Here’s why Ardrey Kell will be looking for a new head football coach. Again.

When the high school football season begins next fall, Ardrey Kell will have its fourth head coach in six seasons.
Knights coach Kyle Brey resigned this week to become head coach at IMG Academy in Florida.
Brey told the Observer he will coach the regional team at IMG. IMG, located in Bradenton, Fla, also has a national team.
In two seasons, Brey -- the son of Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Mike Brey -- was 8-16 at Ardrey Kell. His first team in 2017 finished 3-9. Last season the Knights finished 5-7. In 2018, Ardrey Kell started 0-5 before winning five of its final six games to earn a N.C. 4AA playoff bid.
Despite its slow start last fall, Ardrey Kell finished tied for the SoMECK 7 4A conference championship with Providence and West Meck. All three teams finished with a 5-1 conference record.
The Knights lost 34-0 to Vance in the first round of the playoffs.
Since opening in 2006, Ardrey Kell is 75-78 overall. Marty Woolbright and Adam Hastings were the only two coaches the school had in its first nine seasons.
Since the start of the 2015, Ardrey Kell has had two coaches -- Brey and Joe Evans.
