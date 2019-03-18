All-District Boys Basketball: Duke recruit Wendell Moore 3-peats as player of the year

For the third straight year, Concord Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore is the All-District 9 boys basketball player of the year.
The N.C. Basketball Coaches Association released its all-district teams for all 12 districts in North Carolina. The teams are open to players from the N.C. High School Athletic Association. Private school players from the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association are not eligible.
District 9 includes players from Mecklenburg County.
This season, Moore averaged 25.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks for a state semifinalist. Moore is a Jordan Brand and McDonald’s All-American signed to Duke. He is a top 25 recruit nationally.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
Moore was named the N.C. Gatorade player of the year last week.
He was joined on the District 9 first team by West Charlotte’s Patrick Williams, Marshville’s Forest Hills’ Nas Tyson, North Meck’s Tristan Maxwell and Concord Cox Mill’s Caleb Stone-Carrawell.
East Lincoln’s Sidney Dollar was named player of the year in District 10. Dollar averaged 18.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.6 steals.
Comments