West Charlotte-Ardrey Kell regional semifinal has been moved. Here’s where.

By Langston Wertz Jr.

March 03, 2019 10:32 PM

West Charlotte’s Marcus Magness, right/center, is hit to the head as he pass to teammate Devontez Walker, right, for a slam dunk against Olympic’s Joe Rogers, center, during second half action of the third round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs at Olympic High School on Saturday, March 2, 2019. West Charlotte defeated Olympic 78-75.
Tuesday’s N.C. High School Athletic Association regional semifinal between Ardrey Kell and West Charlotte has been moved. The game was scheduled to be played at West Charlotte High School.

West Charlotte athletics director John Yewcic said the NCHSAA informed the school that it needed to move the game. West Charlotte’s gym is small and likely to sell out quickly if the regional semifinal was played there. The game will now be played Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Vance High School.

Here are statewide regional pairings

TUESDAY’s NCHSAA REGIONAL SEMIFINAL PAIRINGS



BOYS

Class 4A

West

Myers Park (22-8) at Winston-Salem Reynolds (21-6), 7

Ardrey Kell (23-5) vs. West Charlotte (22-6) at Vance, 7

East

Fayetteville Seventy-First (26-3) at Raleigh Millbrook (26-1)

Cary Panther Creek (25-5) at Winterville South Central (27-1)

Class 3A

West

Charlotte Catholic (21-8) at Southwest Guilford (29-0), 7

Morganton Freedom (28-2) at Concord Cox Mill (27-2), 7

East

Burlington Williams (25-3) at Durham Hillside (28-1)

Eastern Alamance (28-1) at Northern Nash (27-1)

Class 2A

West

East Rutherford (22-5) at East Lincoln (28-2), 7

Shelby (23-5) at Marshville Forest Hills (27-2), 7

East

Vance County (24-5) at Farmville Central (29-0)

Hertford County (19-10) at Greene Central (22-7)

Class 1A

West

North Stanly (20-6) at Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (21-8)

North Rowan

(27-2) at Community School of Davidson (27-3)

East

West Columbus (24-4) at Washington County (25-1)

Roxboro Community (15-14) at Henderson Collegiate (29-2)

GIRLS

Class 4A

West

Jamestown Ragsdale (24-3) at Butler (27-2), 6

Northwest Guilford

(22-5) at West Forsyth (24-3)

East

Cary (19-8) at Raleigh Wakefield (27-1)

Wilmington Laney (28-1) at Southeast Raleigh (23-5)

Class 3A

West

Asheboro at Waxhaw Cuthbertson

China Grove Carson at Morganton Freedom

East

Durham Hillside (23-5) at Fayetteville E.E. Smith (29-1)

Jacksonville (22-4) at Southeast Guilford (25-3)

Class 2A

West

East Burke (24-5) at Burnsville Mountain Heritage (26-0)

East Bend Forbush (26-3) at Salisbury (25-4)

East

Durham N.C. School of Science & Math (32-0) at Farmville Central (25-0)

Ledford (23-6) at Kinston (24-5)

Class 1A

West

Monroe Union Academy (27-2) at East Surry (25-2)

Murphy

(25-4) at Avery County (21-6)

East

Chatham Central

(22-3) at Pamlico County (26-2)

Weldon (24-0) at East Carteret (21-3)



Langston Wertz Jr.

