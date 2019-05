NCHSAA baseball, softball regional pairings, soccer semifinals

Mooreville catcher Davis Turner gets the final out as the Blue Devils upset Providence in a regional semifinal Special to the Observer

NORTH CAROLINA

BASEBALL





Regional finals

(all series best-of-3)

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

CLASS 4A

West

Game 1: Mooresville (20-9) at Pfafftown Reagan (21-5), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Game 2: Reagan at Mooresville, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Game 3 (if needed): Mooresville at Reagan, 6:30 p.m. Friday

East

Game 1: Holly Springs (20-5) at Wendell Corinth Holders (21-5), 7 p.m. Tuesday

Game 2: Corinth Holders at Holly Springs, 7 p.m. Thursday

Game 3 (if needed): Holly Springs at Corinth Holders, 7 p.m. Friday or Saturday

CLASS 3A

West

Game 1: Marvin Ridge (24-5) at China Grove Carson (27-2), 7 p.m. Tuesday

Game 2: Jesse Carson at Marvin Ridge, 7 p.m. Thursday

Game 3 (if needed): Marvin Ridge at Jesse Carson, 7 p.m. Friday or Saturday

East

Game 1: Greenville Conley (25-3) at Wilmington New Hanover (24-1), 7 p.m. Tuesday

Game 2: New Hanover at D.H. Conley, 7 p.m. Thursday

Game 3 (if needed): D.H. Conley at New Hanover, 7 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 2A

West

Game 1: West Lincoln (21-7) at North Lincoln (22-5), 7 p.m. Tuesday

Game 2: North Lincoln at West Lincoln, 5:30 p.m. Thursday

Game 3 (if needed): West Lincoln at North Lincoln, 7 p.m. Friday

East

Game 1: Randleman (25-4) at Washington (20-5), 7 p.m. Tuesday

Game 2: Washington at Randleman, 7 p.m. Thursday

Game 3 (if needed): Randleman at Washington, 7 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 1A

West

Game 1: Roxboro Community (19-4) at Asheboro Uwharrie Charter (22-5), time TBA Tuesday

Game 2: Uwharrie Charter at Roxboro Community, time/day TBA

Game 3 (if needed): Roxboro Community at Uwharrie Charter, time/day TBA

East

Game 1: Williamston Bear Grass Charter (23-3) at Rosewood (21-3), 7 p.m. Tuesday

Game 2: Rosewood at Bear Grass Charter, 7 p.m. Thursday

Game 3 (if needed): Bear Grass Charter at Rosewood, 7 p.m. Saturday











GIRLS’ SOCCER

Semifinals (regional finals)

CLASS 4A

West

Southern Pines Pinecrest (25-0-1) at West Forsyth (23-0), 6 p.m. Tuesday

East

Wake Forest Heritage (18-3) at Wilmington Hoggard (24-2), 6 p.m. Tuesday

CLASS 3A

West

Northern Guilford (20-1-1) at Skyland Roberson (22-4), 6 p.m. Tuesday

East

East Chapel Hill (18-2-2) at Clayton (22-5), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

CLASS 2A

West

Lake Norman Charter (22-1) at Hendersonville (23-0-1), time TBA Tuesday

East

Clinton (22-4-1) at Carrboro (16-1-2), 6 p.m. Tuesday

CLASS 1A

West

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (13-8-1) at Monroe Union Academy (21-0), 6 p.m. Tuesday

East

Raleigh Charter (19-1) at Wake Forest Franklin Academy (22-0), time/dayTBA











GIRLS’ SOFTBALL





Regional finals

(all series best-of-3)

CLASS 4A

West

Game 1: South Caldwell (21-3) at Mooresville (26-3), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Game 2: Mooresville at South Caldwell, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Game 3 (if needed): South Caldwell at Mooresville, 6:30 p.m. Friday

East

Game 1: Wilmington Hoggard (17-7) at Wake Forest Heritage (19-2), 6 p.m. Tuesday

Game 2: Heritage at Hoggard, 6 p.m. Thursday

Game 3 (if needed); Hoggard at Heritage, 7 p.m. Friday

CLASS 3A

West

Game 1: Central Cabarrus (24-3) at Marvin Ridge (19-3), 6 p.m. Tuesday

Game 2: Marvin Ridge at Central Cabarrus, 6 p.m. Thursday

Game 3 (if needed): Central Cabarrus at Marvin Ridge, 6 p.m. Friday

East

Game 1: Eastern Alamance (21-2) at Greenville Conley (25-1), 7 p.m. Tuesday

Game 2: D.H. Conley at Eastern Alamance, 7 p.m. Thursday

Game 3 (if needed): Eastern Alamance at D.H. Conley, 7 p.m. Friday

CLASS 2A

West

Game 1: Franklin (23-2) at West Stanly (24-0), 7 p.m. Tuesday

Game 2: West Stanly at Franklin, 7 p.m. Thursday

Game 3 (if needed): Franklin at West Stanly, 7 p.m. Saturday

East

Game 1: Eastern Randolph (22-4) at South Granville (17-2), 7 p.m. Tuesday

Game 2: South Granville at Eastern Randolph, time/day TBA

Game 3 (if needed): Eastern Randolph at South Granville, time/day TBA

CLASS 1A

West

Game 1: Robbinsville (23-3) at North Stokes (25-0), 6 p.m. Tuesday

Game 2: North Stokes at Robbinsville, time/day TBA

Game 3 (if needed): Robbinsville at North Stokes, time/day TBA

East

Game 1: Princeton (14-2) at Camden County (24-1), 6 p.m. Tuesday

Game 2: Camden County at Princeton, 6 p.m. Thursday

Game 3 (if needed): Princeton at Camden County, 6 p.m. Friday