Baseball Update: Myers Park, Butler headed to Southwestern 4A showdown

Powerhouse Myers Park and surprising Butler will meet Friday night for the Southwestern 4A Conference baseball championship.

Myers Park, which rolled to the regular-season championship, moved to the tournament finals Wednesday with a 15-3 romp over fourth-seeded East Mecklenburg.

Butler, the tournament’s sixth seed, pulled off its second straight upset, taking out third seed Indian Trail Porter Ridge 5-3. Butler knocked of second-seeded Harrisburg Hickory Ridge one day earlier.

The Southwestern 4A title game is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Butler.

Myers Park ended the drama early in its game, scoring nine runs in the bottom of the first. Pres Cavenaugh had three RBI, and he, Preston Hall and James Hobbs each had a pair of hits.

Butler trailed Porter Ridge 3-0 after four innings, but the Bulldogs scored twice in the fifth inning and added two in the sixth.

Ryan Wilson, Drew Roberts and Hayden Davis each had two hits for Butler.

Wednesday’s top performers

Pres Cavenaugh (Myers Park): Cavenaugh had two hits and three RBI in the Mustangs’ 15-3 romp over East Mecklenburg in the Southwestern 4A Conference tournament semifinals.

John Demas (Charlotte Country Day): Demas homered and drove in four runs, as the Buccaneers trounced Concord Cannon School 11-1.

Zach Zedalis (Concord Cox Mill): Zedalis, a senior, pitched a five-inning no-hitter, striking out seven, as the Chargers blanked Kannapolis Brown 10-0 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference tournament semifinals.

Wednesday’s other results

CISAA

Charlotte Country Day 11, Concord Cannon School 1 (5 innings): Country Day’s John Demas homered and drove in four runs, and Christopher Manzano had three hits and two RBI.

SANDHILLS 4A TOURNAMENT

(semifinals)

Raeford Hoke County 6, Richmond Senior 5: The Raiders rallied from a 5-0 deficit with five runs in the bottom of the sixth, but Hoke County scored a winning run in the seventh innings.

Scotland County 8, Southern Pines Pinecrest 5

Next up: With top seed Pinecrest and No. 2 Richmond Senior eliminated, it’ll be third seed Hoke County against No. 4 Scotland in the title game Friday.

BIG SOUTH 3A TOURNAMENT

(semifinals)

Boiling Springs Crest 11, Gastonia Forestview 1 (5 innings): C.J. Mayhue pitched an abbreviated complete game, as Crest improved to 24-0 on the season.

North Gaston 3, Kings Mountain 2

Next up: It’s the top two seeds meeting Friday for the championship, with regular-season champ Crest facing North Gaston.

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A TOURNAMENT

(semifinals)

China Grove Carson 11, North Iredell 6: Jesse Carson’s Cameron Pyle homered and drove in three runs, Cole Hale had three hits, and Luke Barringer homered and drove in three runs.

East Rowan 2, West Rowan 1 (8 innings): West Rowan’s Jake Perez had a hit and an RBI.

Next up: Top-seeded Jesse Carson and second seed East Rowan play for the title Friday.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A TOURNAMENT

(semifinals)

Concord Cox Mill 10, Kannapolis Brown 0 (5 innings): The top-seed Chargers got a no-hitter from Zach Zedalis, and Nick Alderfer singled, homered, and drove in four runs.

Northwest Cabarrus 6, Concord 1: Winning pitcher Michael Gracer went all the way, and Zack Aigner had a single, two walks, and scored a run.

Next up: Cox Mill meets second seed Northwest Cabarrus in the finals Friday.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A TOURNAMENT

(semifinals)

Marvin Ridge 5, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 4

Weddington 2, Monroe Parkwood 0: Cooper McKeehan (6.1 innings) and Dustin Mercer (0.2 innings) teamed for the shutout, and Jackson Herring delivered two hits.

Next up: Top seed Weddington and second seed Marvin Ridge play at 7 p.m. Thursday at Weddington for the title.

ROCKY RIVER 2A TOURNAMENT

(semifinals)

Mount Pleasant 8, Anson County 2

West Stanly 4, Monroe Central Academy 2: Jordan Bain had two hits for Central Academy.

Next up: Top seed Mount Pleasant will travel to second seed West Stanly in Friday’s finals.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

Forest City Chase 9, Shelby 0

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Bakersville Mitchell County 8, Black Mountain Owen 2

Polk County 19, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 7 (5 innings)

PAC 1A TOURNAMENT

(semifinals)

Community School of Davidson 12, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 4: Devin Carbonaro went 3-for-5 in the Spartans’ victory.

Queens Grant 4, Monroe Union Academy 1: Alwin Duran went 2-for-3 and drove in a run, and Jacob Beard doubled and knocked in a run for Queens Grant.

Next up: Top-seeded Queens Grant will face sixth seed Community School of Davidson for the title, at 4 p.m. Friday at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep’s field.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A TOURNAMENT

(semifinals)

Cherryville 14, Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy 2 (5 innings): Cherryville’s Levi Kiser had three hits and drove in two runs, and Dalton Pierce had three RBI.

Next up: Top seed Cherryville hosts No. 2 Lincoln Charter at 7 p.m. Thursday in the championship game.

