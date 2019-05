North Lincoln (2A), Weddington (3A) win NCHSAA boys state track titles Friday.

Weddington High won its third straight boys 3A state track championship Friday

North Lincoln and Weddington won N.C. High School Athletic Association state track championships Friday night at N.C. A&T.

North Lincoln got two state championship wins from Jake Soorus in the shot put and discus, plus wins from Jason Thomson (1,600 meters) and Brian Risse (3,200). North totaled 76.5 points, well ahead of second played Croatan (57).

In the 3A boys final, Weddington -- which won its third straight state title -- ran up 102 points, easily outpointing second place Waxhaw Cuthbertson (53). Weddington won six events total, and star Emerson Douds was 3A meet MVP.

Douds won the 100-meters and the 200. He was third in the 400. Douds also ran on Weddington’s winning 1,600-meter relay, running the anchor leg.

Your 3A Men’s Track and Field State Championship MVP is Emerson Douds! pic.twitter.com/QTBsRBFWgQ — Weddington High School (@WHSWarriors) May 18, 2019

Weddington became the fifth team in NCHSAA history to win state championships in cross-country plus indoor and outdoor track in the same school year.

▪ AL Brown’s Joshua Parks was also dominant in the 3A meet. He won the 400, 110 hurdles and ran on the Wonders’ championship 800-meter relay team.

▪ In the 2A girls meet, Burlington Cummings won the girls title with 90 points, well ahead of Durham School of the Arts (50). Lake Norman Charter was third (44).

Winston-Salem Parkland won the girls 3A meet, scoring 78 points to edge Waxhaw Cuthbertson (71).

▪ Several area players won sportsmanship awards: Weddington’s Will Mazur and Trista Taylor and Kyle Stamper of Waxhaw Cuthbertson. In the 2A meet, North Lincoln’s Landon Beard won a sportsmanship award.

Observer-area 2A Girls State Champions

Faith Younts, Morganton Patton, 800

Angie Allen, North Lincoln, 1600

Lake Norman Charter 800 relay (Chioma Asiegbunam, Ryan Selden, Katie Eisley, Jordyn Earl)

Emily Shain, Lincolnton, shot put

Observer-area 2A Boys State Champions

Raheem Carson, Bunker Hill, 100

Jason Thomson, North Lincoln, 1600

Brian Risse, North Lincoln, 3200

Anson Senior 400 relay (Jalen Marshall, Colin Coppage, Tyrek Hardison, Jacquavis Booker)

Alex Reavis, Bandys, high jump

Zane Andrew, South Point, pole vault

Jake Soorus, North Lincoln, shot put, discus

Observer-area Girls 3A Champions

Jonna Strange, North Iredell, 3200

Ava Studney, Cuthbertson, pole vault

Observer-area Boys 3A state champions

William Fuller, Carson, 100 wheelchair, wheelchair shot put, wheelchair discus

Emerson Douds, Weddington, 100, 200

Joshua Parks, AL Brown, 400, 110 hurdles

Kyle Durham, Weddington, 800

Kyle Stamper, Cuthbertson, 1600

Parkwood 400 relay (Zach Barksdale, Chandler McClendon, Wayne McGriff, Kobe Funderburk)

AL Brown 800 meter relay (Marcos Chapman, Dezmond Adams, Joshua Parks, Jalen Neal)

Weddington 1600 meter relay (Kyle Durham, Jake Toomey, Will Mazur, Emerson Douds)

Weddington 3200 meter relay (Krystopher Durham, Jake Toomey, Stephen Larson, Jackson O’Hara)

Trevor Grant, Cuthbertson, triple jump

Alec Monk, Weddington, shot put

Lyndon Strickland, Alexander Central, discus

Complete Results

NCHSAA 2A Results

NCHSAA 3A Results