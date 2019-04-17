Tuesday’s baseball roundup: South Meck edges Christian at Jack Sink tourney

Butler High’s Brian Swett is a top performer from Tuesday’s games in the Charlotte Observer coverage area Special to the Observer

South Mecklenburg scored Tuesday’s big victory in the annual Jack Sink Classic baseball tournament, edging Charlotte Christian 7-5.

It came a day after Charlotte Christian had handed Myers Park its first loss of the season.

South Mecklenburg improved to 18-1 on the season, as Wes Terte smacked two hits and scored twice. James Johnson had a pair of RBI.

Charlotte Christian, now 16-5, had a big day from Calvert Clark, who singled, homered and drove in three runs. The Knights’ Brett Adams also homered.

The spring tournament concludes Wednesday, with afternoon games at Myers Park and East Mecklenburg high schools.

Tuesday’s top performers

Michael Carroll (Southlake Christian): Carroll, a freshman, drove in three runs with a single and two doubles, as the Eagles beat Gaston Day 14-8.

Cam Lowke (China Grove Carson): Lowke had two doubles as his team beat Northwest Cabarrus 7-2 and clinched the North Piedmont 3A championship.

Brian Swett (Butler): Swett pitched five shutout innings in relief, as Butler edged Charlotte Country Day 6-5 in an 11-inning Jack Sink Classic game.

Tuesday’s other results

COLUMBIA A.C. FLORA SPRING BREAK

Lincoln Charter 10, Apex Friendship 9: Down 5-0 after 1½ innings, Lincoln Charter clawed its way back into the game and got the go-ahead run in the fifth. Relievers Hunter Hamilton and Anish Patel worked the final 2.1 innings, pitching shutout ball.

JACK SINK CLASSIC

(at Myers Park and East Mecklenburg)

Butler 6, Charlotte Country Day 5 (11 innings): Butler’s Brian Swett worked the final five innings of this marathon, allowing only two hits. Peyton Huligan had two hits and an RBI for Butler.

Mallard Creek 4, Lake Norman Charter 3: Down 3-1, Mallard Creek scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh. Lake Norman Charter’s Jared Ryan drove in two runs.

Myers Park 2, Charlotte Country Day 1: Down 1-0, Myers Park rallied with one run in the sixth and seventh innings. R.J. Rhem drove in the winning run with a single, and Matt Hunter pitched a complete-game victory.

Myers Park 14, Olympic 0: Five pitchers combined to toss a shutout. R.J. Rhem drove in four runs, and Patrick Alvarez added three RBI.

Olympic 7, Covenant Day 5: Olympic scored three times in the top of the seventh, opening a 7-3 lead. Phillip Abner drove in two runs for Covenant Day.

Providence Day 5, Butler 2: Winning pitcher Owen Tappy fired a complete-game eight-hitter, striking out nine. Providence Day’s Jack Linder had two hits and two RBI.

QUEEN CITY INVITATIONAL

(at Providence, Indian Land)

Ardrey Kell 19, Independence 3: Garrett Sullivan pitched the victory.

Randleman 15, Fort Mill Nation Ford 5

Skyland Roberson 6, Providence 2: T.C. Roberson improved to 14-4, handing Providence only its second loss in 21 games this season. Providence is ranked No. 5 nationally by USA Today.

Today’s schedule: In the final day, Skyland Roberson faces Ardrey Kell at 5 p.m. at Providence High for the championship. The 2 p.m. game at Providence has the host Panthers facing Fort Mill. At Indian Land, Independence faces Fort Mill at 2 p.m., and Nation Ford plays Indian Land at 5 p.m.

SHELBY EASTER TOURNAMENT

Boiling Springs Crest 10, Jefferson Forest (VA) 4

Kings Mountain 19, Rock Hill South Pointe 8 (6 innings): John Harmon-Melton and Joe Ruffalo each had a pair of hits and three RBI for Kings Mountain.

HANAHAN INVITATIONAL

(at Charleston)

Mamaroneck (NY) 2, Hickory Grove Christian 0: Trey Hager had two of Hickory Grove’s six hits.

MINGO BAY CLASSIC

(at Myrtle Beach)

Chesapeake (VA) Greenbrier Christian 3, Rock Hill 0: Rock Hill was the victim of James McGrady’s six-hit shutout for Greenbrier.

Dayton (OH) Carroll 3, Chesterfield (SC) 0

McBee (SC) 10, York 6 (8 innings): York had a 5-2 lead early in the game, but the Panthers rallied.

