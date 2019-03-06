High School Sports

Doctored post threatening Ardrey Kell player brings added tension to basketball game

By Langston Wertz Jr.

March 06, 2019

Ardrey Kell basketball players Christian Pickens and Kameron Flynn spoke to the media following Tuesday's loss to West Charlotte about the impact of their teammate being suspended after using a racial slur in a social media post.
Ardrey Kell basketball players Christian Pickens and Kameron Flynn spoke to the media following Tuesday's loss to West Charlotte about the impact of their teammate being suspended after using a racial slur in a social media post.
One of the biggest high school basketball games of the year was marred when a star player for Ardrey Kell posted an online slur at West Charlotte.

On Monday night, a second Snapchat post brought more off-court tension to the playoff game, which West Charlotte eventually won.

The second post This one featured a West Charlotte star player threatening to shoot the Ardrey Kell player who admitted to making the original inflammatory post.

Only there was one difference: the post about the West Charlotte player was doctored.

“Our students had nothing to do with that,” West Charlotte principal Dr. Timisha Barnes-Jones told the Observer during Tuesday’s game, which West Charlotte won 69-53. “It looked exactly like the (original post from the Ardrey Kell player) but with a bit of a word switch.”

West Charlotte coach Jacoby Davis said the second post made for a tumultuous Tuesday morning at the school. Davis said the police were called and were about to go to the player’s home before school officials intervened and convinced authorities the post was not authentic.

The West Charlotte player told the Observer that he had deleted his Instagram and Snapchat accounts over the weekend and never saw the offending post.

“My mom called me (Tuesday) morning,” said the player, whom the Observer is not identifying, after the Tuesday night win over Ardey Kell. “She said, ‘Your athletic director wants you to come to school, something about you shooting up Ardrey Kell players.’ I know I didn’t say that.

“Everybody had my back. West Charlotte had my back. Of course, they knew I didn’t say that.”

The Ardrey Kell player who made the original post was suspended for the game, and his family issued a public apology. The Observer is not naming him.

Staff Writer Teo Armus contributed.

