Concord Cannon School places two on freshman All-American team

Two players from Concord’s Cannon School have made the MaxPreps freshman All-American team.

Point guard Jaden Bradley made the first team, signifying him as one of the five best freshman in the nation. Forward D.J. Nix was named honorable mention.

One other N.C. player made the MaxPreps team: Durham Academy’s M.J. Rice, a 6-foot-5 forward, also was named honorable mention.

Bradley, a 6-2, averaged 23 points and six assists.

Nix, 6-6, is a 4.0 student. He averaged 18 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.