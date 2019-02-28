Thursday’s Roundup: Olympic High, Josh Banks, sets up West Charlotte showdown

Sign Up and Save
Elevator
↑Ben Zirkle, East Lincoln: recognized before Thursday’s 78-51 second round 2A win over Lexington for setting East Lincoln’s all-time assist record. Zirkle broke the mark of 221 set by Chazz Surratt from 2012-16. East Lincoln (27-2) has the second-most wins in school history and will play for its eighth sectional title in 14 year Saturday.
↑Myers Park: Mustangs won at Northwest Guilford Thursday to advance to their first sectional championship since 2014-15. Myers Park (21-8) -- which has its most wins since going 24-7 in the 2008-09 season -- plays at Davie County Saturday.
↑Hannah Clark, Kings Mountain: Clark became the first girls player in school and Cleveland County history to top the 2,000 point mark for her career. Clark led the Mountaineers to a 44-35 win over Waxhaw Cuthbertson in the second round of the NCHSAA 3A playoffs.
↑Mecklenburg County 4A boys: There are eight 4A teams remaining in the west. Six are from Mecklenburg County. And coming up are two All-Meck sectional finals Saturday: Ardrey Kell at Independence and West Charlotte at Olympic.
↑Demitri McCall, Lincoln Charter: 20 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks in an 85-52 win over North Stokes.
Thursday’s #BIG5 Boys Top Performers
Josh Banks, Olympic: 27 points, nine rebounds in a 67-47 win over East Forsyth in the second round of the N.C. 4A playoffs. Olympic will play West Charlotte Saturday in the sectional finals. Banks scored 15 of his team’s 17 third quarter points. Banks’ stepfather, Maurice Caldwell, was a state championship star at West Charlotte in the ‘80s. Olympic coach Baronton Terry led the Lions to a state title eight years ago.
Brandon Ellington, Community School of Davidson: in a 74-58 win over Mountain Island Charter, Ellington had 33 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and five steals.
Drake Maye, Myers Park: sophomore had 25 points, 17 rebounds in a 63-52 win over Northwest Guilford in the sectional semifinals. Myers Park was up 10 points in the third quarter but was only ahead by 1 to start the fourth. Northwest went up 50-45 early in the fourth quarter but Myers Park finished the game on an 18-2 run.
North Meck’s Big 3: Tristan Maxwell (25), Trayden Williams (24) and Chris Ford (23) combined for 72 points in a 83-61 win over Mallard Creek.
Patrick Williams, West Charlotte: top 50 national recruit had 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists in an 69-63 win over Vance. West Charlotte beat Vance for the fourth time this season in four meetings.
Thursday’s #BIG5 Girls Top Performers
Brooke Arney, East Burke: team high 20 points in a win over Claremont Bunker Hill.
Dane Bertolina, Charlotte Catholic: game high 17 points in a tight 44-40 win over Central Cabarrus. Central Cabarrus outscored Catholic 16-9 in the fourth quarter, trying to rally behind Ja-el Miller (15 points).
Blaikley Crooks, Morganton Freedom: game-high 26 points in a 61-42 win over Enka in the second round of the 3A playoffs.
Nia Daniel, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge: 32 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and three assists for the UNC recruit in a 73-53 win over Marion McDowell.
Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek: Charlotte 49ers signee had a memorable final high school game in a 73-67 loss at Jamestown Ragsdale: 39 points, five assists.
Thursday’s Boys Boxscores
ARDREY KELL 66, GREENSBORO GRIMSLEY 56
Ardrey Kell: 15 14 17 20 66
Grimsley: 14 15 10 17 56
Ardrey Kell- Luke Stankavage 24, Evan Smith 12, Christian Pickens 10, Hubbard 9, Flynn 8, Jarrett 6.
Grimsley- Flowers 18, Cotton 12.
Notes: Ardrey Kell advances to the 3rd round of the state playoffs. Ardrey Kell will face Charlotte Independence on Saturday.
