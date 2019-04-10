High School Sports
Sweet 16 girls basketball: It’s Davidson Day at the top
Only one Observer-area team won a state championship in the 2018-19 girls’ high school basketball season.
Davidson Day is the 2018-19 Sweet 16 champion, meaning the Patriots are the top team in the Observer’s 162-school coverage area in North and South Carolina.
The Patriots have just two seniors on the roster, and the team’s top two players — junior Nevaeh Brown and sophomore Mallorie Haines — will both return. Brown has committed to Wake Forest; Haines has committed to Davidson.
Davidson Day will enter the 2019-20 season with a new coach. Jeff Lafave resigned as the Patriots’ coach Wednesday after four seasons.
“We are extremely proud of our girls varsity basketball team’s 2A win this year,” said Davidson Day athletics director Ron Johnson, “and we look forward to the new coach building on this achievement and taking the program in a new direction.”
Final Sweet 16 Girls’ Basketball Poll
Rk
Team
Cl
Rec
Prvs.
1
Davidson Day
IND
21-5
2
2
|Butler
4A
28-3
3
3
Rock Hill South Pointe
4A
26-5
10
4
Waxhaw Cuthbertson
3A
29-4
13
5
Morganton Freedom
3A
30-2
4
6
Vance
4A
26-3
1
7
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge
4A
24-5
5
|8
|China Grove Carson
|3A
|27-3
|8
9
|Victory Christian
IND
33-5
11
10
Ardrey Kell
4A
23-6
9
11
Rocky River
4A
19-5
6
12
Mallard Creek
4A
22-6
|7
13
Concord First Assembly
IND
23-7
NR
14
Statesville
3A
22-7
NR
15
Fort Mill Nation Ford
5A
23-6
NR
16
|Providence
4A
20-6
12
Dropped Out: Union Academy (1A, 27-3); North Iredell (3A, 19-6); Kings Mountain (3A, 23-5)
Also receiving consideration: Gaston Day (IND, 18-8); Providence Day (IND, 18-12); South Mecklenburg (4A, 18-9)
Note: The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll is a ranking of the top 16 boys and girls teams in the newspaper’s 162-school coverage-area in North and South Carolina. The poll considers performance, strength of schedule and strength of class. To be considered, teams must play for a recognized state association.
