Luke Maye, ACC Barnstorming Tour, lands at Hough High Wednesday

Former UNC All-American Luke Maye will play in his high school gym Wednesday night.

Maye will be at Hough High in Cornelius for the annual ACC Barnstorming Tour. This is the 41st year for the tour, which takes ACC stars from Duke, UNC, N.C. State and Wake Forest to play in charity games around North Carolina and Virginia against area high school stars.

Wednesday’s game, which starts at 7:30 p.m., will be the seventh of eight stops. The tour will be at Starmount High School in Booneville Thursday.

In addition to the game, there will be a 3-point contest and a dunk contest. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $18 at the door.

The ACC stars will be coached by former North Carolina star Phil Ford and the roster is scheduled to include players like Maye, UNC’s Cam Johnson and Kenny Williams plus former Duke star Nolan Smith and N.C. State’s Torin Dorn. Dorn played high school ball at Vance High School in north Charlotte.

Former North Mecklenburg High coach Leroy Holden will coach the high school team, consisting of seniors from the I-MECK conference.