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 78, MCMICHAEL 57
CCHS 12 20 20 26-- 78
MHS 7 13 12 25-- 57
CCHS- Adam Robbe 12, Colin Thomas 15, Kevin McArdle 15, Jack Dortch 16, Pino 8, Dumser 9, Walton 3
MHS- Will Arno 18, Donta Lash 12, Gabe Caple 10, Kirkpatrick 5, Simpson 1, Miller 7, Lester 1, Shelton 3
EAST LINCOLN 78, LEXINGTON 51
East Lincoln 18 14 26 20 78
Lexington 17 12 10 12 51
East Lincoln (13-1, 27-2): Sidney Dollar 22, Myles Adams 0, John Bean 18, Justin Kuthan 21, Allden Horne 10, Ben Zirkle 2, Ethan Staples 0, Petey Nichols 0, Jeremiah Jones 3, Drew Bean 0, Logan Craig 2
Lexington (14-4, 18-10): Ewart 4, Jenkins 3, Holt 8, Dearmon 18, McNair 8, Williams 4, Kim 1, Moore 5
HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 73, MARION MCDOWELL 53
Hickory Ridge 23 19 17 14 73
McDowell 12 17 11 10 50
Hickory Ridge Nia Daniel 32, Jasmine Fearne 13, Jadah Shears 11, Ruggiero 7, Calhoun 8, Cagle 2,
McDowell Makenna Parkins 12, Makaylah Chandler 10, Williams 7, Miller 2,Wood 1, Stephenson 3, Rice 2, Cooper 4, Boyce 9
Record: Hickory Ridge 24 -4 12 -2; McDowell 17 -10, 10 -4
INDEPENDENCE 58, RICHMOND 39
Richmond 10 4 12 13 –39
Independence 13 16 15 14—58
Richmond 39—Newton 8, Hood 5, Stroman 6, McLauglin 2, Tillman 3, K. Pettigrew 12, Quick 3
Independence 58- Matthew Smith 19, Allen 5, Raja Milton 12, McKee 8, Pauldin 2, Harris 6, Bodrick 4, Verdier 2
Notables: Matthew Smith 19 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks, & 2 steal; Raja Milton 12 points, 2 rebounds, 6 assists, & 5 steals
LINCOLN CHARTER 85, NORTH STOKES 52
Lincoln Charter 30 19 19 17 85
North Stokes 16 10 10 12 52
Lincoln Charter: Demitri McCall 20, Levontae Knox 16, Axel Holm 16, Troy Fulton 12, Jackson Gabriel 11, Cogan 4, Reitler 3, Robinson 3,
North Stokes: Shemo 12, Chesnut 10, Chesnt 7, McQuinn 7, Wood 6
Records: Lincoln Charter 23-6
MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS 77, FRANKLIN 46
Forest Hills 23 28 15 11 -- 77
Franklin 11 11 12 12 -- 46
FOREST HILLS 77 – Jai Rorie 24, Nas Tyson 11, Belin 9, Huntley 7, Richardson 6, Blakeney 3, Massey 2, Wright 5, Barrier 2, R. Wright 2, K. Tyson 6, Stafford 1
FRANKLIN 46 – John Tastinger 16, Harrison 6, Harrell 6, Doolittle 8, Chastain 1, Watts 4, McClure 5
Records: Forest Hills 26-2, Franklin 18-8
Notes: Forest Hills will host North Davidson (24-5) on Saturday night at 7pm.
MORGANTON FREEDOM 81, GREENSBORO SMITH 56
Freedom 17 24 18 22 = 81
Smith 08 24 12 12 = 56
Freedom: Jakari Dula 26, Michael Logan 25, James Freeman 15, Fletcher Abee 12, Johnson 3
Smith: Nic McMullen 10, Gabby 3, Silas Mason 14, Khalid Hinds 10, Jordan Williams 10, Hargrove 9
Notes: Freedom 27-2, plays next on Saturday hosting AL Brown time TBA
MYERS PARK 63, NORTHWEST GUILFORD 52
Myers Park 11 20 14 18 -- 63
Northwest Guilford 13 12 19 8 -- 52
MYERS PARK 63 -- Drake Maye 25, Duwe Farris 15, Caleb McReed 8, Mack 8, Newman 4
NORTH MECKLENBURG 83, MALLARD CREEK 61
Mallard Creek 11 17 21 12 – 61
North Meck 17 27 15 24 – 83
