Spring Roundup: Charlotte Catholic, Lake Norman Charter win NCHSAA golf regionals

Riding with Recruits: Drew Hackett of Charlotte Catholic Charlotte Catholic golfer Drew Hackett, who didn't make the team as a freshman, but eventually made the team and earned conference player of the year honors. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte Catholic golfer Drew Hackett, who didn't make the team as a freshman, but eventually made the team and earned conference player of the year honors.

Charlotte Catholic and Lake Norman Charter won high school golf regional tournaments Monday and will lead a group of Charlotte-area teams and individuals into next week’s state finals.





The 4A Midwest, 3A West and 2A Midwest regionals were played Monday. The other regionals affecting area golfers – 4A West, 3A Midwest, 2A West, 1A West and 1A Midwest – are scheduled for Tuesday.

Charlotte Catholic topped the 3A West Regional field at River Bend Golf Course near Shelby. Lake Norman Charter won the 2A Midwest event at Pilot Knob Golf Course in Pilot Mountain.

No Charlotte-area teams qualified in the 4A Midwest tournament at Pinehurst No. 6 course, but a Cabarrus County golfer was medalist and qualified for the state tournament as an individual.

4A Midwest: Greensboro Page (306), Southern Pines Pinecrest (317) and Winston-Salem Reynolds (317) qualified as teams. Indian Trail Porter Ridge (329) was sixth, and Harrisburg Hickory Ridge eighth (351) in the field.

But Hickory Ridge’s Alex Heffner, a junior, shot a 70 and topped the individual field. He and Porter Ridge senior Nick Sutton (77) qualified as individuals for next week’s 4A state tournament.

3A West: Charlotte Catholic (288), Gastonia Forestview (304) and Cramerton Stuart Cramer (306) were team qualifiers for the state tournament. West Caldwell (310) was fourth, Boiling Springs Crest (326) sixth, Hickory (328) seventh, Alexander Central (330) ninth, and Kings Mountain (337) 10th.

Charlotte Catholic’s Jack Heath (69) edged teammate Drew Hackett (70) for medalist honors. Individual qualifiers for the state tournament included Hickory’s Eli Wyatt (71), West Caldwell’s Matthew Gurnsey (73), Crest’s Logan Costner (74) and South Iredell’s Thomas Meyer (75). Wyatt cannot compete in the state tournament, because he has an exam during the event, so a teammate, Jackson Graham, will play instead.

2A Midwest: Lake Norman Charter was the easy team winner with a 294 score. Also qualifying for the state tournament as teams were East Bend Forbush (309) and East Lincoln (320).

West Stanly’s Chase Clayton and Lake Norman Charter freshman Ben Bailey each fired a 72 for medalist honors, and one of Bailey’s teammates, sophomore Carter Busse, was third at 73.

Joining Clayton at the state tournament as individuals will be South Rowan’s Andrew Jackson (75), Monroe Central Academy’s Matthew Song (76) and Salisbury’s Hank Robins (77).

Baseball

S.C. 5A PLAYOFFS

Greenville Mann 18, Fort Mill 7: The Yellowjackets’ bid for a state championship ended in Grenville. J.L. Mann built a big early lead and pulled away, wrapping it up with Myles Daniels’ three-run home run. Fort Mill finished its outstanding season with a 27-4 record. J.L. Mann travels to Blythewood on Wednesday in the Upper State finals.

S.C. 2A PLAYOFFS

Kershaw Andrew Jackson 5, Blacksburg 3: The Volunteers remained alive in the Upper State tournament, winning this elimination game. They will travel Wednesday to Landrum in the finals, needing two victories. Andrew Jackson lost to Landrum 3-1 Saturday.

In Monday’s game, the Volunteers entered the fifth inning with a 2-0 lead but broke it open with three runs. Will Hudson’s bunt single scored Conner Killough, who had doubled. Then Bryce Helms had an RBI sacrifice fly, and Bry Neal added an RBI single. Andrew Jackson ended a Blacksburg threat in the seventh inning by turning a game-ending double play.

S.C. 1A PLAYOFFS

McBee 5, Due West Dixie 2: This game had been postponed from Saturday night, but McBee advanced to the Upper State finals and will host the winner of Tuesday’s Whitmire-Dixie game in the finals.

Girls’ soccer

S.C. 5A PLAYOFFS

Greenville Mann 2, Clover 1: The Blue Eagles’ spectacular season came to an end in the Upper State finals. J.L. Mann will face Mount Pleasant Wando on Saturday for the 5A state championship. Clover (19-3-1) had two point-blank shots in the closing three minutes, but each attempt went wide of the goal. Clover also lost to J.L. Mann (26-1) in the regular season, falling 3-2 on March 20.

Girls’ softball

S.C. 5A PLAYOFFS

Fort Mill 7, Clover 6: Fort Mill broke a 2-2 tie with five runs in the bottom of the fifth, then held off Clover, which scored two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings. The Yellowjackets (20-6) will travel to Simpsonville Hillcrest on Wednesday in the Upper State losers’ bracket finals. Clover finishes with a 10-8 record.

S.C. 3A PLAYOFFS

Spartanburg Broome 5, Indian Land 1: The Warriors lost in the Upper State winners’ bracket finals and will play an elimination game at home Wednesday against Union County. Indian Land beat Union County 10-3 earlier in the tournament.

S.C. 2A PLAYOFFS

Ninety Six 3, Pageland Central 0: Ninety Six, ranked No. 1 among South Carolina’s 2A schools, toppled the second-ranked team in the Upper State winners’ bracket finals. Pageland Central (22-4) hosts an elimination game Wednesday against Batesburg-Leesville.

S.C. 1A PLAYOFFS

Wagener-Salley 3, McBee 2: This game was halted in the fourth inning Saturday, due to rain, with Wagener-Salley up 2-1. McBee hosts Lamar on Tuesday in an elimination game.

Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.