NC All-District Girls Basketball: 3 Observer-area stars named players of the year.

Three Observer-area players were named all-district players of the year by the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association.
Each year, the NCBCA names all-star teams in each of its 12 districts statewide. The awards are only open to players who participate in the N.C. High School Athletic Association. Private school players from the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association are not eligible.
Observer-area players of the year included Albemarle senior Zycoria Tillman, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge’s Nia Daniel and Newton-Conover’s Chyna Cornwell.
Cornwell averaged 28.3 points, 20.5 rebounds and 3.1 blocks for a 25-5 team. Tillman averaged 16.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 2.1 assists for a 26-3 team.
Daniel was named player of the year in District 9 which includes Mecklenburg County teams.
She was joined on the District 9 first team by four Mecklenburg players: Mallard Creek’s Dazia Lawrence, North Meck’s Jessica Timmons, Berry’s Jordan McLaughlin and South Meck’s Shariah Gaddy.
Daniel averaged 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals for a 24-5 team.