MC: Kam Ross 10, Taylor 9, baker 9, Dixon 8, Cummings 7, Suffren 6, Kirby 5, Washington 4, Neely 2, Fyle 1
NM: Tristan Maxwell 25, Trayden Williams 24, Chris Ford 23, Stewart 3, Blair 3, Gates 3, Ravenell 2
OLYMPIC 67, EAST FORSYTH 47
East Forsyth 13-13-13- 8 -- 47
Olympic. 16-20-17-14 -- 67
East Forsyth (16-10) Khaliq McCummings 13, Savon Brintley 13, Rivers 7, Reeves 5, Jackson 4, Nichols 3, Lyles 3
Olympic (21-5) Josh Banks 27, Trevor Williams 15, Bryson 8, Randolph 8, Ragin 7, Barr 2
PINE LAKE PREP 73, HIGHLANDS 63
Pine Lake 10 10 23 30 73
Highlands 14 16 9 24 63
PLP - DeMarcus Johnson 14 Justin Workman 14 Meelad Doroodchi 12 Derek Finizio 10 Wagner 9 Forest 6 Drakeford 5 Shirley 3
Highlands - Jake Billington 14 Hunter Collins 12 Mattson Gates 11 Dustin Gearhart 10 Drew Chalker 10 Miller 6
WEST CHARLOTTE 69, VANCE 63
Vance 16 6 16 15 -- 53
West Charlotte 10 17 16 15 -- 58
West Charlotte: Patrick Williams 21 Cartier Jernigan 13 Quinton Thomas 10 Walker 9 Magness 4 Dow 1 Marrow 1
Vance: Ralph Black 23 Daniel Sanford 14 Hodges 5 Hart 5 Biedleman 3 Ranson 3
Notable: Black 23 points, 8 rebounds; Sanford 14 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks
WINSTON-SALEM REYNOLDS 84, BUTLER 74
Butler 15 14 21 24 74
RJ Reynolds 7 21 24 32 84
Butler: Raquan Brown 23, Brayden Dixon 20, Peters 15, Hinton 6, Connor 4, McPhatter 2, Payne 2, Stinson 2
RJ Reynolds: Leach 26, Ingram 17, Johnson 15, Goodloe 14, Davis 11, Powers 1
Thursday’s Girls Boxscores
BUTLER 67, HIGH POINT CENTRAL 36
Butler 21 24 13 9
HPC 12 7 6 11
Butler--Micahla Funderburk 17, Michaela Lane 16, Michaela Dixon 12, Dotson 5, Nance 4, Williams 4, Kennedy 9
HPC--Kiera Williams 12, Smith 7, Connelly 2, McMaster 9, Harden 2, Harris 2, Banks 1
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 44, CENTRAL CABARRUS 40
Charlotte Catholic 12 12 11 9 -- 44
Central Cabarrus 16 5 3 16 -- 40
Catholic 44 -- Dane Bertolina 17, Clara Flatau 15, Moira Darling 8, Green 2, Coleman 2
C. Cabarrus 40 -- Ja-el Miller 15, Demi Case 11, Tate 8, Mpembu 6
Records: Catholic 22-7, Central Cabarrus 17-9
EAST BURKE 50, CLAREMONT BUNKER HILL 40
East Burke 18 6 16 10. 50
Bunker Hill 15 11 5 9. 40
EAST BUKE 50 -- Brooke Arney 20, Ariana Hawkins 14, Graleigh hildebran 6, Tiley Haas 5, Josie Hise 5
BUNKER HILL 40 -- Crystany White 15, Addie Wray 11, Madison’s Stotts 6, Camryn bryant 4, Dales Lineburger 3, Bailee Hamlett 1
East Burke 23-5
JAMESTOWN RAGSDALE 73, MALLARD CREEK 67
Mallard Creek 13 19 15 20
Ragsdale 16 23 13 21
MALLARD CREEK 67- Dazia Lawrence 39, Sierra Hunter 14, Sy. Hunter 5, Alexander 4, Mitchell 3, Lutz 3
RAGSDALE 73- Nyah Stallings 23, Faith Price 14, Walker 9, Frazier 8, Bradford 6, Gladney 5, Diamond Monroe 4, Briley 4
MORGANTON FREEDOM 61, ENKA 42
Enka 16 6 6 14 - 42
Freedom 19 11 13 18 - 61
Enka 42 - Emily Carver 17, Cathey 9, Green 1, Smith 7, Breedlove 8, Smith, Banks.
Freedom 61 - Blaikley Crooks 26, Madison Bailey 19, Garrison 9, Short 2, Rhone 5, McGee, Cisneros, Moore, Davenport.
Notes: Freedom will face Asheville at home on Saturday in the Sectional Finals. Time TBA.
