Sweet 16 girls basketball: It’s Davidson Day at the top

Davidson Day’s girls won the NCISAA 2A state championship Saturday in Raleigh Courtesy of Davidson Day School

Only one Observer-area team won a state championship in the 2018-19 girls’ high school basketball season.

Davidson Day is the 2018-19 Sweet 16 champion, meaning the Patriots are the top team in the Observer’s 162-school coverage area in North and South Carolina.

The Patriots have just two seniors on the roster, and the team’s top two players — junior Nevaeh Brown and sophomore Mallorie Haines — will both return. Brown has committed to Wake Forest; Haines has committed to Davidson.

Davidson Day will enter the 2019-20 season with a new coach. Jeff Lafave resigned as the Patriots’ coach Wednesday after four seasons.

“We are extremely proud of our girls varsity basketball team’s 2A win this year,” said Davidson Day athletics director Ron Johnson, “and we look forward to the new coach building on this achievement and taking the program in a new direction.”

Final Sweet 16 Girls’ Basketball Poll







Rk Team Cl Rec Prvs. 1 Davidson Day IND 21-5 2 2 Butler 4A 28-3 3 3 Rock Hill South Pointe 4A 26-5 10 4 Waxhaw Cuthbertson 3A 29-4 13 5 Morganton Freedom 3A 30-2 4 6 Vance 4A 26-3 1 7 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 4A 24-5 5 8 China Grove Carson 3A 27-3 8 9 Victory Christian IND 33-5 11 10 Ardrey Kell 4A 23-6 9 11 Rocky River 4A 19-5 6 12 Mallard Creek 4A 22-6 7 13 Concord First Assembly IND 23-7 NR 14 Statesville 3A 22-7 NR 15 Fort Mill Nation Ford 5A 23-6 NR 16 Providence 4A 20-6 12

Dropped Out: Union Academy (1A, 27-3); North Iredell (3A, 19-6); Kings Mountain (3A, 23-5) Also receiving consideration: Gaston Day (IND, 18-8); Providence Day (IND, 18-12); South Mecklenburg (4A, 18-9) Note: The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll is a ranking of the top 16 boys and girls teams in the newspaper’s 162-school coverage-area in North and South Carolina. The poll considers performance, strength of schedule and strength of class. To be considered, teams must play for a recognized state association.