High School Sports
It’s official, Country Day-Charlotte Catholic prep football rivalry to be put on hold
It’s official. The Charlotte Country Day-Charlotte Catholic high school football rivalry is being put on pause.
The teams will not play next fall.
Charlotte Country Day released its football schedule Wednesday. It does not include the Catholic game.
The teams met for the 58th time last August. Catholic won 20-3. It was the 32nd straight year the teams had played for the John Cook Cup, named for the legendary Charlotte Country Day football coach.
The 2019 scheduling issues arose after school officials realized that the football programs’ calendars didn’t match up. Country Day’s first available playing date is a week earlier than Charlotte Catholic’s next fall, and the teams had agreed to play on Week 4. For Charlotte Catholic, Week 4 is Sept. 13.
Both teams schedules are below
A23 South Mecklenburg
A30 at Good Council (MD)
S6 Archbishop Rummel (LA)
S13 TBD/BYE
S20 BYE
S27 Monroe
O4 at Weddington
O11 at Sun Valley
O18 Piedmont
O25 at Parkwood
N1 Cuthbertson
N8 at Marvin Ridge
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY
A23 at Trinity Barnes Collegiate
A30 Covenant Day
S6 Hammond
S13 at High Point Christian
S20 at Providence Day
S27 Charlotte Christian
O4 Catawba Ridge
O11 at Raleigh Ravenscroft
O18 Christ School
O25 at Charlotte Latin
