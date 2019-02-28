West Charlotte-Vance IV highlights NCHSAA second round playoff schedule Thursday

Vance (20-6) at West Charlotte (20-6), 7: As in football, high school basketball coaches have told us that they would prefer to travel longer distances to avoid playing conference teams in early round playoff games. On Monday, Myers Park and Porter Ridge played for the fourth time. Ditto West Charlotte and Vance Thursday. The Lions have won the previous three meetings.
Mallard Creek (13-14) at North Mecklenburg (22-3), 7: Hey guess what these two I-MECK 4A conference rivals are doing Thursday night? They’re playing for the fourth time this season! Mallard Creek hosted its first playoff game Tuesday and won.
Mallard Creek girls (22-5) at Jamestown Ragsdale (22-3), 6:30: Ragsdale was the No. 2 team in the Metro 4A behind state power Northwest Guilford (20-5). Northwest Guilford hosts North Meck (18-9) Thursday. Mallard Creek, an I-MECK conference mate of North Meck, will try to end Ragsdale’s four-game win streak, which includes a win over Northwest Guilford in the conference tournament.
NCHSAA STATE PLAYOFFS
BOYS
Class 4A
West
Thursday’s second round
Mallard Creek (13-14) at North Mecklenburg (22-3), 7
Winston-Salem Reynolds (19-6) at Butler (20-6), 7:30
Myers Park (20-8) at Northwest Guilford (18-7), 7:30
Hopewell (16-10) at Davie County (23-2), 7
East Forsyth (16-9) at Olympic (20-5), 7
Vance (20-6) at West Charlotte (20-6), 7
Greensboro Grimsley (12-14) at Ardrey Kell (21-5), 7:30
Richmond Senior (17-11) at Independence (21-6), 7
Saturday’s third round
R.J. Reynolds-Butler winner vs. Mallard Creek-North Mecklenburg winner
Myers Park-Northwest Guilford winner vs. Hopewell-Davie County winner
Vance-West Charlotte winner vs. East Forsyth-Olympic winner
Grimsley-Ardrey Kell winner vs. Richmond Senior-Independence winner
Class 3A
West
Thursday’s second round
Winston-Salem Parkland (16-10) at Southwest Guilford (27-0)
Southern Guilford (22-4) at Hickory (23-4), 7
Marvin Ridge (16-11) at Kings Mountain (20-6), 7:30
Mayodan McMichael (20-8) at Charlotte Catholic (19-8), 6
Greensboro Smith (14-12) at Morganton Freedom (26-2), 7:30
Northwest Cabarrus (12-12) at Kannapolis A.L. Brown (20-7), 7
Weddington (16-11) at Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (19-8), 7
Concord (16-11) at Concord Cox Mill (25-2), 7
Saturday’s third round
Southern Guilford-Hickory winner vs. Parkland-Southwest Guilford winner
Marvin Ridge-Kings Mountain winner vs. McMichael-Charlotte Catholic winner
Northwest Cabarrus-A.L. Brown winner vs. Smith-Freedom winner
Mount Tabor-Weddington winner vs. Concord-Cox Mill winner
Class 2A
West
Thursday’s second round
Lexington (18-9) at East Lincoln (26-2), 7
Belmont South Point (15-11) at Trinity Wheatmore (20-7), 7
Walkertown (20-7) at West Stokes (20-6 )
East Rutherford (20-5) at Hendersonville (22-2), 7
Mount Pleasant (22-5) at Shelby (21-5), 7
Maiden (23-4) at Burnsville Mountain Heritage (20-2), 7:30
Morganton Patton (15-12) at North Davidson (23-5), 7
Franklin (18-7) at Marshville Forest Hills (25-2), 6
Saturday’s third round
South Point-Wheatmore winner vs. Lexington-East Lincoln winner
Walkertown-West Stokes winner vs. East Rutherford-Hendersonville winner
Maiden-Mountain Heritage winner vs. Mount Pleasant-Shelby winner
Patton-North Davidson winner vs. Franklin-Forest Hills winner
Class 1A
West
Thursday’s second round
East Surry (16-7) at Winston-Salem Prep (22-4)
Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (19-8) at Bakersville Mitchell County (12-14)
North Stanly (17-10) at Boonville Starmount (20-5), 7
North Stokes (18-6) at Lincoln Charter (22-6), 7:30
