Who are the Charlotte-area players in the 2019 NCAA Tournament? We’ve got a list for you.

Lots -- and lots -- of former high school basketball stars from the Observer’s coverage area are dancing in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
And we’ve put together a list.
Some of them are obvious, like Tennessee’s Grant Williams, a finalist for national player of the year. Some may surprise you.
Let’s go:
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
Grant Williams, (Providence Day) and D.J. Burns (York Prep), Tennessee: Williams, a junior, was the Southeastern Conference (SEC) player of the year for the second straight season, averaging 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists per game. Burns is redshirting during his freshman season for the Volunteers.
Opening round matchup: vs. No. 15-seed Colgate on Friday, March 22 at 2:45 p.m. on CBS.
Luke Maye, (Hough) and Leaky Black (Concord), North Carolina: Maye was a second-team, All-ACC selection this season averaging 15 points and 11 rebounds per game as a senior. Black is a key reserve for the Tar Heels averaging three points and two rebounds in 11 minutes per game off the bench as a freshman. Black is expected to return during the tournament after missing time with a serious ankle injury.
Opening Round matchup: vs. No. 16-seed Iona on Friday, March 22 at 9:20 p.m. on TNT.
Devon Dotson (Providence Day), Kansas: Jayhawks’ freshman was a third-team All-Big 12 pick, and he also made the all-conference rookie team and was named All-Tournament. Dotson, a former McDonald’s All-American, averages 12 points four rebounds and four assists per game.
Opening round matchup: vs. No. 13-seed Northeastern on Thursday, March 21 at 4 p.m. on TNT.
C.J. Jackson (Olympic) and Keyshawn Woods (Northside Christian/Gaston Day), Ohio State: Jackson is second on the Buckeyes in scoring at 12 points and four assists per game as a senior. Woods, a Wake Forest transfer, also plays a key role averaging eight points and three rebounds for the Buckeyes as a graduate transfer senior.
Opening Round matchup: vs. No. 6 seed Iowa State on Friday, March 22 at 9:50 p.m. on TBS.
Nate Hinton (Gaston Day), Houston: The Cougars’ all-American Athletic conference freshman team pick is having a strong season averaging eight points and five rebounds per game.
Opening round matchup: vs. No. 14 seed Georgia State on Friday, March 22 at 7:20 on TBS.
Trey Phills (Charlotte Christian), Yale: The Bulldogs’ senior guard has started all 28 games for the Bulldogs averaging seven points, three rebounds and two assists per game. The son of former Charlotte Hornets’ guard Bobby Phills,Trey is playing in his second NCAA tournament. He was on the 2016 Yale team that upset Baylor in 2016 before falling to Duke.
Opening Round matchup: vs. No. 3 seed LSU on Thursday, March 21 on TruTV.
Caleb Homesley (Porter Ridge), Josh Price (Covenant Day) and Blake Preston (Charlotte Christian), Liberty: Homesley, a junior, plays a big role for the Flames averaging 12 points and six rebounds per game, Preston and Price are redshirting as freshmen.
Opening Round matchup: vs. No. 5 seed Mississippi State on Friday, March 22 at 7:27 p.m. on TruTV.
Justyn Hamilton (Independence), Temple: The Owls sophomore forward is a key reserve averaging four points and two rebounds in 12 minutes per game for Temple.
Opening round matchup: in play-in game vs. No. 11 seed Belmont (TN) on Tuesday, March 19 at 9:10 p.m on TruTV.
K.C. Hankton (United Faith), St. Louis: The Billikens’ freshman forward averages two points per game in six minutes of action per contest.
Opening round matchup: vs. No. 4 seed Va. Tech on Friday, March 22 at 9:57 p.m. on TruTV.
Comments