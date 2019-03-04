High School Sports

The Observer’s #BIG5 high school basketball players of the week

By Langston Wertz Jr.

March 04, 2019 06:06 PM

Ardrey Kell's Royce Jarrett made a buzzer-beating 3-point shot to beat defending state champ Independence Saturday and took The Call to talk about it
John Bean, East Lincoln: Career-high 35 points in a 81-63 win over Wheatmore in Saturday’s N.C. HIgh School Athletic Association 2A sectional final. Bean made 5-of-7 3-point shots and had four assists.

Brandon Ellington, Community School of Davidson: 33 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals in a 93-74 win over rival Pine Lake Prep in Saturday’s N.C. 1A sectional championship game.

Royce Jarrett, Ardrey Kell: Jarrett hit a buzzer-beating 3-point shot Saturday at Independence to lift the Knights to a N.C. 4A sectional championship upset of the Patriots. Independence won the 2018 N.C. 4A title.

Tristan Maxwell, North Mecklenburg: Junior had a career-high 45 points in a 98-96 overtime loss to Winston-Salem Reynolds in Saturday’s N.C. 4A sectional championship game. Maxwell is the son of former Houston Rockets NBA champion Vernon Maxwell.

Patrick Williams, West Charlotte: The top-50 national recruit had 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists in an 69-63 win over Vance in last week’s sectional semifinal. He had 23 points in a 78-75 sectional championship win at Olympic on Saturday.

West Charlotte beat rival Olympic High to advance to the NC High School Athletic Association Elite 8. Lions coach Jacoby Davis was once an assistant to Olympic's Baronton Terry at West Charlotte.

Langston Wertz Jr.

Langston Wertz Jr.

