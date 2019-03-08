Previews for Observer-area teams in Saturday’s NCHSAA Regional finals

SCOUTING SATURDAY’S REGIONAL FINALS
CLASS 4A BOYS
West Charlotte (24-6) vs. Winston-Salem Reynolds (22-6)
Details: 6 p.m., Lenoir-Rhyne’s Shuford Gymnasium, Hickory.
West Charlotte Lions: It all starts with Florida State commit Patrick Williams, a 6-8 senior averaging 22.0 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Two other seniors – 6-4 Quinten Thomas (13.3 points) and 6-1 Cartier Jernigan (14.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists) lend support.
R.J. Reynolds Demons: They are led by 6-3 senior Mysta Goodloe, a USC Upstate commit averaging 16.3 points and 8.4 rebounds. Devin Ingram, a 6-1 senior guard, runs the offense (11.5 points, 3.3 assists).
Analysis: The Lions work with solid defense and a patient attack. The Demons prefer to run and shoot and are capable of big runs, like their 19-3 fourth-quarter surge against Myers Park on Tuesday.
CLASS 4A GIRLS
Butler (28-2) vs. West Forsyth (25-3)
Details: 2 p.m., Catawba Valley Community College
Butler Bulldogs: Butler is led by Micahla Funderburk (15 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.0 spg) and Michaela Lane (13.5 ppg, 12.0 rpg, 2.6 apg, 2.6 spg, 3.5 bpg).
West Forsyth: beat two-time state champ Northwest Guilford 52-45 in the quarterfinals Tuesday, led by Callie Scheier (28 points), a High Point recruit.
Analysis: Butler has won 13 straight games and has outscored opponents by more than 800 points this season. West Forsyth has won 15 straight. So both teams are playing great basketball heading into the semifinal matchup.
CLASS 3A BOYS
Concord Cox Mill (28-2) vs. Southwest Guilford (30-0)
Details: Noon, Lenoir-Rhyne’s Shuford Gym, Hickory.
Cox Mill Chargers: The leaders are Duke commit Wendell Moore (25.5 points, 8.3 rebounds) and Charlotte recruit Caleb Stone-Carrawell (17.1 points, 4.4 rebounds), but the Chargers have gotten much better bench play in recent weeks.
Southwest Guilford Cowboys: They’ve rarely been tested this season, winning by an average of 29.6 points. Five seniors average in double figures, led by forward Jay’Den Turner (15.0 points, 5.9 rebounds) and guard Keyshaun Langley (13.4 points, 7.3 assists).
Analysis: These are two high-scoring teams with efficient offenses. The Cowboys’ reserves have gotten more playing time than Cox Mill’s this season. But Cox Mill’s nonconference schedule was tougher.
CLASS 3A GIRLS
Morganton Freedom (30-1) vs. Waxhaw Cuthbertson (28-3)
Details: 4 p.m., Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex, Hickory.
Freedom Patriots: Seniors Blaikley Crooks (14.1 points, 2.2 steals) and Madison Bailey (13.2 points) lead the way, but the bench is strong. Freshman Hannah Isley scored 16 points Tuesday against China Grove Carson.
Cuthbertson Cavaliers: Maddie Dillinger, a 6-0 sophomore, averages 13.3 points and 6.6 rebounds. Lillian Anderson (7.8 rebounds) also gives the Cavs inside strength.
Analysis: Freedom is more experienced but a bit smaller than Cuthbertson. Both teams run lock-down defenses.
CLASS 2A BOYS
East Lincoln (29-2) vs. Marshville Forest Hills (28-2)
Details: Noon, Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex, Hickory.
East Lincoln Mustangs: This is a tall, quick team, led by 6-6 junior Justin Kuthan (21.1 points, 8.9 rebounds) and 6-5 senior Sidney Dollar (18.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists).
Forest Hills Yellow Jackets: senior Nas Tyson has more than 2,000 career points. Jai Rorie has scored 25 or more points twice in the state playoffs. The Yellow Jackets won the 2018 state title.
Analysis: Like the 3A boys’ final, this is a dream matchup. East Lincoln is a bit taller, but Forest Hills is a dangerous 3-point shooting team capable of going on big runs.
CLASS 1A BOYS
North Rowan (28-2) vs. Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (22-8)
Details: 6 p.m., Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex, Hickory
North Rowan Cavaliers: Former Salisbury coach Jason Causby is having a huge first season at North Rowan. It’s a senior-led team, with forwards Brevin Goodlett and Day’juan Cooke, but 6-5 sophomore Kendrell Goodes is coming on.
Bishop McGuinness Villains: It’s a team with interchangeable parts, and any of five players could lead in scoring. Andrew Budzinski (6-3 forward) and Mac McAlhaney (5-10 guard) are among those potential leaders.
Analysis: North Rowan is taller and is likely to dominate the boards. Bishop McGuinness has upset several teams in the playoffs and runs an offense that makes few mistakes.
