Charlotte Kickoff Night moves to new site, brings familiar (powerhouse) teams

The Charlotte Kickoff Classic is moving. The seventh edition of the high school football doubleheader will be held Aug. 22 at the Matthews SportsPlex.

At 5 p.m., N.C. Independent Schools Division I state champion Charlotte Christian will face N.C. 3A regional power Sun Valley from Indian Trail. At 8 p.m., a pair of Mecklenburg County heavyweights will meet when Hough faces Butler.

The event has previously been held at Memorial Stadium, but is moving to the 4,100-seat SportsPlex.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.