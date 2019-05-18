It’s Knight Time: Charlotte Christian wins NCISAA baseball title

Charlotte Christian wins NCISAA baseball title Charlotte Christian won the NC Independent Schools Athletic Association 4A state championship Saturday at High Point Wesleyan. Here is the final play. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte Christian won the NC Independent Schools Athletic Association 4A state championship Saturday at High Point Wesleyan. Here is the final play.

Charlotte Christian got a dose of revenge on High Point Wesleyan in Saturday’s N.C. Independent Schools state championship game.

The Knights beat Wesleyan 5-2 to win the best-of-3 series two games to none and avenge losses to Wesleyan in the 2018 and 2017 state finals. Wesleyan had also won the 2016 state title.

This was Charlotte Christian’s first state championship since 2015. In 2015, the Knights beat Wesleyan to win their fifth straight state title.

Saturday’s game began with a wild first inning. Wesleyan scored twice to start it and Christian scored three times in the bottom of the inning. After that, Knights starting pitcher JT Killen began to settle in.

He struck out the side in the third inning and in the fourth Christian got a bases loaded sacrifice fly from Matthew Silvering. Later, Silvering’s two-out double scored Killen in the fifth.

In the seventh inning, Charlotte Christian relief pitcher Matt Mayers took over for Killen and struck out the side, prompting a big celebration.

▪ The Knights won Friday’s Game 1 by a final score of 6-4. Pitcher Brett Adams threw a complete game.