Monroe Union Academy (18-9) at North Rowan (25-2), 7:30
Chatham Charter (27-4) at Hayesville (21-5)
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (19-8) at Highlands (17-9), 7
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (17-7) at Community School of Davidson (25-3), 7
Saturday’s third round
Mitchell-Bishop McGuinness winner vs. East Surry-Winston Salem Prep winner
North Stanly-Starmount winner vs. North Stokes-Lincoln Charter winner
Chatham Charter-Hayesville winner vs. Union Academy-North Rowan winner
Pine Lake Prep-Highlands winner vs. Mountain Island Charter-Community School of Davidson winner
GIRLS
Class 4A
West
Thursday’s second round
South Mecklenburg (18-8) at Vance (25-2), 6
Mallard Creek (22-5) at Jamestown Ragsdale (22-3), 6:30
Berry Academy (13-13) at Ardrey Kell (22-5), 6
High Point Central (19-7) at Butler (25-2), 6
North Mecklenburg (18-9) at Northwest Guilford (20-5), 6
Kernersville Glenn (19-7) at Southern Pines Pinecrest (24-3)
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (23-4) at Marion McDowell (17-9), 6
Rocky River (19-4) at West Forsyth (22-3), 6:30
Saturday’s third round
Mallard Creek-Ragsdale winner vs. South Mecklenburg-Vance winner
Berry Academy-Ardrey Kell winner vs. High Point Central-Butler winner
Glenn-Pinecrest winner vs. North Mecklenburg-Northwest Guilford winner
Hickory Ridge-McDowell winner vs. Rocky River-West Forsyth winner
Class 3A
West
Thursday’s second round
Statesville (21-6) at Asheville Erwin (27-1), 7
Asheboro (21-7) at North Iredell (19-5), 7
North Gaston (22-5) at Kings Mountain (22-4), 6
Boone Watauga (17-9) at Waxhaw Cuthbertson (25-3), 6
Southwestern Randolph (20-6) at China Grove Carson (25-2), 6
Charlotte Catholic (21-7) at Central Cabarrus (17-8), 7
Hickory (18-7) at Asheville (22-6), 7
Enka (22-5) at Morganton Freedom (27-1), 6
Saturday’s third round
Asheboro-North Iredell winner vs. Statesville-Erwin winner
North Gaston-Kings Mountain winner vs. Watauga-Cuthbertson winner
Charlotte Catholic-Central Cabarrus winner vs. Southwestern Randolph-Carson winner
Hickory-Asheville winner vs. Enka-Freedom winner
Class 2A
West
Thursday’s second round
West Davidson (18-8) at Burnsville Mountain Heritage (24-0)
Marshville Forest Hills (17-9) at Sylva Smoky Mountain (15-10), 6
West Wilkes (19-7) at Newton-Conover (24-4), 6
Claremont Bunker Hill (20-8) at East Burke (22-5), 7
East Henderson (20-6) at East Bend Forbush (24-3)
R-S Central (17-10) at Wilkes Central (21-6), 7
Surry Central (23-5) at East Rutherford (22-3), 6
Marshall Madison County (17-10) at Salisbury (23-4), 6:30
Saturday’s third round
Forest Hills-Smoky Mountain winner vs. West Davidson-Mountain Heritage winner
West Wilkes-Newton Conover winner vs. Bunker Hill-East Burke winner
RS Central-Wilkes Central winner vs. East Henderson-Forbush winner
Surry Central-East Rutherford winner vs. Madison-Salisbury winner
Class 1A
West
Thursday’s second round
Hayesville (19-8) at East Surry (23-2)
Cherokee (22-5) at Lincoln Charter (16-9), 6
Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (20-6) at Albemarle (26-2), 7
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (13-12) at Monroe Union Academy (25-2), 7
Community School of Davidson (16-11) at Murphy (23-4), 6
Mooresville Langtree Charter (25-6) at Alleghany (16-11), 6
Mount Airy (18-6) at Hiwassee Dam (18-10)
Bakersville Mitchell County (16-10) at Avery County (19-6), 6
Saturday’s third round
Cherokee-Lincoln Charter winner vs. Hayesville-East Surry winner
Gray Stone Day-Albemarle winner vs. Pine Lake Prep-Union Academy winner
Langree Charter-Alleghany winner vs. Community School of Davidson-Murphy winner
Mount Airy-Hiwassee Dam winner vs. Mitchell-Avery County winner
