Spring Roundup: Hickory Ridge, Myers Park take Southwestern 4A track titles

Myers Park High's girls track team won the Southwestern 4A conference meet Thursday

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge’s boys and Myers Park’s girls captured the Southwestern 4A Conference track and field championships Thursday.





Hickory Ridge squeaked past host Myers Park 125-118 in the boys’ team standings. Myers Park had a healthy 199-121 edge over runner-up Butler in the girls’ competition.

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge’s Cameron Rose swept the three sprinting events, and Myers Park’s Addie Renner won four events.

Boys’ team scores: Hickory Ridge 125; Myers Park 118; Independence 83; Indian Trail Porter Ridge 83; Rocky River 81; Garinger 61; Butler 61; East Mecklenburg 47.

Girls’ team scores: Myers Park 199; Butler 121; Hickory Ridge 99; Rocky River 71.5; East Mecklenburg 51; Porter Ridge 48; Independence 47.5; Garinger 15.

Boys’ event winners:

100 meters: Cameron Rose (Hickory Ridge), 10.78; 200 meters: Cameron Rose (Hickory Ridge), 21.84; 400 meters: Cameron Rose (Hickory Ridge), 49.63; 800 meters: Kyle Goodman (East Mecklenburg), 1:56.02; 1,600 meters: Maddon Muhammad (Myers Park), 4:27.08; 3,200 meters: Maddon Muhammad (Myers Park), 10:31.54; 110-meter hurdles: Kirkland Harris (Porter Ridge), 15.63; 300-meter hurdles: Tim Smith (Rocky River), 42.47.

4-by-100 relay: Garinger, 43.75; 4-by-200 relay: Garinger, 1:29.85; 4-by-400 relay: East Mecklenburg, 3:26.8; 4-by-800 relay: East Mecklenburg, 8:08.62

High jump: Miles Grant (Myers Park), 6-5; Pole vault: Thomas Oleson (Hickory Ridge), 11-6; Long jump: Miles Grant (Myers Park), 22-10; Triple jump: Christopher Alexander (Rocky River), 46-10.75; Shot put: Brandon Masone (Butler), 45-9; Discus: Kyle Novak (Myers Park), 126-7.

Girls’ event winners:

100 meters: Abigail Thomas (Hickory Ridge), 12.55; 200 meters: Beasley Gordon (Myers Park), 25.86; 400 meters: Beasley Gordon (Myers Park), 58.17; 800 meters: Cora Cooke (Myers Park), 2:23.98; 1,600 meters: Cora Cooke (Myers Park), 5:27.34; 3,200 meters: Sarah Holshouser (Myers Park), 12:14.46; 100-meter hurdles: Addie Renner (Myers Park), 14.84; 300-meter hurdles: Addie Renner (Myers Park), 45.81.

4-by-100 relay: Butler, 49.95; 4-by-200 relay: Rocky River, 1:46.36; 4-by-400 relay: Hickory Ridge, 4:07.01; 4-by-800 relay: Myers Park, 10:27.36.

High jump: Addie Renner (Myers Park), 5-7; Pole vault: Sydney Brown (Myers Park), 6-0; Long jump: Addie Renner (Myers Park), 18-11; Triple jump: Jirah Sidberry (Rocky River), 39-3.5; Shot put: Asia Lampe (Hickory Ridge), 35-0; Discus: Sierra St. John (Butler), 111-5.

Featured performers

Faith Carrigan (Alexander Central girls’ softball): Carrigan scattered seven hits and struck out nine, and she drove in two runs, as her team beat Marion McDowell 4-0 and advanced to the Northwestern 3A-4A Conference tournament finals.

Imara Howell (Mooresville girls’ softball): Howell’s home run in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted her team to a 3-2 victory over rival Lake Norman in the I-Meck 4A tournament championship game.

Cierra Keelan (Olympic girls’ softball): Keelan had two hits and drove in four runs as the Trojans downed South Mecklenburg 11-1 and won the SoMeck 7 4A tournament championship.

Addie Renner (Myers Park track and field): Renner captured four events – the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, long jump and high jump – in leading her team to victory in the Southwestern 4A Conference championship.

Izzi Wood (Hickory girls’ soccer): Wood scored four goals and added an assist, as Hickory wrapped up the Northwestern 3A-4A Conference title with a 7-0 victory at Hickory St. Stephens.

Track and field

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A: The Alexander Central boys and Boone Watauga girls won conference championships Thursday.