Romney (WV) Hampshire 5, Carmel Christian 3

RIPKEN EXPERIENCE

(at Myrtle Beach)

Mooresville 9, Victor (NY) 7

Regular Season

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 4, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 0: Blake Efird limited Hickory Ridge to four hits and struck out nine, as Porter Ridge improved to 9-2 in the conference. Hickory Ridge is 10-3.

SANDHILLS 4A

Fayetteville Britt 10, Fayetteville Seventy-First 0

Scotland County 1, Richmond Senior 0: Scotland Michael Johnson pitched a one-hitter.

Southern Pines Pinecrest 5, Raeford Hoke County 4

BIG SOUTH 3A

Cramerton Stuart Cramer 12, Gastonia Huss 2

North Gaston 15, Gastonia Ashbrook 0 (5 innings)

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

China Grove Carson 8, South Iredell 1: Jesse Carson clinched the conference title, as winning pitcher Deacon Wike threw five no-hit innings and Logan Rogers drove in a pair of runs.

East Rowan 3, North Iredell 1: East Rowan’s Jake Hunter tossed a six-hitter.

West Rowan 13, Statesville 2: The Falcons won behind J.T. Fecteau (two hits, three RBI) and Carsen Bailey (two hits, three RBI).

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 3A

Central Cabarrus 5, Concord Jay M. Robinson 4 (8 innings): Central Cabarrus’ Sam Yelton drove in two runs, Angel Ventura had two hits, and Bryson Birmingham’s RBI single drove in the winning run in the eighth inning.

Concord Cox Mill 7, Northwest Cabarrus 2: Cox Mill clinched the conference title, as Cam Lowke slammed a pair of doubles and drove in two runs.

Kannapolis Brown 12, Concord 7: A.L. Brown’s Caleb Brewer had four hits, and Chandler Teal and Austin Lowery each added three hits.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Marvin Ridge 10, Charlotte Catholic 5: Marvin Ridge improved to 13-3 in the conference, trailing first-place Weddington (13-3). Waxhaw Cuthbertson is 11-4. Weddington and Cuthbertson play Wednesday at Cuthbertson and Friday at Weddington.

Unionville Piedmont 5, Indian Trail Sun Valley 2: Piedmont’s Garrett Crisp smacked three hits.

METROLINA 8

Gaston Christian 5, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 4: Gaston Christian’s Grayson Guy had two hits and scored twice.

Southlake Christian 14, Gaston Day 8: Freshman Michael Carroll’s three hits and three RBI led Southlake Christian. Carson Lankford added two hits and two RBI.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Ledford 14, East Davidson 4

Midway Oak Grove 14, Thomasville 0

North Davidson 9, Salisbury 0

South Rowan 4, Central Davidson 3

West Davidson 14, Lexington 0

SOUTH FORK 2A

East Lincoln 7, Catawba Bandys 4

West Lincoln 12, Lincolnton 2

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

R-S Central 3, Forest City Chase 0: Starter Kael Snethen and reliever Gabe Pritchard combined for the Hilltopper shutout.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Ashe County 10, North Wilkes 3: The Huskies are 6-1 in their last seven games.

Wilkes Central 2, Boonville Starmount 1

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Marshall Madison County 11, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 1 (6 innings)

PAC 1A

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 4, Mooresville Langtree Charter 3 (10 innings): Reliever Owen Lally went three innings for the victory. Pine Lake Prep’s Grant Phillips had three hits.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Cherryville 15, Bessemer City 0 (5 innings): Cherryville improved to 14-0 in the conference and is one victory away from a perfect Southern Piedmont 1A season.

Gastonia Highland Tech 7, Gastonia Piedmont Community 0: Logan Burke went six innings, and Cayson Sellers pitched the seventh in Highland Tech’s shutout.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 20, Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 1 (5 innings)

North Stanly 9, West Montgomery 1

NONCONFERENCE

Charlotte Stampede 10, Charlotte Latin 0 (5 innings): Mikey Harrell’s three hits and Josiah Barhite’s four RBI led the Stampede.

Christ the King 6, Monroe Union Academy 2

Freeport (ME) 7, Concord Cannon School 4: Zach Keilman had two hits and two RBI, but Cannon fell to its Maine guests.

Hickory St. Stephens 10, Newton-Conover 0

Morganton Patton 10, Enka 5: Patton’s Caleb Taylor had three hits and scored three runs.

