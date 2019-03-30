Former Ardrey Kell star to make first MLB start Sunday, live his dream

Last Monday morning, former Ardrey Kell High baseball star Trent Thornton made a phone call he’s waited a lifetime to make.
Thornton, a 25-year-old pitcher, was called up from the minor leagues to play for the Toronto Blue Jays.
The first person he told was his father, Jeff, and when Trent Thornton started trying to talk to his father on the phone, the words just wouldn’t come out.
“I was in spring training in Florida fighting for a spot (on the Blue Jays),” Thornton said, “and the bullpen coach and assistant GM called me in and said, ‘Hey kid, you’re going to the show.’ I didn’t know how to respond.”
Thornton immediately called his father, and then they called his mother, Patty.
“I could barely get the words out of my mouth,” Thornton said. “It’s been such a journey and my parents have been so supportive, and to be able to finally tell my dad that I’m a big-leaguer is something I’ve always dreamed of. My dad started getting choked up. I did, too.”
Sunday, Thornton will make his first start, when the Blue Jays host the Detroit Tigers.
“This couldn’t happen to a better person,” Ardrey Kell coach Hal Bagwell said. “He comes from a great family. He’s truly humble and an extremely hard worker. He was special to coach and is a credit to Ardrey Kell High School with everything he’s done and continues to do.”
Thornton, 6-foot and 195 pounds, is expected to be the Blue Jays’ fourth starter, while the team waits for injured stars Ryan Borucki and Clay Bucholtz to return. Thornton has a fastball in the mid-90s and the former North Carolina star also has an elite curve.
A fifth-round draft pick by Houston in 2015, Thornton said he has patiently waited for his chance at the big leagues.
He’s also picked up a hobby: playing the harmonica.
“It’s a little hidden talent,” Thornton said. “Last year, a couple guys (in the Astros organization) found out I could play a little bit and I had to play for the whole team. I got traded to the Blue Jays and a couple of other guys got traded, too. And they’re like, ‘You need to play for us again,’”
So Thornton bought a new harmonica in Toronto and serenaded his teammates with some Billy Joel and Tom Petty.
“I started playing two years ago,” he said. “I got bored and I said the harmonica is easy to travel with, it’s small. I watched YouTube videos and taught myself.”
Sunday, Thornton will make his first start with plenty of family watching. His parents and two sisters drove to Toronto on Saturday.
“I don’t think I’ll be nervous,” Thornton said. “But I will want to get out there and just throw my first pitch already. I want to make the most of this opportunity.”
