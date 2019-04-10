High School Sports

Sweet 16 girls basketball: It’s Davidson Day at the top

Davidson Day’s girls won the NCISAA 2A state championship Saturday in Raleigh
Davidson Day's girls won the NCISAA 2A state championship Saturday in Raleigh

Only one Observer-area team won a state championship in the 2018-19 girls’ high school basketball season.

Davidson Day is the 2018-19 Sweet 16 champion, meaning the Patriots are the top team in the Observer’s 162-school coverage area in North and South Carolina.

The Patriots have just two seniors on the roster, and the team’s top two players — junior Nevaeh Brown and sophomore Mallorie Haines — will both return. Brown has committed to Wake Forest; Haines has committed to Davidson.

Davidson Day will enter the 2019-20 season with a new coach. Jeff Lafave resigned as the Patriots’ coach Wednesday after four seasons.

“We are extremely proud of our girls varsity basketball team’s 2A win this year,” said Davidson Day athletics director Ron Johnson, “and we look forward to the new coach building on this achievement and taking the program in a new direction.”

Final Sweet 16 Girls’ Basketball Poll



Rk

Team

Cl

Rec

Prvs.

1

Davidson Day

IND

21-5

2

2

Butler

4A

28-3

3

3

Rock Hill South Pointe

4A

26-5

10

4

Waxhaw Cuthbertson

3A

29-4

13

5

Morganton Freedom

3A

30-2

4

6

Vance

4A

26-3

1

7

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge

4A

24-5

5

8China Grove Carson3A27-38

9

Victory Christian

IND

33-5

11

10

Ardrey Kell

4A

23-6

9

11

Rocky River

4A

19-5

6

12

Mallard Creek

4A

22-6

7

13

Concord First Assembly

IND

23-7

NR

14

Statesville

3A

22-7

NR

15

Fort Mill Nation Ford

5A

23-6

NR

16

Providence

4A

20-6

12

Dropped Out: Union Academy (1A, 27-3); North Iredell (3A, 19-6); Kings Mountain (3A, 23-5)

Also receiving consideration: Gaston Day (IND, 18-8); Providence Day (IND, 18-12); South Mecklenburg (4A, 18-9)

Note: The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll is a ranking of the top 16 boys and girls teams in the newspaper’s 162-school coverage-area in North and South Carolina. The poll considers performance, strength of schedule and strength of class. To be considered, teams must play for a recognized state association.



















