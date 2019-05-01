It’s official, Country Day-Charlotte Catholic prep football rivalry to be put on hold

Charlotte Catholic’s Michael Neel, right, rushes into the end zone for a touchdown against Charlotte Country Day during first-quarter action in Friday’s Cook Cup game. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

It’s official. The Charlotte Country Day-Charlotte Catholic high school football rivalry is being put on pause.

The teams will not play next fall.

Charlotte Country Day released its football schedule Wednesday. It does not include the Catholic game.

The teams met for the 58th time last August. Catholic won 20-3. It was the 32nd straight year the teams had played for the John Cook Cup, named for the legendary Charlotte Country Day football coach.

The 2019 scheduling issues arose after school officials realized that the football programs’ calendars didn’t match up. Country Day’s first available playing date is a week earlier than Charlotte Catholic’s next fall, and the teams had agreed to play on Week 4. For Charlotte Catholic, Week 4 is Sept. 13.

Both teams schedules are below

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC





A23 South Mecklenburg

A30 at Good Council (MD)

S6 Archbishop Rummel (LA)

S13 TBD/BYE

S20 BYE

S27 Monroe

O4 at Weddington

O11 at Sun Valley

O18 Piedmont

O25 at Parkwood

N1 Cuthbertson

N8 at Marvin Ridge

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY

A23 at Trinity Barnes Collegiate

A30 Covenant Day

S6 Hammond

S13 at High Point Christian

S20 at Providence Day

S27 Charlotte Christian

O4 Catawba Ridge

O11 at Raleigh Ravenscroft

O18 Christ School

O25 at Charlotte Latin