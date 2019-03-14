The greatest player in Union County history? Forest Hills’ Nas Tyson stakes his case

Nas Tyson has scored a lot for the Forest Hills’ basketball team in the last four years.
Tyson has 2,148 points, which is among the top 30 of any boys’ public school player in N.C. history. He is his school’s all-time leading scorer.
But when Tyson also became Union County’s all-time leading scorer in the first quarter of his team’s state semifinal win over East Lincoln last week, he didn’t even realize what he had accomplished until after the game.
“I didn’t know that I had broken the record until the game (East Lincoln) was over and everybody was talking about it, and I really hadn’t thought about it (the Union County scoring record) much,” said Tyson, who passed former Unionville Piedmont star Hunter Tyson, who is now a freshman at Clemson. “It definitely feels good to know that I accomplished something like that. But for me, it’s not about the points, it’s about the journey and it’s about winning with this team.”
Tyson and his teammates are 113-12 in the last four years.
The Forest Hills’ senior class -- including Tyson, his first cousin, Keeshawn Tyson, Trey Belin, Cam Richardson and Jai Rorie -- will look to finish their high school careers with a second straight, 2A state championship when they take on unbeaten Farmville Central at Reynolds’ Coliseum at N.C. State Saturday at 7:30.
Win or lose, Forest Hills’ focus last week was all about “playing one more week together.”
“We don’t really talk about winning championships at all, that’s just a by-product of our focus on working to better every day,” said Forest Hills basketball coach, Matt Sides, in his seventh season. “The biggest thing we talked about is having the opportunity to play together (seniors) for one more week. What really was special about our win (East Lincoln) was at the end of the game as the guys celebrated, they started chanting, ‘One more week, one more week.’”
While Tyson and his teammates are enjoying their last week of practice, make no mistake, their goals are bigger than that.
“Winning the (2A state) championship last year just makes you want it even more this year,” Tyson said. “Last year, the feeling of winning it all was so good, you want to feel that again.”
Tyson, a three-time Rocky River conference player of the year, has already had a senior year to remember as the 6-foot-1, 195 pound guard has been as efficient as ever, averaging 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals per game. He is shooting 53 percent from the field, 40 percent from the three-point line and 80 percent from the free throw line.
His play also helped him earn the opportunity to play college basketball, as he committed to NCAA Division II Lenoir Rhyne last month..
Both Tyson and Coach Sides admit they will have a better perspective on his historic career in the future.
“It means a lot to be the all-time leading scorer at Forest Hills and in Union County because it shows how dedicated I was to the game and how hard I worked from my freshman year until now,” Tyson said. “But I think the records will mean even more to me years from now.”
His coach agrees.
“When you look back and the dust settles, I think we will be like ‘Wow, we witnessed history,’” Sides said. “We got to watch arguably the greatest basketball career (Tyson) in Union County history.
Nolan DeVos, Hickory Ridge Baseball: The Hickory Ridge senior pitcher had 19 strikeouts, losing his no-hit effort on the final batter he faced in a season-opening 4-1 win over Independence March 4.
DeVos had a no-hitter with two outs in the seventh and final inning before giving up his first hit.
Hickory Ridge (2-1) also beat Independence 8-5, March 7, while losing to Lincoln Charter 6-0 March. 6.
Ryan Restino, Lincoln Charter Baseball: The Lincoln Charter senior left-handed pitcher had seven strikeouts, while allowing no hits in six innings of work to help the Eagles to a 6-0 win over Hickory Ridge March 6.
Restino had a perfect game through five innings, but lost it on a Lincoln Charter defensive error in the sixth inning.
Restino combined with junior teammate Hunter Harritan (who pitched the final inning) for the no-hitter.
Restino was also 1-for-3 at the plate in the same game.
Restino is 2-0 on the mound with 13 strikeouts in 10 innings of work, and is also hitting .375 for Lincoln Charter (3-0) this season.
Jonathon Todaro, Independence Baseball: The Independence junior pitcher tossed a complete-game, one hit shutout to lead the Patriots to a 10-0 win over Olympic in the first varsity start of his high school career March 6.
Todaro had nine strikeouts in six innings of work in the Independence victory.
Willie Lumpkin, Rock Hill Baseball: The Rock Hill senior came up big on the mound and at the plate in a 6-1 win over York March 6.
