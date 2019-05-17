Weddington rolls to lacrosse title with 16-5 win over Chapel Hill

Weddington’s Colby Barsz (23) pressures Chapel Hill’s Jack Grubbs (20) during the second quarter. The Chapel Hill Tigers and the Weddington Warriors meet in the NCHSAA 1A/2A/3A boys Lacrosse championship at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on May 17, 2019. newsobserver.com

As the final seconds ticked down in the boys lacrosse championship match to decide the N.C. High School Athletes Association Division 3A/2A/1A title, Chapel Hill’s fans broke into a rousing chant:







“CHAPEL HILL! CHAPEL HILL! CHAPEL Hill!”







Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

That Chapel Hill lost a one-sided match to state power Matthews Weddington 16-5 on Friday night at Wake Med’s Soccer Park didn’t matter so much to the players and fans as celebrating the program’s dramatic turnaround season. From a 5-11 record a year ago, they rebounded to taking home an NCHSAA runner-up plaque with a 16-4 record.







“We heard it, of course,” senior Ben Gleiter said. “They traveled with us all year; much better than Weddington. I’m really proud of that.”







Weddington (16-1) entered the match a heavy favorite as the two-time defending state champion. The school near Charlotte finished its year without a loss to a North Carolina opponent. Weddington’s only loss was to Dublin (Ohio) Coffman in an early-season tournament.







Gleiter’s aggressiveness showed how the Tigers blocked out pre-match doomsday predictions. He took the ball on a sprint outside the right post and scored just 1:34 seconds into the match for a 1-0 lead.







“We came in confident,” he said. “We were hyped on the bus. What else do you do expect? It’s a state championship game. You can’t beat that.”







Added junior Jack Grubbs, who led the Tigers with two goals: “We were an underdog a lot this season after last year’s record, but we fought through adversity. We didn’t make the playoffs last year and we used that as motivation to propel us.”







But reality soon set in against Weddington’s more talented and deeper roster. The Warriors responded to Gleister’s early score with 10 unanswered goals for a 10-1 halftime lead.







Weddington senior James Shipley, who was named the MVP after finishing with four goals and three assists, quickly regained the lead with back-to-back goals at the 9:13 and 7:24 marks. Sophomore Will Shipley added three goals, all in the first half.







It looked like the 12-run mercy rule might have to be invoked in the second half, but Chapel Hill’s defense rallied around senior goalie Jonathan Crabill as he recorded some impressive saves.







“That was not a strategic move,” Chapel Hill coach Jacob Manning said. “That was giving a senior his time. We knew he could play at this level.”







In the two middle quarters, Weddington only outscored the Tigers 3-2. In addition to Grubbs and Gleiter, senior Austin Cicale and sophomore Braxton West scored goals.







The championship appearance was the first for Chapel Hill since the NCHSAA sanctioned lacrosse, but the school had a history of fielding strong teams prior to the current era that has seen the sport grow rapidly across the nation.







Chapel Hill’s boys lacrosse success juxtaposed against last fall when the school canceled its varsity football season. Chapel Hill fielded only a JV team due to a lack of players.







The school could be used as a case study on how soccer and lacrosse are drawing away football talent at the same time parents are increasingly holding their sons out of youth football in response to injuries and concussion awareness at the college and NFL levels.







Gleiter, a 6-foot-1, 200-pounder, and Grubs, 6-4, 205, both look like football candidates, but only Gleiter played football growing up. However, a football knee injury Gleiter’s junior year ended his football season and prevented him from playing lacrosse last spring.







Manning said the absence of Gleiter’s talent and leadership had a lot to do with the team slipping to last year’s 5-11 record.







Grubbs said he’s often has football coaches ask him to come out.







“My parents didn’t let me play and I was good a cross country,” he said of the fall sport, adding he plays basketball in in the winter addition to lacrosse.







Manning said he isn’t against his athletes playing football, citing instead recent trends0.







“Chapel Hill is a different community,” he said. “We’ve got a university that draws different people. The parents here didn’t grow up playing football. They grew up playing soccer, other sports and there is interest in lacrosse. We have excellent soccer, lacrosse and cross country teams at our school.







“That doesn’t mean we don’t like football. We want our football program to be successful, but I understand we have kids that don’t grow up playing football. A lot of them have been playing lacrosse since first grade.”







On Friday night, they celebrated a boys lacrosse state runner-up finish.