Spring Roundup: Fort Mill wins S.C. state lacrosse championship.

Fort Mill’s #2 Trenton Wylie celebrates a goal as Fort Mill captures the title with a 13-8 win against Wando in the South Carolina High School League boys 5A Lacrosse Championship Game Saturday, 4-27-2019. Special to The Herald

Fort Mill rallied in the third period Saturday night and ended Mount Pleasant Wando’s four-year reign as 5A boys’ lacrosse high school champion in South Carolina.





The Yellowjackets beat Wando 13-8 in the state title match at Irmo High near Columbia.

Wando was playing in its eight straight state championship match.

Fort Mill jumped to an early 5-1 lead, but Wando battled back and tied the match 6-6 at halftime. The Yellowjackets scored three goals in the first five minutes of the third period for a 9-6 lead and never trailed again.

Zach Terry scored five goals for Fort Mill.

The Yellowjackets finished with a 15-3 record, and Wando finished 17-3. It was Wando’s first loss to a South Carolina opponent since March 2018, when the Warriors lost to Fort Mill.

Earlier Saturday, the Fort Mill girls fell to Chapin 9-6 in the 5A lacrosse finals.

The Yellowjackets led 4-3 at halftime but fell victim to a comeback by Chapin, which finished the season 16-0. Fort Mill finished 15-4.

In the 1A-4A boys’ finals, Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate trounced Charleston Bishop England 16-5. The 1A-4A girls’ title went to Bishop England, which downed Greenville Christ Church 15-4. It was Bishop England’s fourth straight girls’ state lacrosse championship.

Track and field

OLYMPIC INVITATIONAL: Olympic’s Dontae Mack and Eve English and Berry Academy’s Jonathan Kennedy were the top local performers in this multi-team meet held Saturday at Olympic High.

Mack, English and Kennedy each won two events. Mack took the shot put and discus, English captured the high jump and triple jump, and Kennedy won the 800 and 1,600 meter runs.

Berry Academy took the boys’ 4-by-100 and 4-by-400 relays, and Joshua Parks of Kannapolis Brown won the 300-meter hurdles and was second in the 110-meter hurdles.

Girls’ softball

GASTON SPRING BREAK TOURNAMENT

Cramerton Stuart Cramer 9, East Gaston 7 (championship): Playing on their home field, the Storm captured the tournament title behind the two hits and two RBI apiece from Andrea Detweiler and Madison Freeman.

Myers Park 15, Gastonia Forestview 0 (third place): Alma Atzer collected two hits, scored three times and drove in three runs for the Mustangs.

Morganton Patton 13, Belmont South Point 12 (fifth place): Patton’s Kailey Buchanan had three hits and two RBI, and Ashlyn Castle added two hits and three RBI.

Morganton Patton 16, East Gaston 10: In a preliminary round game, Patton’s Ashlyn Castle had three hits and two RBI, and Caroline Byrd drove in five runs with two hits. East Gaston’s offense was led by Maddison York (two hits, two RBI) and Peyton Kegley (three hits, two RBI).

Cramerton Stuart Cramer 16, Belmont South Point 0: Carley Womack threw her third no-hitter of the season and went 4-for-4, scoring four times and driving in two runs. Braley Hamilton slammed two doubles and a triple.

S.C. 5A PLAYOFFS

Clover 5, Piedmont Woodmont 0: Tiffany Dominigue went 3-for-3 and drove in three runs as the Blue Eagles advanced to the District 1 finals. Clover will host the finals Wednesday against the winner of Monday’s Mauldin-Woodmont game.

S.C. 3A PLAYOFFS

Indian Land 8, Woodruff 2: Indian Land scored five times in the bottom of the fifth and advanced to Wednesday’s District 4 finals. The Warriors will be home against the winner of Monday’s Carolina-Woodruff game.

S.C. 2A PLAYOFFS

Ninety Six 13, Richburg Lewisville 1: Lewisville fell in the District 1 winners’ bracket finals and will host Simpsonville Brashier Middle College on Monday. That winner will travel Wednesday to Ninety Six for the district championship.

Abbeville 3, Buford 0: Buford dropped into the District 2 losers’ bracket and will host Greenville St. Joseph’s on Monday in an elimination game. The Monday winner travels Wednesday to Abbeville for the district crown.

Landrum 11, Pageland Central 0: The Eagles fell in the District 3 winners’ bracket finals and will host Saluda on Monday in an elimination game. The Monday winner travels Wednesday to Landrum for the district title.

NONCONFERENCE

Cary Academy 23, Charlotte Latin 8

Gaston Christian 7, Forsyth Country Day 5

