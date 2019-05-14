A Mecklenburg golf sweep: Myers Park, Catholic lead county sweep of state titles

Myers Park won its first state golf championship since the ’50s Tuesday Special to the Observer

Mecklenburg County teams had a rare sweep of all four N.C. High School Athletic Association state golf championships Tuesday.

Myers Park won in 4A. Charlotte Catholic took the 3A crown and Lake Norman Charter (2A) and Community School of Davidson (1A) won lower classification championships.

Myers Park was the first 4A team from Mecklenburg County to win the championship since Providence in 1996, and the Mustangs won their first state team championship since 1956.

From 1952-56, Myers Park won four of the five state championships played.

Raleigh Broughton junior Patrick Fountain shot a 4-under 68 at Pinehurst No. 8 to win the 4A individual title by eight shots. Fountain lost in a playoff in 2018.

Myers Park had a much more difficult time in the team race.

The Mustangs overcame a two-shot deficit Tuesday to beat New Bern for the team title.

The Mustangs posted a combined 28-over team total of 305, led by Cole Chambers who shot 75-72-147 (3 over) over two days. Chambers was sixth overall. Teammate Luke Hackworth was just one shot behind him with a 4-over, 148, for ninth place. Pearse Lucas finished in a tie for 13th with his 6-over, 150, while Ben Morehead finished in a tie for 40th at 15-over for the tournament.

Complete 4A Scores

▪ In 3A, Charlotte Catholic won its second straight 3A championships and its fourth overall. Catholic won by 21 shots.

Brady Hooks from Clayton shot a two-day total of 144 to win medalist honors. Charlotte Catholic’s Jack Heath, the Day 1 leader, finished second, tied with teammate Drew Hackett.

Alex Campbell also contributed to the Cougars victory with a 7-over, 151, putting him in a tie for seventh overall. John Fahey finished in a tie for 15th, rounding out the Cougars scoring with a 10-over, 154.

Complete 3A Scores

▪ After finishing second in the past two state finals, Lake Norman Charter won the 2A state championship Tuesday in PInehurst.

Ian Johnson led Lake Norman Charter to their first team state championship in program history, carding a 7-over, 151, to finish in a tie for third in the tournament and as the Knights’ top performer. Carter Busse was steady both days for the Knights, carding a 77 and 76 in the two rounds respectively, and finishing in a tie for seventh overall. Jace Arko also played well for Lake Norman Charter, powering his way to a 3-over second round and 11-over two-day total.

Midway’s Logan Patrick won medalist honors.

Complete 2A scores

▪ Community School of Davidson won its second straight 1A state title at PInehurst No. 6. Union Academy’s Caleb Surratt won medalist honors, beating 2018 champ Addison Beam of Gastonia Highland Tech by one shot.

After an even-par round on Monday, Surratt shot a 1-under, 71 Tuesday, with three birdies. He earned the school’s second NCHSAA Individual State Championship in Men’s Golf, equaling the championship of Nick Smith in 2016.





Community School of Davidson entered the final round with a slim three-shot lead over East Surry, but pulled away to a 17-shot final margin, by lowering their combined round one total of 335 to 326 on the tournament’s final day.





Christian Jarrell led the way for Community School of Davidson, posting a four-over, 76, in the tournament’s final round. He finished the tournament at seven-over, 151, which put him in third place overall. The Spartans’ Brendan Cole finished tied for 15th overall, with a 22-over score of 166. Alex Williams and Conner Maddox each contributed 28-over, 172 totals, for champions.





Complete 1A Scores









