Monday’s Baseball Roundup: Charlotte Christian rallies for win

Charlotte Christian broke a tie with two runs in the top of the seventh inning, and the Knights beat host Clover 4-2 in high school baseball Monday.
Shane Russell drove in two runs for Charlotte Christian, and teammate J.B. Awolowo added a double.
Colby Crepeau had a hit and an RBI for Clover.
Monday’s top performers
Drew Lanzo (Hickory Grove Christian): Lanzo, a freshman, went 6.2 innings, allowing four hits and striking out nine, as his team beat Carmel Christian 4-2.
Evan McGee (Central Cabarrus): McGee fired a one-hitter, striking out 14, as the Vikings edged Concord 1-0.
Monday’s other results
MECKLENBURG NONCONFERENCE
Ardrey Kell 11, Indian Land 1: The Knights scored six runs in the bottom of the first. Kyle Raynor had Indian Land’s only hit.
Hickory Grove Christian 4, Carmel Christian 2: Jordan Little reached twice on walks and drove in a row for the victors.
Hough 16, South Iredell 1 (5 innings): Hough scored eight times in the top of the fifth and held South Iredell to two hits.
Lake Norman Charter 5, Covenant Day 0: Peter Alperi went 3-for-4, knocking in two runs, and four Lake Norman Charter pitchers limited Covenant Day to five hits. Jackson Bertelsen had two of those five hits.
Vance 28, Berry 22: Vance scored 15 times in the last two innings and won this wild game. Berry was hurt by 16 errors. Nakia Isler had two hits and three RBI for Berry.
SANDHILLS 4A
Raeford Hoke County 4, Lumberton 1
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Central Cabarrus 1, Concord 0: Evan McGee topped Ray Beaver in a pitchers’ duel. Nick Rushing singled and drove in the game’s only run in the bottom of the sixth. McGee went all seven innings, firing a one-hitter and striking out 14. Beaver allowed only three hits in five innings.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
West Davidson 1, Salisbury 0: Salisbury pitchers limited West Davidson to five hits, but the Hornets had only two hits.
OTHER NONCONFERENCE
Bakersville Mitchell County 8, Ashe County 0
Gaston Christian 2, Greensboro Caldwell Academy 0: The victorious Eagles were limited to a Kevin Riley single but won this game.
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 9, Mount Pleasant 5: Bryson Taylor (three hits) and Jose Vargas (two RBI) led the Ragin’ Bulls.
Hickory 15, Statesville 1
Mooresville Carolina International 5, Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson 4: The Comets scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and two more in the sixth for the come-from-behind victory. Lane Beaver hit a two-run double for the losing Gryphons.
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 6, Statesville Christian 0: Derek Finizio went 3-for-3, including a double, and drove in two runs.
North Gaston 13, Lincolnton 0 (4 innings): North Gaston scored 11 times in the bottom of the third.
R-S Central 18, East Burke 0
Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