Lumpkin not only had six strikeouts in six innings of work on the mound, but also smashed two-run home run to help his own cause at the plate.
Lumpkin was also 1-for-4 at the plate with three runs scored in an 8-4 win at Lancaster, March 7.
Lumpkin is 2-0 on the mound for Rock Hill (5-0) this season.
Bauer Galloway, West Lincoln Golf: The West Lincoln senior earned medalist honors in both of the matches he played in on the course, while signing a letter-of-intent to play college golf.
Galloway shot a 37 to help West Lincoln beat East Lincoln at Lincolnton Country Club March 4.
Three days later, Galloway shot a 39 at Deer Brook Golf Club as the Rebels rolled past Highland Tech, Shelby and South Point.
But the biggest moment of his week came when Galloway signed to play college golf with Concord University (WV) March 6.
Ryan Yang, Maiden Tennis: The Maiden senior has worked his way back into the Blue Devils’ starting lineup after falling out of the top six last season.
Yang won all three of his singles’ matches and all three of his doubles’ matches last week to help his Maiden team to a 3-0 start beating Fred T. Foard twice (5-4 both times) and St. Stephens (6-3).
Yang teamed with senior Owens Sims in two of his doubles’ victories, while pairing with freshman Greyson Eneix in the remaining win.
Cuthbertson Indoor Relay Teams: The Cuthbertson boys’ and girls’ indoor track teams shined at the New Balance Indoor Nationals in New York City March 8-10.
The Cavaliers’ boys’ sprint medley relay, including Aidan McNally, Ashton Spangler, Bradon Black and Kyle Stamper, finished fourth overall, running a 3:31.39 the No. 1 time run in the state this indoor season and No. 4 all-time in state history.
Meanwhile, the Cuthbertson girls’ 1,600-meter relay team, including Gabriella Castro, Kaitlyn St. Hilaire, Madeline Hill and Leah Helms, also finished fourth at nationals in 21:07.09, the No. 1 time run in the state this indoor season and No. 3 all-time in state history.
Alec Mock, Weddington Track: The Weddington junior set personal records in both discus and shot put last week.
Mock won the discus at Weddington’s home meet on March 5 with a throw of 146-5, the No. 2 throw in the state this outdoor season.
He also won the shot put at the same meet with a 53-3, the No. 1 throw in the state this outdoor season.
Mock finished third in the discus at the 3A state championship last month.
Bailey Wilkins, Rock Hill Wrestling: The Rock Hill junior won his third straight S.C. 5A state individual championship in as many years, winning the (5A) 138-pound title.
Wilkins went 70-6 overall this season and is 191-23 in his Bearcats’ wrestling career.
Wilkins’ Rock Hill teammates, Michael Ramirez (152) and Devon Rice (285), also won their respective S.C. 5A state titles.
Kyle Moore/Cooper Fensterstock, Team South, North American Hockey League: Two Charlotte raised hockey players were selected to play in the North American Hockey League’s (NAHL) Top Prospect event in Attleboro, MA, Feb. 18-19.
Fensterstock and Moore both played for Team South in the event held for the top uncommitted (college hockey) players in the NAHL.
Fensterstock, 18, who was raised in Matthews (Weddington Middle School/Central Academy for ninth grade) before going to Culver Academy (IN) to maximize his academic and athletic opportunities.
Moore, 21, who is from Indian Trail (Porter Ridge), before going to Canada for prep school and hockey.
Fensterstock now plays for the Amarillo Bulls (TX) of the NAHL, while Moore is the captain of the Corpus Christi Ice Rays (TX) in the same league.
Both players hope to play college hockey, where athletes usually don’t start until they are 21 years old.
Charlotte Observer Girls’ Athletes of the Week
Sophie Spada, Charlotte Country Day Track: The Charlotte Country Day junior helped the Bucs’ medley relay to an improbable comeback at the CISAA Relays at Providence Day March 6.
Spada, who ran the anchor leg, trailed by 100 meters when she received the baton.
Spada methodically made up ground with each lap, running a 5:23 in portion of the race.
With 100 meters left in the race, Spada finally caught and passed the competition to win first-place in the event.
Longtime, Charlotte Country Day track coach Al Pearman was impressed.
