The Observer’s #BIG5 high school basketball players of the week

John Bean, East Lincoln: Career-high 35 points in a 81-63 win over Wheatmore in Saturday’s N.C. HIgh School Athletic Association 2A sectional final. Bean made 5-of-7 3-point shots and had four assists.
Brandon Ellington, Community School of Davidson: 33 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals in a 93-74 win over rival Pine Lake Prep in Saturday’s N.C. 1A sectional championship game.
Royce Jarrett, Ardrey Kell: Jarrett hit a buzzer-beating 3-point shot Saturday at Independence to lift the Knights to a N.C. 4A sectional championship upset of the Patriots. Independence won the 2018 N.C. 4A title.
Tristan Maxwell, North Mecklenburg: Junior had a career-high 45 points in a 98-96 overtime loss to Winston-Salem Reynolds in Saturday’s N.C. 4A sectional championship game. Maxwell is the son of former Houston Rockets NBA champion Vernon Maxwell.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
Patrick Williams, West Charlotte: The top-50 national recruit had 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists in an 69-63 win over Vance in last week’s sectional semifinal. He had 23 points in a 78-75 sectional championship win at Olympic on Saturday.
Comments