Wednesday’s Roundup: Myers Park knocked out of girls 4A soccer playoffs

Greensboro Page's girls soccer team upset Myers Park Wednesday in the third round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs

A spectacular girls’ soccer season came to an end Wednesday night when Myers Park dropped a 1-0 decision to Greensboro Page in the third round of the 4A state playoffs.





It was the only loss this season for the Mustangs, who finished 17-1-2. The Mustangs tied South Mecklenburg and Hough early in the campaign.

Page got all the offense it needed in the first half, when Tatum Neff scored on an assist from Cailynn Friddle. The Mustangs, who averaged 5.5 goals per match this season and outscored opponents 110-8, were unable to solve the Page defense.

Neff’s goal was the first scored against Myers Park since March 28, when the Mustangs beat Butler 10-1. Myers Park posted 15 shutouts during the season.

And it was the Mustangs’ first loss since a 1-0 setback to Fuquay-Varina in last season’s 4A state championship.

The loss means the Charlotte area is without a 4A representative in the state quarterfinal round. West Region survivors are West Forsyth, Page, Northwest Guilford and Southern Pines Pinecrest.

Boys’ golf

Zach Reuland played subpar golf, leading Rock Hill to the South Carolina 5A state championship at the Country Club of South Carolina in Florence.

Reuland beat par in both rounds, shooting a 1-under 71 Monday and following with a 5-under 67 Tuesday for a 138 total. He won medalist honors by three strokes over Drayton Stewart of James Island.

The Bearcats piled up a big victory in the team race, finishing with a 9-over total of 585. That was 26 shots ahead of Mauldin and Roebuck Dorman, which tied for second. Fort Mill finished sixth, at 625.

Rock Hill also got strong efforts from Nick Mayfield, who was seventh individually with a 146; and Manning Sloop, eighth with a 147. Fort Mill’s top scorer was Cam Cappuzzo, whose 150 was good for a tie for 12th.

Rock Hill Northwestern’s Payne Gettys qualified as an individual and shot a 152, good for a 17th-place tie.

Boys’ tennis

4A PLAYOFFS

Myers Park 5, Hough 1: The Mustangs (18-3) handed Hough its first loss in 16 matches this season and advanced to Saturday’s state championship match against Cary Green Hope. Myers Park’s Mark Dillon will have a chance to score a state-title “double,” as he won the 4A singles championship last Saturday.

3A PLAYOFFS

Marvin Ridge 5, Concord Cox Mill 1: The Mavericks improved to 18-3 and advanced to Saturday’s state title match against Clayton. Cox Mill finished 17-3.

2A PLAYOFFS

Salisbury 5, East Lincoln 1: The winning continued for the Hornets, who improved to 22-0 on the season. East Lincoln finished 13-4. Salisbury will face Clinton in Saturday’s state championship.

1A PLAYOFFS

Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness 5, Lincoln Charter 4: Bishop McGuinness improved to 17-0 and scored its second straight victory over a Charlotte-area unbeaten team. Lincoln Charter finished 12-1. Bishop McGuinness had beaten Mooresville Pine Lake Prep in the quarterfinals.

Girls’ soccer

3A PLAYOFFS

Northern Guilford 2, Boone Watauga 0: The Pioneers finished a 17-5 season with a road shutout loss. Watauga outshot Northern Guilford 12-11 but couldn’t get a shot past goalkeeper Claire Marion.

2A PLAYOFFS

Belmont South Point 2, Newton Foard 0: The host Red Raiders won their 13th straight match, as Brittany Villemagne and Lizzy Targonski each scored goals. Haley Nixon assisted on both scores. Fred T. Foard finished with a 19-3-1 record. South Point (15-1) has a tough fourth-round match Saturday, traveling to top-seeded Hendersonville (22-0-1).

Lake Norman Charter 5, Monroe Central Academy 1: Lake Norman Charter ran its winning streak to 19 in a row with a big third-round victory. Central Academy finished 18-5. Lake Norman Charter (21-1) faces a big fourth-round match Saturday, hosting unbeaten Wilkes Central (22-0)

1A PLAYOFFS

Monroe Union Academy 1, Community School of Davidson 0: Erin Figueroa’s first-half goal gave the Cardinals their offense, and goalkeeper Chiara Coppin earned a clean sheet. Union Academy’s Sarah Brown had four shots in the match. The Cardinals (20-0) host Polk County in the fourth round. Community School of Davidson, which went 0-3 this season against Union Academy, finished with a 13-6-2 record.

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 2, Swain County 1, 2 OT’s: The Raptors (12-8-1) won this match with a second-overtime goal. Ella Barwick had a goal and an assist, and Laken Gallman scored a goal and had eight shots. Raptors’ goalkeeper McKenzie Webster made eight saves. Mountain Island Charter visits South Stokes in the fourth round.

Polk County 4, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 2: Chloe Mullen and Janey Krehnbrink scored for Pine Lake Prep (10-9), but the Pride had no answer for Polk County’s Reese Alley, who scored four goals.

South Stokes 7, Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 2: Madison Green’s three goals led South Stokes. Gray Stone Day, which had a nine-match winning streak snapped, got two goals from Morgan Trexler and finished the season with a 17-7 record.

