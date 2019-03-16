South Central, Day’Ron Sharpe, dominate West Charlotte in NC 4A state final

It simply was not West Charlotte’s day.
With star forward Patrick Williams visibly ill, the Lions also struggled shooting the ball in a 72-46 loss to nationally ranked South Central in the N.C. High School Athletic Association state 4A championship game at N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum.
It the largest margin of victory ever in the 4A final. It topped the previous mark of 24 points set in 2017 when Southwest Guilford beat Raleigh Leesville Road 73-49.
South Central, ranked No. 6 in USA Today’s national poll, finished the season at 30-1. West Charlotte finished 25-7.
South Central jumped on the Lions from the start, blowing out to a 12-2 lead. West Charlotte never got close. The Lions got plenty open shots, but couldn’t make them. West Charlotte shot 18-of-60 from the field, including 3-for-21 from the 3-point line.
Meanwhile, UNC recruit Day’ron Sharpe, a 6-foot-10 junior, dominated inside, totaling seven dunks in front of Tar Heels coach Roy Williams, who sat courtside. Sharpe finished with 23 points, 13 rebounds. He made 9-of-15 shots.
The Lions’ Williams had 18 points, five rebounds and Quinten Thomas had 13 points, nine rebounds.
West Charlotte lost in its second straight N.C. state final. The Lions lost to Wilmington New Hanover in the 2012 state final, also at N.C. State.
Prior to the that, the Lions had won their previous five NCHSAA state championship games, which were held at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill.
Overall, counting two N.C. High School Athletic conference state titles it won in the ‘60s, West Charlotte is 7-3 in championship games.
West Charlotte 6 13 12 15 -- 46
South Central 17 18 15 22 -- 72
WEST CHARLOTTE 46 -- Jernigan 4, Patrick Williams 18, Magness 5, Quinten Thomas 13, Dow 2, Terrell 1, Harris 3
SOUTH CENTRAL 72 -- Shykeim Phillips 12, Jahzeer Baker 18, Jones 2, Lewis 6, Day’ron Sharpe 23, Williams 7, Chen 2, Lassister 2
