West Charlotte-Ardrey Kell regional semifinal has been moved. Here’s where.

Tuesday’s N.C. High School Athletic Association regional semifinal between Ardrey Kell and West Charlotte has been moved. The game was scheduled to be played at West Charlotte High School.
West Charlotte athletics director John Yewcic said the NCHSAA informed the school that it needed to move the game. West Charlotte’s gym is small and likely to sell out quickly if the regional semifinal was played there. The game will now be played Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Vance High School.
Here are statewide regional pairings
TUESDAY’s NCHSAA REGIONAL SEMIFINAL PAIRINGS
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
BOYS
Class 4A
West
Myers Park (22-8) at Winston-Salem Reynolds (21-6), 7
Ardrey Kell (23-5) vs. West Charlotte (22-6) at Vance, 7
East
Fayetteville Seventy-First (26-3) at Raleigh Millbrook (26-1)
Cary Panther Creek (25-5) at Winterville South Central (27-1)
Class 3A
West
Charlotte Catholic (21-8) at Southwest Guilford (29-0), 7
Morganton Freedom (28-2) at Concord Cox Mill (27-2), 7
East
Burlington Williams (25-3) at Durham Hillside (28-1)
Eastern Alamance (28-1) at Northern Nash (27-1)
Class 2A
West
East Rutherford (22-5) at East Lincoln (28-2), 7
Shelby (23-5) at Marshville Forest Hills (27-2), 7
East
Vance County (24-5) at Farmville Central (29-0)
Hertford County (19-10) at Greene Central (22-7)
Class 1A
West
North Stanly (20-6) at Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (21-8)
North Rowan
(27-2) at Community School of Davidson (27-3)
East
West Columbus (24-4) at Washington County (25-1)
Roxboro Community (15-14) at Henderson Collegiate (29-2)
GIRLS
Class 4A
West
Jamestown Ragsdale (24-3) at Butler (27-2), 6
Northwest Guilford
(22-5) at West Forsyth (24-3)
East
Cary (19-8) at Raleigh Wakefield (27-1)
Wilmington Laney (28-1) at Southeast Raleigh (23-5)
Class 3A
West
Asheboro at Waxhaw Cuthbertson
China Grove Carson at Morganton Freedom
East
Durham Hillside (23-5) at Fayetteville E.E. Smith (29-1)
Jacksonville (22-4) at Southeast Guilford (25-3)
Class 2A
West
East Burke (24-5) at Burnsville Mountain Heritage (26-0)
East Bend Forbush (26-3) at Salisbury (25-4)
East
Durham N.C. School of Science & Math (32-0) at Farmville Central (25-0)
Ledford (23-6) at Kinston (24-5)
Class 1A
West
Monroe Union Academy (27-2) at East Surry (25-2)
Murphy
(25-4) at Avery County (21-6)
East
Chatham Central
(22-3) at Pamlico County (26-2)
Weldon (24-0) at East Carteret (21-3)
Comments