. “But he’s got more in the tank the older he gets. The thing is he’s projectable (as a player with further potential). He’s still just a baby. South Carolina noticed that and they think he’ll grow into (an even better player). The sky’s the limit.”
Tujetsch said he’s thrown as fast as 94 mph, but said his breaking ball, which comes in much slower, is his best pitch. The two-time all-state, three-time all-conference star said having a variety of pitches — and he has four — have made him a prospect with options.
“My first option is going to be college,” he said. “The (draft salary) number has got to be right, but college is a different experience and if I pass that up, I may not get that again.”
Ardrey Kell reached the N.C. 4A state final last season before losing to Fuquay-Varina. And before he thinks about the draft or packing his bags for college, Tujetsch said he has one plan for himself and his team.
“We have a lot of talent this year,” he said. “Our team chemistry is really good and we’ve got to keep going and not have any inner problems that affect us. I think we’ve got a real chance (to win state).”
