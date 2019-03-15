High School Sports

Pride of West Charlotte: Video series documents team's trip through playoffs

By Matt Walsh

March 15, 2019

Trailer for Pride of West Charlotte mini series documenting a team's path through the state championship tournament.
West Charlotte High School is playing in the 4A North Carolina State Championship basketball game Saturday afternoon in Raleigh.

The Observer was granted exclusive access to chronicle the team’s journey through the tournament.

The school opened as one of the city’s two black high schools during Jim Crow era segregation, and it was seen as a symbol of what could be achieved through education.

Racial tensions flared during the tournament when an Ardrey Kell player made racist comments on social media before the two teams played.

The five-part series focuses on the community rallying behind players and coaches they advanced through the tournament.

The final episode will publish on Monday, March 18 at 6 p.m.

On Tuesday, March 5, 2019 the West Charlotte Lions and Ardrey Kell Knights played a basketball game that had the backdrop of a star player's suspension due to a social media post that used a racial slur. West Charlotte defeated Ardrey Kell 69-53.

After Beating Ardrey Kell, West Charlotte students and basketball fans said their high-minded response to incidents this week underscored the stark gaps between two public high schools, in both facilities and racial and class demographics.

The West Charlotte Lions have developed a family bond as they have traveled through the 2018-2019 basketball season. The players have become brothers.

The West Charlotte Lions take on R.J. Reynolds High School in the North Carolina 4A semifinal basketball tournament on the road to the State Championship.

