Baseball Roundup: Providence Day 3-0 on Florida swing

Providence Day’s baseball team is making the most of its Florida trip, winning a pair of games Monday and running its Sunshine State record to 3-0.
The Chargers downed a pair of teams in the second day of the Disney Tournament, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Kissimmee, Fla. That followed a single victory Sunday.
In Monday’s games, Providence Day beat New Andover (Mass.) Brooks 5-2 and then trounced Alexandria (Va.) St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes 14-0.
The Chargers finish the event Tuesday with games against Brooklandville (Md.) St. Paul’s and Beggs (Okla.).
In the first game Monday, Crane Smith delivered two hits for Providence Day. In the second game, Scott Newmark and Colin Ravin each had three hits. Newmark drove in three runs, and Ravin had two RBI.
Monday’s top performers
Jared Dixon (Chester): Dixon had four hits in his team’s 6-0 loss to Indian Land.
Scott Newmark (Providence Day): Newmark had three hits and three RBI in the Chargers’ 14-0 victory over Alexanderia (VA) St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes, in a Florida tournament.
Blaine Watson (Kannapolis Brown): Watson pitched a one-hitter over six innings, as the Wonders edged Salisbury 3-1.
Monday’s other results
SO MECK 7 4A
South Mecklenburg 23, Berry Academy 6: The Sabres broke open a tight game with seven runs in the fifth inning and 10 more in the sixth.
METROLINA 8
Gaston Christian 3, Concord First Assembly 2: Grayson Guy and Keanu Buentipo each had two hits for the Eagles, with Guy driving in two runs.
PAC 1A
Monroe Union Academy 10, Mooresville Carolina International 0 (5 innings): Hayden Garnell smacked a two-run home run and Drew Noblett had three hits and three RBI for the Cardinals.
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
South Davidson 7, Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 4
S.C. REGION 3 5A
Clover 4, Rock Hill Northwestern 3: William Von Scoyoc went 2-for-3, scoring once and driving in two Clover runs.
Fort Mill 14, Rock Hill 5: Brady Stone and Connor Manco each had three hits, scored twice and drove in two runs for the Yellowjackets. Noah Carpenter had two hits for Rock Hill.
S.C. REGION 4 3A
Indian Land 6, Chester 0: Jared Dixon had four hits for the losing Cyclones.
S.C. REGION 4 2A
Bishopville Lee Central 6, Kershaw North Central 2
Pageland Central 4, Chesterfield 3
NONCONFERENCE
Boiling Springs (SC) 3, Fort Mill Nation Ford 2 (9 innings): Bradley Ball had two of Nation Ford’s five hits.
Central Cabarrus 15, Albemarle 0: Winning pitcher Jack Swan also had a big day at the plate, knocking in four runs.
Charlotte Country Day 9, New Monmouth (NJ) Mater Dei 1: Christopher Manzano’s two hits and two RBI led the Buccaneers.
Community School of Davidson 15, Bessemer City 5 (5 innings)
Gastonia Ashbrook 14, Gastonia Highland Tech 1: The Green Wave opened with eight runs in the top of the first. Chandler Meeks and Josh Lang each had two hits and three RBI.
Hopewell 8, Lake Norman Charter 4: The host Titans scored in five of their six at-bats. Jared Ryan drove in three runs for the Knights.
Kannapolis Brown 3, Salisbury 1: Blaine Watson allowed one hit in six innings of pitching, getting the victory for the Wonders. Chandler Teal earned the save. Austin Lowery had two hits and scored twice.
Lancaster Buford 9, Lancaster 2
Morganton Patton 15, Avery County 5 (5 innings): The Panthers scored nine runs in the bottom of the fifth, ending the game. Avery pitchers issued 10 walks.
Myers Park 3, Weddington 2 (Saturday): Wilson Glasglow pitched a complete-game victory for the Mustangs, and Pres Cavanaugh had two hits. Will Ledford and Bret Wiseman each had two hits for Weddington.
North Gaston 11, East Gaston 1
West Wilkes 13, North Iredell 3
Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