Thursday’s NCHSAA Western Scores, Saturday’s sectional pairings
BOYS
Class 4A
West
Thursday’s second round
North Mecklenburg 83, Mallard Creek 61
Winston-Salem Reynolds 84, Butler 74
Myers Park 63, Northwest Guilford 52
Davie County 63, Hopewell 61
Olympic 67, East Forsyth 47
West Charlotte 58, Vance 53
Ardrey Kell 66, Greensboro Grimsley 56
Independence 58, Richmond Senior 39
Saturday’s third round
Winston-Salem Reynolds (20-6) at North Mecklenburg (23-3)
Myers Park (21-8) at Davie County (24-2)
West Charlotte (21-6) at Olympic (21-5)
Ardrey Kell (22-5) at Independence (22-6)
Class 3A
West
Thursday’s second round
Southwest Guilford 80, Winston-Salem Parkland 48
Southern Guilford 67, Hickory 51
Kings Mountain 78, Marvin Ridge 63
Charlotte Catholic 78, Mayodan McMichael 57
Morganton Freedom 81, Greensboro Smith 56
Kannapolis Brown 62, Northwest Cabarrus 60
Winston-Salem Mount Tabor 71, Weddington 67
Concord Cox Mill 81, Concord 66
Saturday’s third round
Southern Guilford (23-4) at Southwest Guilford (28-0)
Kings Mountain (21-6) at Charlotte Catholic (20-8)
Kannapolis Brown (21-7) at Morganton Freedom (27-2)
Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (20-8) at Concord Cox Mill (26-2)
Class 2A
West
Thursday’s second round
East Lincoln 78, Lexington 51
Trinity Wheatmore 80, Belmont South Point 74
Walkertown 57, West Stokes 54
East Rutherford 77, Hendersonville 70
Shelby 75, Mount Pleasant 57
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 74, Maiden 69 (OT)
North Davidson 62, Morganton Patton 57
Marshville Forest Hills 77, Franklin 46
Saturday’s third round
Trinity Wheatmore (21-7) at East Lincoln (27-2)
East Rutherford (21-5) at Walkertown (21-7)
Burnsville Mountain Heritage (21-2) at Shelby (22-5)
North Davidson (24-5) at Marshville Forest Hills (26-2)
Class 1A
West
Thursday’s second round
Winston-Salem Prep 76, East Surry 59
Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness 71, Bakersville Mitchell County 57
North Stanly 64, Boonville Starmount 63 (OT)
Lincoln Charter 85, North Stokes 48
North Rowan 63, Monroe Union Academy 51
Hayesville 68, Chatham Charter 55
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 73, Highlands 63
Community School of Davidson 74, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 58
Saturday’s third round
Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (20-8) at Winston-Salem Prep (23-4)
North Stanly (19-6) at Lincoln Charter (23-6)
Hayesville (22-5) at North Rowan (26-2)
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (20-8) at Community School of Davidson (26-3)
GIRLS
Class 4A
West
Thursday’s second round
Vance 42, South Mecklenburg 37
Jamestown Ragsdale 73, Mallard Creek 67
Ardrey Kell 49, Berry Academy 41
Butler 67, High Point Central 36
Northwest Guilford 55, North Mecklenburg 49
Southern Pines Pinecrest 57, Kernersville Glenn 51
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 73, Marion McDowell 50
West Forsyth 70, Rocky River 52
Saturday’s third round
Jamestown Ragsdale (23-3) at Vance (26-2)
Ardrey Kell (23-5) at Butler (26-2)
Southern Pines Pinecrest (25-3) at Northwest Guilford (21-5)
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (24-4) at West Forsyth (23-3)
Class 3A
West
Thursday’s second round
Statesville 61, Asheville Erwin 58
Asheboro 49, North Iredell 47
Kings Mountain 44, North Gaston 35
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 52, Boone Watauga 37
China Grove Carson 70, Southwestern Randolph 58
Charlotte Catholic 44, Central Cabarrus 40
Asheville 64, Hickory 59
Morganton Freedom 61, Enka 42
Saturday’s third round
Statesville (22-6) at Asheboro (22-7)
Kings Mountain (23-4) at Waxhaw Cuthbertson (26-3)
Charlotte Catholic (22-7) at China Grove Carson (26-2)
Asheville (23-6) at Morganton Freedom (28-1)
Class 2A
West
Thursday’s second round
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 66, West Davidson 38
Sylva Smoky Mountain 67, Marshville Forest Hills 58
Newton-Conover 62, West Wilkes 54
East Burke 50, Claremont Bunker Hill 40
East Bend Forbush 61, East Henderson 44
Wilkes Central 62, R-S Central 61
Surry Central 35, East Rutherford 34
Salisbury 63, Marshall Madison County 44
Saturday’s third round
Sylva Smoky Mountain (16-10) at Burnsville Mountain Heritage (25-0)
Newton-Conover (25-4) at East Burke (23-5)
Wilkes Central (22-6) at East Bend Forbush (25-3)
Surry Central (24-5) at Salisbury (24-4)
Class 1A
West
Thursday’s second round
East Surry 60, Hayesville 44
Cherokee 68, Lincoln Charter 35
Misenheimer Gray Stone Day def. Albemarle (26-2), score NA
Monroe Union Academy 61, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 45
Murphy 72, Community School of Davidson 37
Mooresville Langtree Charter (25-6) at Alleghany (16-11), score NA
Mount Airy 61, Hiwassee Dam 43
Avery County 62, Bakersville Mitchell County 58
Saturday’s third round
Cherokee (23-5) at East Surry (24-2)
Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (21-6) at Monroe Union Academy (26-2)
Langree Charter-Alleghany winner at Murphy (24-4)
Mount Airy (19-6) at Avery County (20-6)
