High School Sports

West Charlotte-Vance IV highlights NCHSAA second round playoff schedule Thursday

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 28, 2019 09:39 AM

West Charlotte celebrates beating North Meck for I-MECK 4A title

West Charlotte slowed the game down and beat rival North Meck 41-33 in the I-MECK 4A conference tournament championship game
By
Up Next
West Charlotte slowed the game down and beat rival North Meck 41-33 in the I-MECK 4A conference tournament championship game
By

Vance (20-6) at West Charlotte (20-6), 7: As in football, high school basketball coaches have told us that they would prefer to travel longer distances to avoid playing conference teams in early round playoff games. On Monday, Myers Park and Porter Ridge played for the fourth time. Ditto West Charlotte and Vance Thursday. The Lions have won the previous three meetings.

Mallard Creek (13-14) at North Mecklenburg (22-3), 7: Hey guess what these two I-MECK 4A conference rivals are doing Thursday night? They’re playing for the fourth time this season! Mallard Creek hosted its first playoff game Tuesday and won.

Mallard Creek girls (22-5) at Jamestown Ragsdale (22-3), 6:30: Ragsdale was the No. 2 team in the Metro 4A behind state power Northwest Guilford (20-5). Northwest Guilford hosts North Meck (18-9) Thursday. Mallard Creek, an I-MECK conference mate of North Meck, will try to end Ragsdale’s four-game win streak, which includes a win over Northwest Guilford in the conference tournament.

NCHSAA STATE PLAYOFFS

BOYS

Class 4A

West

Thursday’s second round

Mallard Creek (13-14) at North Mecklenburg (22-3), 7

Winston-Salem Reynolds (19-6) at Butler (20-6), 7:30

Myers Park (20-8) at Northwest Guilford (18-7), 7:30

Hopewell (16-10) at Davie County (23-2), 7

East Forsyth (16-9) at Olympic (20-5), 7

Vance (20-6) at West Charlotte (20-6), 7

Greensboro Grimsley (12-14) at Ardrey Kell (21-5), 7:30

Richmond Senior (17-11) at Independence (21-6), 7

Saturday’s third round

R.J. Reynolds-Butler winner vs. Mallard Creek-North Mecklenburg winner

Myers Park-Northwest Guilford winner vs. Hopewell-Davie County winner

Vance-West Charlotte winner vs. East Forsyth-Olympic winner

Grimsley-Ardrey Kell winner vs. Richmond Senior-Independence winner

Class 3A

West

Thursday’s second round

Winston-Salem Parkland (16-10) at Southwest Guilford (27-0)

Southern Guilford (22-4) at Hickory (23-4), 7

Marvin Ridge (16-11) at Kings Mountain (20-6), 7:30

Mayodan McMichael (20-8) at Charlotte Catholic (19-8), 6

Greensboro Smith (14-12) at Morganton Freedom (26-2), 7:30

Northwest Cabarrus (12-12) at Kannapolis A.L. Brown (20-7), 7

Weddington (16-11) at Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (19-8), 7

Concord (16-11) at Concord Cox Mill (25-2), 7

Saturday’s third round

Southern Guilford-Hickory winner vs. Parkland-Southwest Guilford winner

Marvin Ridge-Kings Mountain winner vs. McMichael-Charlotte Catholic winner

Northwest Cabarrus-A.L. Brown winner vs. Smith-Freedom winner

Mount Tabor-Weddington winner vs. Concord-Cox Mill winner

Class 2A

West

Thursday’s second round

Lexington (18-9) at East Lincoln (26-2), 7

Belmont South Point (15-11) at Trinity Wheatmore (20-7), 7

Walkertown (20-7) at West Stokes (20-6 )

East Rutherford (20-5) at Hendersonville (22-2), 7

Mount Pleasant (22-5) at Shelby (21-5), 7

Maiden (23-4) at Burnsville Mountain Heritage (20-2), 7:30

Morganton Patton (15-12) at North Davidson (23-5), 7

Franklin (18-7) at Marshville Forest Hills (25-2), 6

Saturday’s third round

South Point-Wheatmore winner vs. Lexington-East Lincoln winner

Walkertown-West Stokes winner vs. East Rutherford-Hendersonville winner

Maiden-Mountain Heritage winner vs. Mount Pleasant-Shelby winner

Patton-North Davidson winner vs. Franklin-Forest Hills winner

Class 1A

West

Thursday’s second round

East Surry (16-7) at Winston-Salem Prep (22-4)

Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (19-8) at Bakersville Mitchell County (12-14)

