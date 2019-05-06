NCHSAA Baseball Playoff Pairings Released

Myers Park’s short stop Patrick Alvarez (center) stops the line drive and throws out the runner at 1st base. Special to the Observer

Here are pairings for the N.C. High School Athletic Association baseball playoffs, which begin this week.

First round games are scheduled to be completed on or before Tuesday, with second round games on or before May 10th. Third round games are scheduled for completion on or before May 14th, with fourth round games on or before May 17th. Regional Finals best-of-three series are to be completed between May 21st and May 25th.

State Championship best-of-three series will be held on May 31st and June 1st for each classification.











2019 NCHSAA 1A Baseball Championships

First Round

Tuesday, May 7, 2019

EAST

#1 Riverside-Martin (21-2), BYE

#16 Voyager Academy (13-8) vs. #17 Manteo (9-9)

#8 Weldon (7-2), BYE

#9 Granville Central (13-8) vs. #24 Jones (13-10)

#5 Bear Grass Charter (20-3), BYE

#12 Pamlico County (8-14) vs. #21 Northwest Halifax (6-3)

#4 Falls Lake Academy (15-1), BYE

#13 Northampton County (7-4) vs. #20 Louisburg (8-8)

#3 John A. Holmes (16-7), BYE

#14 Cape Hatteras (9-10) vs. #19 East Wake Academy (10-6)

#6 West Columbus (16-6), BYE

#11 Hobbton (11-7) vs. #22 Southside (10-11)

#7 East Carteret (15-6), BYE

#10 Gates County (17-6) vs. #23 Franklin Academy (11-12)

#2 Rosewood (18-3), BYE

#15 Perquimans (13-8) vs. #18 Tarboro (13-9)

WEST

#1 East Surry (21-2), BYE

#16 South Stanly (14-9) vs. #17 Hayesville (13-3)

#8 East Wilkes (10-12), BYE

#9 South Stokes (16-7) vs. #24 Starmount (9-15)

#5 Rosman (17-3), BYE

#12 Roxboro Community (15-4) vs. #21 Mitchell (11-7)

#4 Polk County (17-4), BYE

#13 Murphy (13-4) vs. #20 Pine Lake Prep (11-8)

#3 Cherryville (19-6), BYE

#14 Mountain Island Charter (12-8) vs. #19 Mount Airy (10-12)

#6 Queen’s Grant (17-7), BYE

#11 Lincoln Charter (20-6) vs. #22 Union Academy (11-10)

#7 Chatham Central (15-7), BYE

#10 Uwharrie Charter (18-5) vs. #23 North Moore (9-12)

#2 North Stanly (21-2), BYE

#15 Chatham Chater (8-7) vs. #18 North Stokes (12-11)















2019 NCHSAA 2A Baseball Championships

First Round

Tuesday, May 7, 2019

EAST

#1 Midway (20-1) vs. #32 SouthWest Edgecombe (8-12)

#16 East Bladen (16-6) vs. #17 First Flight (14-7)

#8 Providence Grove (15-8) vs. #25 Jordan-Matthews (12-10)

#9 N.C. School of Science & Math (13-1) vs. #24 J.F. Webb (10-7)

#5 Currituck County (18-4) vs. #28 Wheatmore (11-12)

#12 North Johnston (20-3) vs. #21 North Pitt (16-8)

#13 North Lenoir (17-5) vs. #20 Ayden-Grifton (16-8)

#4 Washington (16-5) vs. #29 South Columbus (11-11)

#3 Whiteville (17-3) v. #30 Goldsboro (11-10)

#14 East Duplin (17-4) v. #19 Southwest Onslow (16-5)

#6 Nash Central (18-7) vs. #27 South Granville (10-12)

#11 Randleman (21-4) vs. #22 West Craven (13-10)

#7 Bunn (17-6) vs. #26 Red Springs (12-9)

#10 Dixon (13-8) vs. #23 Greene Central (10-10)

#15 Roanoke Rapids (15-6) vs. #18 Reidsville (13-10)

#2 Ledford (22-2) vs. #31 Anson (9-13)

WEST

#1 East Rutherford (20-4) vs. #32 Central Davidson (9-12)

#16 Brevard (12-8) vs. #17 Oak Grove (14-8)

#8 Madison (13-8) vs. #25 Walkertown (17-8)

#9 West Stanly (20-4) vs. #24 Salisbury (13-11)

#5 Mount Pleasant (16-8) vs. #28 Smoky Mountain (11-9)

#12 North Surry (17-7) vs. #21 West Davidson (14-8)

#13 West Lincoln (17-7) vs. #20 South Point (13-10)

#4 Franklin (18-4) vs. #29 East Lincoln (11-12)

#3 West Wilkes (21-3) vs. #30 Pisgah (11-9)

#14 Hibriten (17-7) vs. #19 Bandys (15-8)

#6 Fred T. Foard (15-5) vs. #27 Lake Norman Charter (12-12)

#11 North Davidson (18-8) vs. #22 South Rowan (14-10)