The Alexander Central boys had 188 points, ahead of Watauga (161), South Caldwell (110), Morganton Freedom (72), Hickory (57), West Caldwell (33), Marion McDowell (33) and Hickory St. Stephens (26).

Alexander Central’s Cooper Castellaw won three events – the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs. Double-winners were Alexander Central’s Lyndon Strickland (shot put, discus); and South Caldwell’s Jack Seagle (long jump, triple jump) and Spencer Piercy (100 and 200 meters).

The Watauga girls had 253 points, outdistancing Alexander Central (149), Freedom (62), South Caldwell (51), St. Stephens (50), West Caldwell (33), Hickory (25.5), and McDowell (22.5).

Double-winners were Watauga’s Emma Brown (100 and 300 meter hurdles) and South Caldwell’s Cassandra Bonds (200 and 400 meters).

ROCKY RIVER 2A: No team scores were announced from this meet.

Boys’ double-winners were Monroe Central Academy’s Noah Estrada (1,600 and 3,200 meters); and West Stanly’s Sam Hinson (110 and 300 meter hurdles) and Jordan Poole (100 meters and high jump).

West Stanly freshman Onii Bivens won three girls’ events, taking the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes. Teammate Pierson McManus won at 1,600 and 3,200 meters, and Anson County’s Jaliyah Wall took the long jump and triple jump.

Boys’ lacrosse

N.C. 4A PLAYOFFS

Pfafftown Reagan 7, Providence 5: The Panthers finished with an 11-5 record.

N.C. 1A-3A PLAYOFFS

Charlotte Catholic 21, Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness 1

Hickory St. Stephens 10, West Stokes 5: St. Stephens’ Dylan McFarland (four goals, three assists) and Nick Yapundich (three goals, one assist) led the way.

OTHERS

Charlotte Latin 17, Concord Cannon School 2

Covenant Day 14, East Mecklenburg 2

Greensboro Day 12, Charlotte Christian 11

Southlake Christian 15, High Point Wesleyan 2: Matthew Lutzel’s three goals and an assist led the Eagles.

Girls’ lacrosse

N.C. PLAYOFFS

Charlotte Catholic 27, Hickory 13

OTHERS

Davidson Day 22, Greensboro Day 10: The Patriots built a 16-5 halftime lead and cruised.

Girls’ soccer

SO MECK 7 4A

Providence 9, Harding 0: The Panthers completed a perfect (12-0) conference season and won their second straight conference championship.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Independence 1, East Mecklenburg 0 (OT)

Myers Park 9, Rocky River 0: The Mustangs completed a perfect run through the conference (14-0), behind two goals apiece from Ari Maibodi, Claire Masonis and Agatha Mitchem.

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Hickory 7, Hickory St. Stephens 0: Izzi Wood’s four goals led the Red Tornadoes to their 13th victory in 14 league games – and Hickory’s fifth consecutive conference championship. Ayden Vaughan and Jess LaFrancis each added a goal and two assists.

Morganton Freedom 8, West Caldwell 0

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

North Iredell 3, East Rowan 0

South Iredell 3, China Grove Carson 0: South Iredell won this showdown, taking the conference championship with a 10-0 record. Jesse Carson finished second, at 8-2.

West Rowan 5, Statesville 0: Mackenna Clifton’s two goals and two assists led the Falcons. Goalkeeper Ryley Corriher made six saves in gaining the shutout.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Marvin Ridge def. Charlotte Catholic: The Mavericks won at least a share of the conference championship, taking this battle of area 3A powers in a shootout. The teams played to a 1-1 tie in regulation and overtime, but Marvin Ridge won 5-4 in penalty kicks. Each team made its first four kicks, but Marvin Ridge goalkeeper Logan Boggs stopped the fifth Catholic attempt. Maddy Baucom then scored for Marvin Ridge, ending the match. Marvin Ridge finished conference play at 12-2. Charlotte Catholic is 11-2, with a match at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Waxhaw Cuthbertson (9-4).

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT

Salisbury North Hills Christian 1, Woodlawn School 0

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Lexington 6, South Rowan 2

SOUTH FORK 2A

Lake Norman Charter 9, West Lincoln 0: The Knights completed a 14-0 conference season (18-1 overall), with Ayden Yates scoring four goals and Olivia Haraldsson adding two goals and two assists. Reese Robinson added a goal on a penalty kick. Lake Norman Charter outscored opponents 111-5 during the regular season.

