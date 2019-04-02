NC Coaches All-State Basketball team: 8 Observer-area stars named, Wendell Moore POY

Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore run through pre-game activities at the Own The Game Invitational at JC Smith Thursday. Special to the Observer

Eight Observer-area stars were named to the 2018-19 N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-state team.

The association, which is for N.C. public schools only, named two teams: a 15-player boys team and a 15-player girls team.

Concord Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore was named boys player of the year for the third straight season. The 2018-19 N.C. Gatorade state player of the year, Moore is a McDonald’s All-American signed to Duke.

Moore was named to the boys first team along with West Charlotte’s Patrick Williams. Forest Hills’ Nas Tyson and East Lincoln’s Sidney Dollar were named to the third team.

On the girls side, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge’s Nia Daniel and Newton-Conover’s Chyna Cornwell made first team. Mallard Creek’s Dazia Lawrence and North Meck’s Jessica Timmons made third team.