North Stanly (17-10) at Boonville Starmount (20-5), 7

North Stokes (18-6) at Lincoln Charter (22-6), 7:30

Monroe Union Academy (18-9) at North Rowan (25-2), 7:30

Chatham Charter (27-4) at Hayesville (21-5)

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (19-8) at Highlands (17-9), 7

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (17-7) at Community School of Davidson (25-3), 7

Saturday’s third round

Mitchell-Bishop McGuinness winner vs. East Surry-Winston Salem Prep winner

North Stanly-Starmount winner vs. North Stokes-Lincoln Charter winner

Chatham Charter-Hayesville winner vs. Union Academy-North Rowan winner

Pine Lake Prep-Highlands winner vs. Mountain Island Charter-Community School of Davidson winner

GIRLS

Class 4A

West

Thursday’s second round

South Mecklenburg (18-8) at Vance (25-2), 6

Mallard Creek (22-5) at Jamestown Ragsdale (22-3), 6:30

Berry Academy (13-13) at Ardrey Kell (22-5), 6

High Point Central (19-7) at Butler (25-2), 6

North Mecklenburg (18-9) at Northwest Guilford (20-5), 6

Kernersville Glenn (19-7) at Southern Pines Pinecrest (24-3)

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (23-4) at Marion McDowell (17-9), 6

Rocky River (19-4) at West Forsyth (22-3), 6:30

Saturday’s third round

Mallard Creek-Ragsdale winner vs. South Mecklenburg-Vance winner

Berry Academy-Ardrey Kell winner vs. High Point Central-Butler winner

Glenn-Pinecrest winner vs. North Mecklenburg-Northwest Guilford winner

Hickory Ridge-McDowell winner vs. Rocky River-West Forsyth winner

Class 3A

West

Thursday’s second round

Statesville (21-6) at Asheville Erwin (27-1), 7

Asheboro (21-7) at North Iredell (19-5), 7

North Gaston (22-5) at Kings Mountain (22-4), 6

Boone Watauga (17-9) at Waxhaw Cuthbertson (25-3), 6

Southwestern Randolph (20-6) at China Grove Carson (25-2), 6

Charlotte Catholic (21-7) at Central Cabarrus (17-8), 7

Hickory (18-7) at Asheville (22-6), 7

Enka (22-5) at Morganton Freedom (27-1), 6

Saturday’s third round

Asheboro-North Iredell winner vs. Statesville-Erwin winner

North Gaston-Kings Mountain winner vs. Watauga-Cuthbertson winner

Charlotte Catholic-Central Cabarrus winner vs. Southwestern Randolph-Carson winner

Hickory-Asheville winner vs. Enka-Freedom winner

Class 2A

West

Thursday’s second round

West Davidson (18-8) at Burnsville Mountain Heritage (24-0)

Marshville Forest Hills (17-9) at Sylva Smoky Mountain (15-10), 6

West Wilkes (19-7) at Newton-Conover (24-4), 6

Claremont Bunker Hill (20-8) at East Burke (22-5), 7

East Henderson (20-6) at East Bend Forbush (24-3)

R-S Central (17-10) at Wilkes Central (21-6), 7

Surry Central (23-5) at East Rutherford (22-3), 6

Marshall Madison County (17-10) at Salisbury (23-4), 6:30

Saturday’s third round

Forest Hills-Smoky Mountain winner vs. West Davidson-Mountain Heritage winner

West Wilkes-Newton Conover winner vs. Bunker Hill-East Burke winner

RS Central-Wilkes Central winner vs. East Henderson-Forbush winner

Surry Central-East Rutherford winner vs. Madison-Salisbury winner

Class 1A

West

Thursday’s second round

Hayesville (19-8) at East Surry (23-2)

Cherokee (22-5) at Lincoln Charter (16-9), 6

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (20-6) at Albemarle (26-2), 7

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (13-12) at Monroe Union Academy (25-2), 7

Community School of Davidson (16-11) at Murphy (23-4), 6

Mooresville Langtree Charter (25-6) at Alleghany (16-11), 6

Mount Airy (18-6) at Hiwassee Dam (18-10)

Bakersville Mitchell County (16-10) at Avery County (19-6), 6

Saturday’s third round

Cherokee-Lincoln Charter winner vs. Hayesville-East Surry winner

Gray Stone Day-Albemarle winner vs. Pine Lake Prep-Union Academy winner

Langree Charter-Alleghany winner vs. Community School of Davidson-Murphy winner

Mount Airy-Hiwassee Dam winner vs. Mitchell-Avery County winner

Langston Wertz Jr.

Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.”

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  

things to do