“I can’t recall a more gutsy performance (than Spada’s comeback) in 30 years of coaching track and field at Charlotte Country Day School,” Pearman said.
Kylie Skovira, Charlotte Catholic Lacrosse: The Charlotte Catholic senior midfielder had six goals, two assists, seven groundballs and seven draw controls to help the Cougars to two big wins last week.
Skovira had three goals, two assists and five draw controls in a 15-3 win over East Chapel Hill, March 8.
The next day, Skovira scored three more goals and had three groundballs to help Charlotte Catholic upset Hockaday (TX) 7-6.
Hockaday is ranked No. 5 in the South Region, while Catholic (2-0) is ranked No. 8, according to uslacrosse.com.
Avery Duffield, Community School of Davidson Lacrosse: The Community School of Davidson sophomore scored eight goals to lead the Spartans a 15-13 win over South Iredell, March 6.
Duffield’s performance also helped the Spartans (1-1) to their first victory in the program’s history in only their second game of competition.
Jordan Hatch, West Stanly Softball: The West Stanly sophomore had two one-hit shutouts last week to lead the Colts to wins over Carson and Central Cabarrus.
Hatch allowed only one hit while striking out 13 batters to lead West Stanly to a 4-0 win at Carson March 5.
Two days later, Hatch struck out eight batters with no walks as the Colts rolled past Central Cabarrus, 11-0.
Hatch also tossed a one-hitter with 17 strikeouts in West Stanly’s season opening 2-0 win at Jay M. Robinson Feb. 27.
Hatch, a Duke University commit, has 38 strikeouts while giving up just three hits and not allowing a run in three starts for the Colts (3-0) this season.
Lexi Markle, Ardrey Kell Softball: The Ardrey Kell sophomore had a big week at the plate and on the mound for the Knights.
Markle was 4-for-8 at the plate with two home runs, a triple and four RBI in wins over Harding (22-1, Mar. 5) and Hopewell (5-4, Mar. 6).
Markle also stood out in the mound in the same two games, going 2-0 with 16 strikeouts in nine innings of work.
Ardrey Kell is 3-0 this season.
Eveleen Hahn, Charlotte Catholic Soccer: The Charlotte Catholic senior scored all four of her team’s goals in two games last week.
Hahn, a University of South Carolina commit, had both goals in a 2-0 win at Charlotte Latin March 7.
Two days later, Hahn again scored both of Catholic’s goals in a 2-2 tie with Hough.
Hahn, who was an All-American and all-state performer last year with 41 goals and 19 assists, has seven goals and an assist in her first four games for Charlotte Catholic (2-0-2) this season.
Noelle Roberts, North Mecklenburg Soccer: The North Mecklenburg freshman had eight goals and three assists in three games in her second week as a high school soccer player last week.
Roberts had three goals and two assists in a 10-1 win over West Mecklenburg, in what was her second high school game ever March 4.
Two days later, Roberts scored all four goals in a 4-1 win at East Mecklenburg.
Roberts capped her week with a one goal and an assist in a 4-0 victory over Rocky River.
Izzi Wood, Hickory Soccer: The Hickory junior forward had six goals and one assist in three games last week.
Wood started her week with three goals and an assist in a 7-0 win over South Iredell March 5.
Two days later, Wood scored both goals in a 2-2 tie with Broughton in the The Brittany Willis Memorial Showcase in Wilson.
The next day, Wood had one goal in the Red Tornadoes 3-0 victory over Enloe in the same showcase.
Wood, an Appalachian State commit, has 13 goals and two assists for Hickory (4-0-1) this season.
Mallorie Haines, Davidson Day Basketball: The Davidson Day sophomore averaged 24 points and six rebounds in two games to lead the Patriots’ girls to their first, NCISAA 2A state championship in school history at Cary Academy, Feb. 23.
Haines, a Davidson College commit, had 25 points and eight rebounds in the NCISAA state semifinal win, 57-29, over Wayne Country Day, Feb. 22.
The next day, Haines netted 22 points, grabbed six rebounds and four steals and dished out four assists to lead Davidson Day to a 62-45 win over O’Neal School in the NCISAA 2A state championship game.
Haines averaged 22 points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals per game for Davidson Day (21-5) this season. She has 1,144 points in the first two years of her high school career.
** Information published today includes statistics through March 10.
Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with
outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.