Lincolnton 5, Maiden 1

North Lincoln def. Catawba Bandys: Regulation and overtime ended in a scoreless draw, but North Lincoln prevailed 5-4 in the shootout.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Alleghany 3, Elkin 2

Ashe County def. Boonville Starmount: The Huskies won 3-2 in a shootout after a 2-2 tie in regulation and overtime. Ashe goalkeeper Sophie Kiser made several big stops in the shootout, and Jernee Ashley and Samantha Woods scored goals in regulation.

East Wilkes 5, North Wilkes 2

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

North Stanly 5, Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 0

NONCONFERENCE

Greensboro Day 2, Covenant Day 1

Indian Trail Sun Valley 9, Marshville Forest Hills 0: The Spartan defense kept Forest Hills scoring whiz Dalia Hernandez off the scoresheet. It was Senior Night, and Sun Valley seniors Bayley Dawson (two goals, three assists) and Jackie Burnett (two goals, two assists) led the attack.

Girls’ softball

I-MECK 4A TOURNAMENT

(finals)

Mooresville 3, Lake Norman 2: Imara Howell’s walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh lifted top-seeded Mooresville over No. 2 Lake Norman.

SO MECK 7 4A TOURNAMENT

(finals)

Olympic 11, South Mecklenburg 1 (6 innings); Second seed Olympic got two hits and four RBI from Cierra Keelan and downed the fourth-seeded Sabres in the championship game. Emilee Price started for Olympic, going four innings and allowing three hits. Aisha Weixlmann pitched the final two innings, not allowing a hit.

CISAA

Charlotte Christian 8, Covenant Day 6: The Knights ruined Covenant Day’s title hopes, breaking a 6-6 tie with a run in the sixth inning and another in the seventh. Covenant Day, which finished 7-3 in the league (a game behind Cannon School), got two hits from Elizabeth Ertel.

Concord Cannon School 15, Providence Day 0 (3 innings): Cannon School won the conference title (thanks in part to Covenant Day’s loss), finishing 8-2 and dropping Providence Day to 6-4.

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A TOURNAMENT

(semifinals)

Alexander Central 4, Marion McDowell 0: Peyton Price (three hits) and Lanie Goforth (two hits) led the second-seeded Cougars past the third-seeded Titans.

South Caldwell 3, Hickory St. Stephens 1: Top seed South Caldwell scored three runs in the first inning and made it hold up against fifth seed St. Stephens.

What’s next: Alexander Central and South Caldwell meet Friday evening for the title.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A TOURNAMENT

(finals)

Marvin Ridge 7, Monroe Parkwood 6: The 1 seed beat the 2 seed, as Jessica Davis and Mauri Murray each drove in two runs for Marvin Ridge.

METROLINA ATHLETIC TOURNAMENT

(finals)

Gaston Christian 6, Hickory Grove Christian 5: Hickory Grove beat Gaston Christian twice in the regular season, but the top-seeded Lions fell to the second seeds in the tournament final. It was the first loss of the season for Hickory Grove (17-1). Gaston Christian built a 6-0 lead after two innings, but the Lions battled back, with a run in the fifth and four more in the seventh.

FOOTHILLS 2A TOURNAMENT

(semifinals)

Newton Foard 6, Claremont Bunker Hill 0

Valdese Draughn 13, Lenoir Hibriten 0

(finals)

Newton Foard 4, Valdese Draughn 0: Top-seeded Fred T. Foard took the regular-season and tournament titles.

(play-in)

Lenoir Hibriten def. Valdese Draughn: Hibriten earned the conference’s third state playoff berth.

SOUTH FORK 2A TOURNAMENT

(semifinals)

East Lincoln 3, Catawba Bandys 2: Bandys rallied from a 2-0 deficit with two runs in the top of the seventh, but the second-seeded Mustangs rallied with a winning run in the bottom of the inning. Bailey Hardin had two hits and two RBI for East Lincoln, while Bailey Burton had two hits for Bandys. Both pitchers – East Lincoln’s Payton Baker and Bandys’ Lydia Poovey – tossed four-hitters.

Maiden 3, North Lincoln 2: Fourth seed Maiden handed top seed North Lincoln only its second loss in 21 games this season.

What’s next: East Lincoln and Maiden meet at 7 p.m. Friday at East Lincoln in the championship game.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A TOURNAMENT

(finals)

West Wilkes 10, Alleghany 0

YADKIN VALLEY 1A TOURNAMENT

(semifinals)

South Stanly 5, Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 3: South Stanly’s Sadie Lee pitched a complete game, scattering seven hits.

West Montgomery 4, North Stanly 1

What’s next: Top-seeded South Stanly and No. 2 West Montgomery played Friday evening for the championship.