#7 Forbush (17-7) vs. #26 Maiden (10-10)

#10 Chase (16-6) vs. #23 West Stokes (14-10)

#15 Wilkes Central (16-6) vs. #18 R-S Central (16-8)

#2 North Lincoln (18-5) vs. #31 Central Academy (11-10)















2019 NCHSAA 3A Baseball Championships

First Round

Tuesday, May 7, 2019

EAST

#1 New Hanover (20-1) vs. #32 Union Pines (11-12)

#16 Gray’s Creek (15-3) vs. #17 East Wake (14-9)

#8 Southeast Guilford (18-7) vs. #25 Triton (11-9)

#9 East Chapel Hill (16-7) vs. #24 Lee County (14-10)

#5 West Johnston (18-6) vs. #28 Cleveland (13-9)

#12 Hunt (16-5) vs. #21 South Johnston (13-8)

#13 West Brunswick (14-9) vs. #20 Eastern Wayne (14-9)

#4 Terry Sanford (21-2) vs. #29 Topsail (9-13)

#3 Fike (19-1) vs. #30 Cape Fear (14-7)

#14 West Carteret (17-4) vs. #19 Rocky Mount (16-7)

#6 Southern Lee (14-5) vs. #27 South Brunswick (12-11)

#11 Rockingham County (18-6) vs. #22 Western Alamance (17-9)

#7 Jacksonville (19-5) vs. #26 Northwood (16-9)

#10 Western Harnett (17-7) vs. #23 Clayton (11-8)

#15 Orange (14-5) vs. #18 J.H. Rose (17-6)

#2 D.H. Conley (21-3) vs. #31 Eastern Alamance (12-9)

WEST

#1 Carson (23-2) vs. #32 Central Cabarrus (12-9)

#16 A.C. Reynolds (12-9) vs. #17 Watauga (10-14)

#8 Southwest Guilford (18-7) vs. #25 North Buncombe (11-10)

#9 T.C. Roberson (19-5) vs. #24 Freedom (16-10)

#5 Northern Guilford (18-6) vs. #28 Parkwood (11-13)

#12 North Gaston (19-5) vs. #21 Kings Mountain (15-9)

#13 Northwest Cabarrus (15-9) vs. #20 McMichael (17-8)

#4 Asheville (18-5) vs. #29 West Henderson (14-10)

#3 Alexander Central (20-7) vs. #30 North Iredell (11-13)

#14 Southwestern Randolph (17-6) vs. #19 Cuthbertson (14-8)

#6 Cox Mill (18-6) vs. #27 South Iredell (11-13)

#11 East Rowan (16-10) vs. #22 Tuscola (13-10)

#7 Weddington (17-8) vs. #26 Hickory (13-10)

#10 Marvin Ridge (20-5) vs. #23 Clyde A. Erwin (13-8)

#15 Western Guilford (18-5) vs. #18 West Rowan (18-5)

#2 Crest (24-0) vs. #31 Burns (14-10)















2019 NCHSAA 4A Baseball Championships

First Round

Tuesday, May 7, 2019

EAST

#1 New Bern (21-4), BYE

#16 Broughton (14-8) vs. #17 Jack Britt (11-6)

#8 Heritage (15-6), BYE

#9 Green Hope (18-6) vs. #24 South Central (7-15)

#5 Cardinal Gibbons (15-7), BYE

#12 Middle Creek (13-6) vs. #21 Apex Friendship (11-12)

#4 Holly Springs (17-5), BYE

#13 Ashley (14-9) vs. #20 Rolesville (12-11)

#3 Corinth Holders (18-5), BYE

#14 Apex (12-8) vs. #19 Purnell Swett (14-11)

#6 Laney (14-9), BYE

#11 Leesville Road (12-8) vs. #22 Fuquay-Varina (9-10)

#7 South View (10-9), BYE

#10 Garner (13-9) vs. #23 Hoggard (9-13)

#2 Jordan (21-3), BYE

#15 Wake Forest (15-10) vs, #18 Millbrook (13-10)

WEST

#1 Myers Park (24-1), BYE

#16 Ardrey Kell (19-8) vs. #17 Glenn (14-9)

#8 Reagan (18-5), BYE

#9 South Mecklenburg (20-5) vs. #24 Ragsdale (12-12)

#5 Davie (15-9), BYE

#12 Page (13-6) vs. #21 Grimsley (12-11)

#4 South Caldwell (20-5), BYE

#13 Porter Ridge (13-10) vs. #20 McDowell (16-9)

#3 Northwest Guilford (18-6), BYE

#14 West Forsyth (17-8) vs. #19 Hickory Ridge (15-8)

#6 Pinecrest (19-5), BYE

#11 Mooresville (16-9) vs. #22 Scotland (14-9)

#7 Hough (18-9), BYE

#10 Richmond (18-8) vs. #23 R.J. Reynolds (6-11)

#2 Providence (23-3), BYE

#15 Lake Norman (21-5) vs. #18 East Forsyth (12-13)