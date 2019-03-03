West Charlotte-Ardrey Kell regional semifinal has been moved. Here’s where.

West Charlotte’s Marcus Magness, right/center, is hit to the head as he pass to teammate Devontez Walker, right, for a slam dunk against Olympic’s Joe Rogers, center, during second half action of the third round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs at Olympic High School on Saturday, March 2, 2019. West Charlotte defeated Olympic 78-75. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com