ACC recruit to miss senior season after knee surgery

#RidingWithRecruits - Northside Christian’s Jaden Seymour Northside Christian 6-8 small forward Jaden Seymour has offers from N.C. State and Virginia Tech and many more colleges becoming interested in one of the state's fastest rising college basketball recruits. He talks dunking, smiling and getting better Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Northside Christian 6-8 small forward Jaden Seymour has offers from N.C. State and Virginia Tech and many more colleges becoming interested in one of the state's fastest rising college basketball recruits. He talks dunking, smiling and getting better

Northside Christian’s Jaden Seymour will not play his senior season of high school basketball.

Northside Christian coach Erasto Hatchett told the Observer that Seymour suffered a torn ACL in his knee during last weekend’s Under Armour travel basketball circuit in Chicago. Seymour will miss the remainder of the summer and his senior season of high school basketball, Hatchett said.

A 6-foot-8 junior forward, Seymour was named to the Charlotte Observer’s All-Mecklenburg team last week.

Last season, he helped Northside Christian to a 23-12 overall record. Seymour led Northside in scoring (16.3 points per game), rebounding (7.9) and blocks (1.1). He was second in steals (1.9).

247 Sports ranks Seymour as a 4-star (out of 5) prospect nationally. It calls Seymour a top 150 prospect and No. 7 overall in the N.C. class of 2020. Seymour has offers from at least five schools, including N.C. State and Virginia Tech.