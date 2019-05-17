Weddington rolls to NCHSAA 3A lacrosse state title

Weddington High’s Shipley Bros. aiming for state championship finale Weddington High senior James Shipley has already won one state title in football. Now he aims for another, alongside his brother, sophomore Will, who has a dozen D1 offers Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Weddington High senior James Shipley has already won one state title in football. Now he aims for another, alongside his brother, sophomore Will, who has a dozen D1 offers

Weddington High is a N.C. state lacrosse champion again

The Warriors got behind Chapel Hill early Friday night in the 2019 state final but scored 10 unanswered goals in what turned out to be a 16-5 rout. Weddington won its third straight N.C. 1A/2A/3A championship after Union County rival Marvin Ridge won in the 2016 season.

Friday, James Shipley was named championship MVP after going for four goals and three assists.

Chapel Hill drew first blood in the opening quarter as Ben Gleiter slipped one past the keeper just 71 seconds into the game to put the Tigers up 1-0.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

But Shipley’s first goal came 96 seconds later. With 7:24 left in the first quarter, Shipley scored again for a 2-1 lead and the Warriors turned it on after that, scoring six more goals in the first quarter, with Will Shipley scoring twice, James Shipley adding his third, and Eamon Murphy, Jared Papake and Chase Jones all getting in on the action.

Anthony Todaro ripped one past the keeper to open the scoring in the second, just twelve seconds into the quarter. Will Shipley added the final goal of the first half with 4:04 to play, putting the Warriors up 10-1 at the intermission.

Your 3A Men’s Lacrosse State Championship MVP, James Shipley! pic.twitter.com/lUCLj3AO8t — Weddington High School (@WHSWarriors) May 18, 2019

Chapel Hill finished the season 16-4 on the year. The Tigers were 5-1 in their conference and made it to the State Championship Match for the first time in program history.





Weddington completed the year 16-1, with a perfect 5-0 record in conference play. The Warriors are unbeaten in state final matches.





The NCHSAA contributed to this article